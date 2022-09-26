ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

QB Russell Wilson on struggling Broncos offense: 'It's going to be unstoppable'

QB Russell Wilson is like a used car salesman trying to sell the rust bucket that is the Broncos' offense. He insists it's going to shine someday. “There’s so much greatness in store,” Wilson said following Denver's 11-10 win on Sunday night over the 49ers. "I can feel it. Even that deep ball to Jerry (Jeudy) we almost had it, everything is just that close… it’s going to be unstoppable.”
UPI News

Wilson, Broncos earn ugly win over Garoppolo, 49ers

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos struggled again on offense, but came alive late to earn a narrow victory in one of the lowest-scoring NFL game so far this season, beating the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in Denver. Wilson completed 20 of 33 passes for 184...
FanSided

Broncos assistant talked Nathaniel Hackett out of another disastrous decision

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett almost made another awful decision against the San Francisco 49ers. Hackett and the Broncos hired a time management coach of sorts in Jerry Rosburg this week, as the first-time head man had a tough time dealing with the ins and outs of in-game strategy. In due time, he will learn, but for now Hackett has an extra hand to help out when the situation calls for it.
Yardbarker

‘A sloppy day’: Jimmy Garoppolo explains pulling a Dan Orlovsky for embarrassing safety in 49ers’ loss to Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers had a rough day in the office, losing a close, low scoring affair to the Denver Broncos, 11-10. Things got extremely sloppy for the 49ers, especially at the end of the game, when Garoppolo threw an interception that was meant for wideout Deebo Samuel and when Jeff Wilson fumbled the ball, which sealed the game for the Broncos.
Yardbarker

3 takeaways from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 loss vs. Broncos

After a bad Week 1 loss (albeit in a monsoon) to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers seemed to right the ship in Week 2. Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in, and the team got the win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the 49ers came in as favorites against the struggling Denver Broncos. However, after an ugly, punt-filled game, the team limped out of Denver with a loss. The 49ers-Broncos game might have been hard to watch, but it also told us a lot about where the NFC West team is at a few games into the 2022 NFL season. Here are three 49ers Week 3 takeaways from their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Roasts The Broncos Following Award News

The good news is that the Denver Broncos have won two straight games after their season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. However, they haven’t looked impressive in both victories. Denver averaged 14.3 points in their first three games and has yet to reach the 20-point mark. Likewise, they only...
