Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Lineup Announced, Featuring Kim Jones, Christopher John Rogers, Iman, Gigi Hadid, and More
Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference returns this year with an in-person event in New York, taking place on October 14. Given the tumultuous and often ground-breaking events that have taken place in the last few years, the conference will be focused on exploring the future of fashion, especially as it relates to topics of sustainability, diversity, social responsibility, and greater representation of all kinds of folks within the industry.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Prince Harry’s secret gesture to Meghan Markle revealed by fellow funeral attendee
A guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has revealed the sweet gesture that Prince Harry did to wife Meghan Markle in order to make her feel more “comfortable” during the service. On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners and members of the royal family attended the State’s...
Simone Biles Reminds Us She's a Bride-to-Be in a White Cutout Corset
Simone Biles is giving us every reason to look forward to her wedding to Jonathan Owens, posting a recent shot from date night featuring her in a striking corset top. The halter silhouette comes with crisscross straps at the front, which extend from the bust across the neckline and are affixed to a sharply boned mesh bodice.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
Lori Harvey Amps Up See-Through Knit Dress With Pointy Louboutin Pumps for Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party
Lori Harvey attended the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York. The Tennessee native wore a maxi dress by Revolve-owned brand NBD that came equipped with see-through striped knit paneling, while the remaining panels were made of opaque fuzzy material that offered the social media star more coverage. The “Conga” style, which is available for $248 on Revolve.com, featured an asymmetrical neckline and long see-through sleeves that effectively created a striking silhouette that was only amplified by the styling. Accessories Harvey wore, although minimal, included coupled silver and crystal studs that offered the Gymshark ambassador a little bit of...
Kourtney Kardashian is facing criticism for becoming fast-fashion brand Boohoo's sustainability ambassador
As Boohoo's new sustainability ambassador, Kourtney Kardashian has co-designed a 46-piece collection of clothes set to debut at New York Fashion Week.
Fashion East RTW Spring 2023
Lulu Kennedy, the founder of talent incubator Fashion East, has given many young fashion designers a home for their collections and ideas. Her roster has included Charlotte Knowles, Nensi Dojaka, Roksanda Ilincic and more — all designers who now show on the official London Fashion Week calendar. So it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fendi Brings ’90s Grunge Makeup to the Runway in Milan
Kim Jones’s Y2K-inspired Fendi spring 2023 collection looked to Karl Lagerfeld’s archives this season, and beauty, too—specifically the makeup—drew inspiration from the ’90s. Makeup artist Peter Philips took the ’90s references and interpreted them as the skin being kept nude and eyebrows “made to be...
Maya Hawke Puts Vintage Twist on Velvet Pink Dress with Argyle Print & Strappy Sandals for ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere
Maya Hawke had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of her latest film ‘Do Revenge’. The ‘Stranger Things’ actress wore a velvet pink dress to the Tulum Theater in Los Angeles, but added a vintage touch with an argyle print around her neck. The long sleeve piece featured a velvet finish and brown and silver checkered detailing around the chest area. She paired the dress with an open-toe black heel. The 3-inch heels strapped around her ankle in a criss cross look. To match her shoes, Hawke added a black leather handbag with gold accents. To accessorize, the actress went with...
hypebeast.com
Christian Dior SS23 Serves Baroque Grunge on the Parisian Runway
Under the Creative Direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, is the womenswear counterpart to Kim Jones’ Dior, and the two couldn’t be further apart if they tried. Whereas Jones welcomes frequent collaborators and artists to interpret his menswear with a thread of inspiration from Monsieur Dior’s past, Christian Dior‘s womenswear is highly indebted to the legacy of the house, while singlehandedly transforming the house as she has done with every label she’s worked at (notably holding Valentino down for 17 years before switching to Christian Dior following Raf Simons’ departure in 2015).
SFGate
Netflix Removes LGBTQ Tag From ‘Dahmer’ After Backlash From Viewers: ‘Not The Representation We’re Looking For’
Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag from its Ryan Murphy-created Jeffrey Dahmer limited series, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The show, starring Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer, launched Sept. 21 on the streaming platform and was categorized under the LGBTQ tag for at least two days. A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Variety the LGBTQ tag was officially removed by Friday, Sept. 23.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tommy Hilfiger Stages Brooklyn Fashion Show Inspired by Warhol’s Factory
On Sunday night when designer Tommy Hilfiger debuted his Fall 2022 collection at a Brooklyn drive-in theater, the brand brought to the New York fashion epicenter a nod back to one of art history’s largest figures. To present the fall collection, the American designer staged an experiential set inspired by Andy Warhol’s famed Silver Factory in Downtown New York that was decked out with screen-printing stations reminiscent of the Pop artist’s studio and featured cameos from Warhol collaborators, including model Donna Jordan and writer Bob Colacello, who served as a longtime editor of Warhol’s Interview magazine. Runway staple figures and celebrities like...
Elle
Altuzarra Offers an Elevated Take on Burning Man Style
Just when you thought Burning Man was over, Joseph Altuzarra went ahead and brought desert-ready fashion to the runways of New York Fashion Week—tastefully, of course. For spring/summer 2023, the designer looked to Don Juan and Desert Solitaire, an ode to nature in southeastern Utah written by Edward Abbey, neatly wrapped in fabric and left on each guest’s seat at the Starrett-Lehigh Building to take and (hopefully) read.
Kim Kardashian Is Officially Launching a Home Accessories Collection
If you’ve ever seen an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, done a deep dive on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, or if you’ve glimpsed AD’s 2020 tour of her Axel Vervoodt–designed home, you know that the businesswoman and entertainment personality has a thing for monochrome, particularly of the greige variety. The neutral color has invaded much of Kardashian’s world, from the shared office of her brands Skims and Skkn by Kim to the products themselves, the most devout being her nine stone-toned Skkn by Kim products that feature no distracting informational labels or in-your-face branding.
Elle
Bottega Veneta Makes Clothes for Real Life
Over the weekend, all anyone could talk about on Fashion Twitter was Bottega Veneta. Creative director Matthieu Blazy’s sophomore collection for the Italian brand set the Internet ablaze with accolades over his modern take on wardrobe dressing, moving past clichés of the term and creating clothes for now and forever. The new “trend,” in fact, is the anti-trend. It’s personal, it’s private, it’s who we want to be when we get up in the morning and walk out the door. The notion of luxury dressing is dying. Blazy is single-handedly bringing it back to life.
hypebeast.com
YSL SS23 Put Parisian Glamor Under the Spotlight
Appointed in April 2016, Anthony Vaccarello has seeped into the reigns of his role as creative director at Saint Laurent. The Parisian luxury label has long been synonymous with sensuality, and Vaccarello has honored its 61-year aesthetic while constantly integrating his minimalistic flair. For Fall 2022, Saint Laurent took to the streets of Paris with a showcase submerged in a romantic breeze. In the menswear department, the label recently traveled to the Agafay desert with a collection emblazoned in sharp tailoring and tantalizing motifs. For Spring/Summer 2023, Saint Laurent has kept antics in its home base delivering a runway show that is not to be missed.
Comments / 0