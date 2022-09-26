Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson’s appearance on ESPN‘s “ManningCast” didn’t exactly go as planned on Monday. Johnson was on to talk about the Week 3 matchup in front of his very eyes between the New York Giants (2-0) and Dallas Cowboys (1-1). Problem is, he could hardly get a word in. Nor could hosts Peyton and Eli Manning. The three apparently forgot they weren’t alone on the broadcast, constantly talking over each other.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO