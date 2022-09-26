Read full article on original website
After 93 Years In Business, Rockford Shop Announces They’re Closing For Good
Broadway Florist, a 93-year-old floral shop in Rockford, Illinois, just announced they're closing their doors this October. Remember going to Broadway Florist to get all your homecoming corsages made? I do! So sad they're closing, they've been operating in Rockford for 93 years. They've provided gorgeous flowers, plants and thoughtful...
Is A Popular Illinois Sports Team About To Unveil A New Mascot?
Something is cooking in the Illinois sports world and it smells like bacon. This may be a stretch but there may be subtle hints being dropped about more changes happening within one of the hockey organizations in the Land Of Lincoln. After close review, I have reason to believe the Rockford IceHogs may be unveiling a new mascot.
93-year-old Rockford business closing for good
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
Illinois Brunch Hot Spot Gives You Cookies if You Pay in Cash
Do you want a free cookie? Um yes. That my friend is an incentive for anything. Cookies make the world go round... that's a saying right?. If it's not it should be. And honestly free cookies are the cookies that make the world go round. And you can actually score...
Preview One Illinois Man’s Mad Carving Skills On Food Network’s ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’
If you love watching the Food Network, don't miss this Sunday's (10/2) episode of 'Outrageous Pumpkins' featuring the awesome carving skills of one Rockford business owner. Please allow me to introduce you to Lincoln Bias, an award-winning fruit and vegetable carver who lives right here in Rockford... Besides creating incredible...
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
SUV Driving Recklessly In Rockford, Illinois With Hood Open, What Could Go Wrong?
Videos that bring a "holy #$%&!" reaction never get old. One can only be so lucky to be the person who gets the insanity on video if that's the right word. If you do capture something crazy on the video you should understand how rare this is. The not-so-lucky side of the story is physically being involved in the action.
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
Controversial Halloween Candy Used To Be Made In Wisconsin
Don't worry, this isn't another social media post blasting candy corn. I think we've reached a saturation point on the candy corn slander in America. No one likes it. It feels like punching down at this point. I did just find out this morning that there's another classic candy out...
One Illinois Pumpkin Patch Is Jumping On the New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Movie Excitement
The long-awaited premiere of the new 'Hocus Pocus 2' movie is this Friday, (September 30), and one Illinois pumpkin patch is celebrating the movie's release with some very special, (and delicious), donuts for one day only!. 2 Types of Halloween People. Every year when Fall comes around you quickly realize...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident in Machesney Park
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident in Machesney Park
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
Did You Know You Can Still Enjoy Garden Fresh Carrots During the Winter in Illinois?
The best kind of carrot you can eat is fresh and crisp from the garden, but did you know you can enjoy that garden crispness all winter long too?. Before you start judging me, please let me say that while I may enjoy many aspects of "country" living, I am far from a seasoned gardener. Our old home in Rockford did not have a good place in the yard for a garden, and now that our new home in Pecatonica has some garden boxes, I thought I would give growing things a whirl.
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Rockford Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
Rockford native living in Florida evacuates from Hurricane Ian
(WTVO) — Many people are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, and that includes a former stateline resident. The Stillman Valley graduate and her husband were told they would have to evacuate their home Tuesday morning, and while they are doing everything they can to be prepared, she said that it does […]
The frost in September, 1995
The weather has turned chilly and I’m hearing that there is a possibility of frost later this week in the outlying areas. I remember a severe September frost back in the 1990s. We came home from a vacation to find our garden decimated. What year was that?. Thanks,. Betsy...
Rockford Suddenly Loses Another Restaurant, What Should Take Its Place?
Another restaurant in Rockford closed up shop this week. The Arby's on S. Alpine turned off the grill and fryer and flipped off the lights for what is likely to be for the last time. After learning about this and sharing it with coworkers a few of them (who are from the area) didn't realize the location was still open. That might not be a good sign and could be one of the reasons for its closure.
Illinois Roadway to be Renamed ‘Jody Deery Way’ and we Couldn’t be Happier!
Jody is a pioneer, a local legend, and was one hell of a nice lady. Now, she will be honored in the most incredible way!. Jody recently passed away at the age of 97. The owner of The Rockford Speedway was not only respected and admired on the local level, but nationally she was cherished by racing legends. She had a great vision and business approach for the world of auto racing that separated her from the rest. Truly a pioneer for women in a male dominated sport, and a beloved figure that would win you over with her smile.
WIFR
Responsible drinking of high importance at Pretzel City Brewfest
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 600 people 21 and older flood the Freeport Arts Plaza to sample beers from more than 150 local and national breweries at Pretzel City Brewfest. Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers says event organizers ensure each guest has fun without getting into any drinking problems. “We’ve...
Woman dies after Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman died on Saturday after a crash in Rockford. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office responded to a local hospital for a female that had been involved in a crash at E. State Street and New Towne Drive, according to the office. An investigation revealed that 31-year-old Kenyesha Holliman had been […]
