The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
Look: Cris Collinsworth Made Embarrassing Mistake Sunday Night
As if the big Sunday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos wasn't hard enough to watch, longtime color commentator Cris Collinsworth didn't make it any easier on the ears. At one point in the broadcast, Collinsworth and Mike Tirico started talking about other results throughout...
Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Goes Viral Before Monday Night
The Cooper Rush show is continuing on Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening. Rush, who's 2-0 as a starter in Dallas dating back to last year, is looking to lead the Cowboys to a win over their division rivals. The Giants are off to an impressive 2-0 start this year.
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay for Cowboys vs. Giants (Saquon Barkley a Quarterback's Best Friend)
The New York Giants can do something on Monday Night Football that they haven't done in 12 years; get off to a 3-0 start. In fact, since MetLife Stadium opened, the Giants have never gone 2-0 to start a season in their home arena. They'll put their undefeated record to...
WATCH: Jimmy Johnson, Peyton and Eli Manning Talk Over Each Other in Awkward Monday Night Football Moment
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson’s appearance on ESPN‘s “ManningCast” didn’t exactly go as planned on Monday. Johnson was on to talk about the Week 3 matchup in front of his very eyes between the New York Giants (2-0) and Dallas Cowboys (1-1). Problem is, he could hardly get a word in. Nor could hosts Peyton and Eli Manning. The three apparently forgot they weren’t alone on the broadcast, constantly talking over each other.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to this insane Cooper Rush stat
When Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott left the team’s season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hand injury that would sideline him for several weeks, many thought the team could be in serious trouble under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. But since Rush took over, it’s been completely the opposite.
WATCH: NFL quarterback commits embarrassing blunder by stepping out of own end zone
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an embarrassing blunder that actually saved his team points during a game Sunday.
PHOTO: Peyton Manning Rocks Chad Powers Shirt During Monday Night Football’s ManningCast
It didn’t take long for things to get going on this Monday’s edition of ESPN‘s “ManningCast.”. Viewers tuning into ESPN2 to watch the alternate broadcast of the New York Giants (2-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1) were treated to Peyton Manning rockin’ a Chad Powers t-shirt. And wouldn’t you know it, he wore it in the presence of Powers himself.
FOX Sports
Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL crew: Rodgers, Brady own spotlight
TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady. The reigning MVP vs. the GOAT. All week long, the two legendary quarterbacks dominated the conversation. Green Bay's Week 3 trip to Tampa was an early-season blockbuster for FOX, perhaps the most anticipated game on the schedule. Rodgers and Brady were...
Look: Here's Why Troy Aikman Took A Shot At Indiana
Indiana football fans probably weren't happy to hear Troy Aikman take a playful jab at their program on Monday Night Football. After former IU tight end Peyton Hendershot hauled in a pass for the Dallas Cowboys last night, ESPN play-by-play man Joe Buck said Henderson was "making the Indiana Hoosiers football program proud."
atozsports.com
Cowboys blasted for key decision ahead of MNF
The Dallas Cowboys have made a notable roster move ahead of Monday night’s game against the New York Giants. A decision that is already being met with pushback before the rivalry matchup. Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters will be in uniform for the Cowboys against the Giants. Peters was...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre, Deion Sanders News
Earlier this week, a new report emerged revealing Brett Favre wanted welfare funds directed to Southern Miss. In addition to the $5 million he wanted for a volleyball facility, he allegedly wanted an additional $1.5 million from the federal funds meant to go to extremely low income families. That reportedly came in an effort to recruit the son of an NFL legend to the school.
saturdaytradition.com
Russell Wilson hilariously responds to Eli Manning's MNF comment: 'I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers
Russell Wilson has gotten off to a rough start stat-wise as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos are on top of the AFC West along with the Kansas City Chiefs at 2-1. Monday night, when Wilson was struggling against the San Francisco 49ers, Eli Manning quipped on...
Yardbarker
QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.
On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
ESPN
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
The Pro Bowl got a major makeover. The NFL has eliminated its full-contact all-star game and is replacing it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new event will be renamed The Pro Bowl Games and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days.
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's National Athlete of the Week? (Sept. 18-25)
State records fell, stat sheets filled and crowds enchanted: Make your pick from 23 of the best high school football performances of the week.
