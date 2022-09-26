ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 25 Best Labor Day Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now

Labor Day might be right around the corner, but you don't have to wait in order to snatch up some really great deals. If you're looking to refresh your home, invest in new kitchenware, or replenish your towel sets, then you can be sure to score big with these early Labor Day deals at Amazon.
Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Sales Start Date and Predictions

This year’s Cyber Monday deals officially begin Nov. 28, which marks the second major holiday shopping event, following Black Friday sales. Expect to see Amazon offer deals that rival its Prime Day sales in July and its upcoming Prime Early Access Sale starting on October 11th. Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals will include deep discounts on electronic goods you’ve probably been eyeing. Best Buy notes Cyber Monday marks the beginning of an entire week of savings, so be sure to check back for great deals and shop early for the best selection. Likewise, Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals are popular for electronics like AirPods and Sony noise-canceling headphones. Last year, Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale also included small home appliances like blenders, air fryers, and air purifiers.
Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!

If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
Variety

Amazon Is Holding Another Prime Day This October: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Another Prime Day is coming. For the first time, Amazon is holding a second two-day deals event that will see huge sales on everything from tech, apparel, food, books and more. The event, which the retail behemoth is calling “Prime Early Access Sale,” will take place Oct. 11-12. Like its summer Prime Day event, the deals will be exclusively available to Prime Day members. If you want to take advantage of the limited-time sales, you’ll want to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription, which currently costs $14.99/month. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial here. Students...
Amazon’s 27 Best End-of-Summer Deals on Home and Garden Gear

Stocked with flash deals and secret outlet sections, Amazon is our go-to retailer for deals across a wide range of categories. With summer coming to a close, those deep discounts on home and garden gear continue. You can shop end-of-season deals on patio furniture and accessories, like the Pamapic Patio...
Black Friday home appliances deals 2022: When is it and what are the best discounts to expect?

Undoubtedly the biggest shopping event on the calendar, Black Friday is almost upon us. Traditionally taking place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, the annual bonanza has become a hit in the UK too and gets bigger, better (and longer) every year, with sales now stretching on for weeks.With the best brands in the business offering thousands of discounts across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, beauty, fashion and much more, the mammoth sale is your best opportunity to save on big-ticket products – particularly home appliances.Whether you’ve had your eye on a coffee machine, fridge-freezer, multi-functional slow cooker...
Surprise new Amazon Prime Day sale announced for next month

Amazon has announced the launch of another Prime Day event next month. The two-day sale will start on Tuesday, October 11, at midnight and will be exclusive to Prime members. The online seller's mega sale is separate to the annual Black Friday offers, and next month will be the second time this year it has been held. Everything from fashion and electronics, to toys and everyday essentials will be available to buy at discounted prices.
PSA: Amazon Just Announced A Second Prime Day for 2022

Didn't snag a robot vacuum or stroller on sale for Prime Day in June? Good news: Amazon is giving you a second chance. The online retailer announced today that they're hosting a Prime Early Access Sale starting on October 11 at 12 AM PDT through October 12. While we're expecting...
