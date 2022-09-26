ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

fox17.com

Man shot on Bridgeway Avenue, suspects sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the chest Wednesday morning on Bridgeway Avenue, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. Police say the shooting happened in a red car. Officers at the scene tell FOX 17 News they are looking for two suspects. They believe the incident stemmed from a possible drug deal.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pearl-Cohn student arrested for bringing loaded handgun to campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old student was arrested for carrying a gun on campus as he exited his bus at Pearl-Cohn High School on Wednesday morning. A school resource officer learned the 11th grader had threatened to bring the gun to his bus stop on Tuesday. During a search Wednesday morning, a 380-caliber handgun with two bullets in the magazine was found inside the student’s backpack.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD: Man admits to shooting victim twice due to anger

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in custody after police say he shot another man Tuesday near the airport in Nashville. Metro Nashville Police say the shooting happened on Briley Parkway just before 8 p.m. MNPD says video evidence shows Rubin Miles approaching another man carrying a gun....
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Monday 3PM Kitchen Fire On Walton Drive

(MURFREESBORO) Just after 3:00 o'clock Monday afternoon (9/26/2022), Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a kitchen fire at a home on Walton Drive. The road sits between Kirkwood Avenue and Houston Drive behind the Discovery School in Murfreesboro. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the oven and quickly spreading to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man attacks restaurant employees after being denied refund for his tacos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who assaulted some employees at a local taco shop in West Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 45-year-old Christopher Cox was eating tacos at the Taqueria Don Carbon Express on White Bridge Pike when he approached employees and demanded a refund. The workers refused to refund Cox his money since he had already consumed the tacos.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local Suspect Charged with Robbery and Theft Under $1,000 after Allegedly Stealing $29

(MURFREESBORO, TN) After parking his car behind JD’s Market at the intersection of Vine Street and Maney Avenue, the soon-to-be victim began walking towards the store. In his hand, he carried a total of $9 in cash with his intent focused on making a quick purchase. To his surprise, a man ran up behind him and forcibly grabbed the $9 from his hand. To the surprise of the alleged thief, the victim ran after the suspect – grabbing the subjects shorts in an effort to stop him. The 33-year-old suspect dropped the cash, allowing for the victim to retrieve his money.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Police Want to Speak with Driver of Chrysler 200 After Man Shot Multiple Times on Sunday

UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) continue to investigate a shooting where a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday, Sept. 25. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Hawthorne South Apartments on Indian Park Dr. at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. Indian Park Drive is off of South Church Street, south of Warrior Drive.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Missing / Runaway Teen Has Been Located: She is safe!

PREVIOUS NEWS STORY - (MURFREESBORO, TN) – A local family has filed a report for a missing / runaway teenager. Police told WGNS NEWS the sister of the missing teen last saw her sibling around her 4th period class at Siegel High School on Monday (Sept. 26, 2022). Siegel High is a Rutherford County School and is on Siegel Road at West Thompson Lane.
MURFREESBORO, TN

