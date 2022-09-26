Read full article on original website
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
xrock1039.com
US 231 Closure in Jasper County for Culvert Pipe Replacement
In Jasper County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says U.S. 231 will be closed north of Rensselaer for about two months for culvert pipe replacement. Crews will be working between State Road 14 and County Road West 200 North starting on or after October 3rd, with work expected to wrap up by the end of November. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. During the closure, drivers are encouraged to detour using State Road 14, Interstate 65 and State Road 10.
hometownnewsnow.com
Close Call with Pedestrian in Chase
(La Porte, IN) - A man on foot was nearly hit by a sports car chased at high speeds by police in La Porte over the weekend. 24-year-old Tommy Sosinski said he was walking beside Pine Lake when catching his attention was a high-speed pursuit southbound on Pine Lake Avenue.
whtc.com
US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens
BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo looking to slow down traffic to Brooks at Vale Park development
Valparaiso is working to ease the traffic impact of the Brooks at Vale Park development. The board of works last week agreed to hire engineering firm DLZ to design traffic calming measures for Vale Park Road though the existing Keystone Commons subdivision. Chief Deputy Engineer Matt Zurbriggen told board members...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw BZA Tables Petition For Oak & Alley Parking Lot Variance
Before voting on a petition for a variance, the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals has to consider three findings of fact. With the city attorney not present at Monday’s meeting, and a legal question about how strict they have to be on those findings, the BZA on Monday tabled a petition for a variance to allow a parking lot at 2321 E. Market St. If a special meeting can’t be scheduled to consider the petition further, the BZA will discuss it at their 7 p.m. Oct. 24 meeting.
abc57.com
Two separate semi crashes gridlock traffic on I-80/94 for several hours
Cab of the green 2002 Freightliner in the first crash, at the 12 mile marker. Engine and trailer of the green 2002 Freightliner in the first crash, at the 12 mile marker. LAKE COUNTY, Ind. -- Two separate semi crashes caused traffic delays in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 Monday evening into Tuesday morning, according to Indiana State Police.
wbaa.org
Despite equity concerns, federal government approves Indiana electric vehicle charging plan
The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved Indiana’s plan for electric vehicle chargers in the state despite equity concerns. The announcement comes just one day after communities in Gary and Indianapolis met with the agency, including the Indiana Alliance for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Economic Opportunities. They worry the state’s current plan might not benefit Black and Brown neighborhoods, businesses, or workers.
abc57.com
One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
valpo.life
Valparaiso Parks Department maintenance team allows Valpo to shine
Maintaining and cleaning over 800 acres of land is no small feat. Creating spaces that are not only pristine but also welcoming makes that task even more difficult. That is exactly what the Valparaiso Parks Department maintenance staff does day in and day out. All of this work is handled...
abc57.com
House fire reported along Lincolnway East in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3200 block of Lincolnway East Monday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County Dispatch. A call came in reporting the fire at 4:36 p.m. No one was injured and the fire is now under control, according to dispatch.
Forest Park Review
Two drivers in rowdy funeral procession charged with reckless driving
Two Chicago women taking part in a funeral procession were cited for negligent driving after they blocked traffic near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Des Plaines Avenue. The incident took place Sept. 24 at around 1:20 p.m. Forest Park police were alerted that a rowdy funeral procession was heading...
hometownnewsnow.com
Zoning Changes Under Microscope
(New Buffalo, MI) - The process of updating the City of New Buffalo's zoning ordinance is well underway. The first public meeting to review the proposed new ordinance was held Monday before the New Buffalo City Council and New Buffalo Planning Commission at City Hall. Mayor John Humphrey said rezoning...
Mayor Prince lauds new Operation Safe Zone site as Major Step
Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary and the Gary Police Department have launched www.ConnectGary.org, the website that will support the innovative Operation Safe Zone project started earlier this year. Mayor Prince launched Operation Safe Zone earlier this year to significantly improve public safety. Businesses, nonprofits, property...
wkvi.com
Food Distribution Events Scheduled in Starke County
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be in Starke County on Wednesday and Thursday this week for food distribution events. The first distribution event is Wednesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to noon CT at the James R. Hardesty Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center at 15 W. Indiana Ave. in Hamlet. This event is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Landlord Has Racked Up Nearly $40K In Fines, Demolition
Ralph Fitch is on the verge of no longer having any rental properties in the city of Warsaw. The Larwill man has been a frequent flyer with the Warsaw Code Enforcement office over the years over numerous dilapidated rental properties including ones on Market Street and Winona Avenue that had to be demolished by the city.
3 Women Hospitalised After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Porter Township (Porter Township, MI)
Cass County officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township, on Friday at 2:30 p.m. According to the investigators, 45-year-old Crystal [..]
hometownnewsnow.com
Identity Theft in Car Purchase Triggers Chase
(La Porte, IN) - It appears identity theft was involved in a high-speed chase ending with a crash in La Porte over the weekend. Charged with fraud and other counts like resisting law enforcement is 29-year-old Anteis Robinson. According to court documents, Robinson came to the area on Saturday from Indianapolis.
Open for Business: Companies expand, set up shop in Region and North Central Indiana
Northwest Indiana and the Elkhart-South Bend area have experienced their respective share of new business openings in recent weeks. The post Open for Business: Companies expand, set up shop in Region and North Central Indiana appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana State Police squad car sideswiped by tanker truck
CHICAGO - An Indiana State Police trooper was injured when her squad car was sideswiped by a tanker truck early Monday morning. About 5 a.m., Trooper Jordin Bilthuis was investigating a crash involving a semi-truck on northbound Interstate 65 near mile-marker 224.3, Indiana State Police said in a statement. Bilthuis...
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
