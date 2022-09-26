ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

shefinds

Dermatologists Swear By This Serum To Make Dark Spots ‘Disappear’

If you’ve already stocked up on more spot-lightening products that you can fit on your shelves, you know too well: dark spots are a stubborn skincare concern to treat. Dark spots on the skin, also known as hyperpigmentation, can come about for a number of reasons that include pregnancy, hormonal changes, exposure to UV light, and aging. No matter what the reason for them, it may be your constant skincare pursuit to help fade and get rid of them. Dealing with dark spots can be frustrating, but knowing which ingredients the experts themselves rely on to lighten spots can help. Dermatologists swear by this serum to make dark spots disappear.
SKIN CARE
CNN

What is skin cycling? Experts explain the TikTok skin care trend

It may sound like a workout for your face, but skin cycling is actually a routine that prioritizes rest and recovery for your skin. The method was coined by Dr. Whitney Bowe and has taken off on TikTok with other skin care experts and novices alike touting its skin benefits. We spoke to skin care experts about how to do skin cycling, its benefits and what products are best for a skin cycling routine.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All

If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Deodorant Ingredient You Should Stop Using ASAP--It's So Bad For Your Skin!

If you’re someone who can’t stand to be sweaty and will do anything to avoid body odor, then there’s a good chance deodorant is a part of your daily routine. Whether you’re faithful to one brand or prefer to mix things up and try new brands and scents, the reality remains: some deodorants contain ingredients that can actually irritate your skin or pose far more risky health consequences. Although aluminum may be the “dicey” ingredient on most people’s minds when they think of deodorant, experts are talking about an even greater concern. This is the deodorant ingredients they say you should stop using ASAP because it’s so bad for your skin.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

5 Super-Hydrating Foods You Should Be Eating Over 40–They Strengthen Skin And Prevent Sagging

Moisturizers, serums, and in-office skin procedures are great, don’t get us wrong. But amazing skin at any age starts from within. Eating foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals and have a high hydration content, as well as drinking plenty of water, is key to nourishing your skin from the inside out. You don’t have to overhaul your entire diet or start following a wild fad diet to make skin-benefitting changes: you can start by simply adding a few foods that dietitians say are excellent for your skin and health. Registered Dietitian Kelsey Butler, M.Sc Nutritional Science, shares with SHEFinds.com the top five super-hydrating foods you should be eating over 40 — they strengthen skin and prevent sagging.
SKIN CARE
The List

Dr. Dennis Gross Reveals Why Vitamin C And Lactic Acid Make The Ultimate Skincare Combo – Exclusive

If you're tired of your dull skin and want it to glow, you might have heard that Vitamin C can help. Annie Chiu, M.D., a board-certified cosmetic and general dermatologist on faculty at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, told Self, "Vitamin C has a wide range of protective and anti-aging effects for the skin," which means it can do more than make you glow. However, according to Angela Lamb, board-certified dermatologist and director of Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice, Vitamin C comes in various concentrations and formulations that may irritate some people (per Self).
SKIN CARE
People

I Tried the Original Mighty Patch for Two Weeks, and My Skin Looks Clearer Already

Despite the sensation around Dr. Pimple Popper (a professional dermatologist, mind you), we’ve all been told not to pop or mess with our pimples — but even celebrities like Euphoria’s Maude Apatow find it hard not to do so. Lucky for us, there’s an acne solution that prevents you from touching your zit and helps it heal quickly in the process. With viral fame on TikTok and accolades from beauty celebrities like Mikayla Nogueira, the Original Mighty Patch is known for reducing inflammation and basically sucking out all the bad stuff from your acne for a quicker healing time.
SKIN CARE
Medical News Today

Exfoliating eczema: What to know

Exfoliating eczema may improve the skin’s appearance and stop the buildup of dead skin cells that can worsen flare-ups. However, the risk of skin irritation means that exfoliation could do more harm than good. Eczema is a common skin condition, with various types affecting 31.6 million people in the...
SKIN CARE
seventeen.com

Harry Styles' Beauty Brand Pleasing Is Launching Its First Makeup Collection

Harry Styles' 15-night Love On Tour run at Madison Square Garden may have come to an end, but fans can relive the magic, vibrant '70s-inspired vibes of his shows through Pleasing's first-ever makeup collection — Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro. Since its launch back in November 2021, with a quad...
MAKEUP

