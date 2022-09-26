ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Spun

Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Goes Viral Before Monday Night

The Cooper Rush show is continuing on Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening. Rush, who's 2-0 as a starter in Dallas dating back to last year, is looking to lead the Cowboys to a win over their division rivals. The Giants are off to an impressive 2-0 start this year.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Jimmy Johnson, Peyton and Eli Manning Talk Over Each Other in Awkward Monday Night Football Moment

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson’s appearance on ESPN‘s “ManningCast” didn’t exactly go as planned on Monday. Johnson was on to talk about the Week 3 matchup in front of his very eyes between the New York Giants (2-0) and Dallas Cowboys (1-1). Problem is, he could hardly get a word in. Nor could hosts Peyton and Eli Manning. The three apparently forgot they weren’t alone on the broadcast, constantly talking over each other.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to this insane Cooper Rush stat

When Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott left the team’s season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hand injury that would sideline him for several weeks, many thought the team could be in serious trouble under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. But since Rush took over, it’s been completely the opposite.
FOX Sports

Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL crew: Rodgers, Brady own spotlight

TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady. The reigning MVP vs. the GOAT. All week long, the two legendary quarterbacks dominated the conversation. Green Bay's Week 3 trip to Tampa was an early-season blockbuster for FOX, perhaps the most anticipated game on the schedule. Rodgers and Brady were...
The Spun

Look: Here's Why Troy Aikman Took A Shot At Indiana

Indiana football fans probably weren't happy to hear Troy Aikman take a playful jab at their program on Monday Night Football. After former IU tight end Peyton Hendershot hauled in a pass for the Dallas Cowboys last night, ESPN play-by-play man Joe Buck said Henderson was "making the Indiana Hoosiers football program proud."
atozsports.com

Cowboys blasted for key decision ahead of MNF

The Dallas Cowboys have made a notable roster move ahead of Monday night’s game against the New York Giants. A decision that is already being met with pushback before the rivalry matchup. Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters will be in uniform for the Cowboys against the Giants. Peters was...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre, Deion Sanders News

Earlier this week, a new report emerged revealing Brett Favre wanted welfare funds directed to Southern Miss. In addition to the $5 million he wanted for a volleyball facility, he allegedly wanted an additional $1.5 million from the federal funds meant to go to extremely low income families. That reportedly came in an effort to recruit the son of an NFL legend to the school.
Yardbarker

QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.

On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
ESPN

NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead

The Pro Bowl got a major makeover. The NFL has eliminated its full-contact all-star game and is replacing it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new event will be renamed The Pro Bowl Games and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days.
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

