ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden to propose new rule requiring airlines to disclose extra fees upfront

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvfaQ_0iAkh3h400

( The Hill ) — President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon will propose a new rule requiring airlines and travel search websites to disclose extra fees upfront when passengers purchase their tickets.

The rule is the administration’s latest step to increase accountability on the airline industry as passenger complaints over delays and cancellations have soared in recent months.

The proposal would require airlines and websites to disclose added fees — like those to change and cancel flights, check baggage or for parents to sit with their child — when they first display airfares to potential customers.

The Transportation Department said Biden will announce the proposal during a meeting of the White House Competition Council scheduled for later on Monday.

“Airline passengers deserve to know the full, true cost of their flights before they buy a ticket,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “This new proposed rule would require airlines to be transparent with customers about the fees they charge, which will help travelers make informed decisions and save money.”

Monday’s announcement comes as part of Biden’s sweeping executive order aimed at promoting competition in the economy through 72 initiatives cracking down on anti-competitive practices in multiple industries.

American Airlines and JetBlue begin their antitrust trial on Monday after the Justice Department and attorneys general in six states and Washington, D.C. sued to block a partnership between the two airlines, accusing them of reducing competition in New York and Boston air routes.

Buttigieg’s department has also taken aim at the industry in recent months, proposing its own stricter regulations to clarify when airlines owe passengers refunds after delaying or canceling their flights.

The Transportation Department also released a dashboard last month to aid customers in determining if they are entitled to a refund.

The moves come as the airline industry finds itself under increased scrutiny, with passengers returning to the skies in greater numbers as many carriers report hiring challenges.

Passenger charged with punching attendant on American Airlines flight

The staffing difficulties, which in some areas have extended to air traffic control centers, have led airlines to delay or cancel flights, a problem only exacerbated by high fuel prices and severe storms this summer.

The Air Line Pilots Association, the largest pilot union, however, has contended that no such pilot shortage exists.

Many airlines have offered pay incentives to attract and retain pilots, and the Federal Aviation Administration rejected a request earlier this month from one carrier to loosen flight time requirements for new pilots.

Mesa Airlines, which operates smaller routes for United Airlines and American Airlines, announced on Thursday it would finance the costs for more than 1,000 pilots to build the 1,500 hours of flight time required before flying commercially and make them a priority for employment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

4 injured in crash involving dump truck on US 36

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four people were injured after a dump-truck vs passenger vehicle crash in Parke County Wednesday. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday along US 36 just one mile west of Rockville. The sheriff said a Ford F150, driven by a 17-year-old male […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Woman arrested after hit and run involving pony cart

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington woman is dealing with a broken leg and another woman has been arrested after a hit-and-run situation involving a pony cart. The crash occurred on County Road 100 N just east of County Road 575 E at approximately 7:58 a.m. Monday. According to officials from the Daviess County Sheriff’s […]
WASHINGTON, IN
The Independent

Airline barred congressman from flying twice because he’s in a wheelchair

Rep Jim Langevin never made it past the check-in counter for a recent flight out of Boston after the airline refused to let him bring his lithium-battery powered wheelchair onto the flight.For the Democratic congressman, who is the first quadriplegic ever elected to Congress, this isn’t the first time he’s encountered this frustrating and preventable blockade.While flying back to his home in Rhode Island, Mr Langevin again found his mobility device being flagged when he was at an airport Washington DC.Having had that previous experience burned into his memory, Mr Langevin says that he took additional measures ahead of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
deseret.com

A new airline rule meant to save you money and spur airline competition

This year has been especially bad for air travel, from high-priced flights to tons of cancellations, but there may be some relief on the way. On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that all U.S. airlines will be required by law to be transparent about hidden fees — such as extra check-in baggage and moving seats to be with a child — for all flights coming into or leaving the United States.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden to announce new rules for airlines and travel sites not to hide TRUE additional fees that made them at least $700 million in 2021 - and after a summer of travel chaos

Joe Biden's Department of Transportation (DOT) is looking to keep airlines and travel websites more accountable after Americans lost $700 million in cancellation and change fees alone in 2021. The president will announce Monday a new rule requiring more transparency on websites to disclose additional fees outside the base ticket...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mesa Airlines#Economy#Air Traffic Control#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Aircraft#Airline#Transportation#Jetblue#The Justice Department
CNN

Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer

Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
WTWO/WAWV

Motorcycle rider dies in Perry County semi crash

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County sheriff says a Michigan man lost his life over the weekend during a semi accident along State Road 66. According to Sheriff Alan Malone, dispatch received reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Dexter Magnet Road and SR 66 shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy