fox17.com
Man shot on Bridgeway Avenue, suspects sought
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the chest Wednesday morning on Bridgeway Avenue, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. Police say the shooting happened in a red car. Officers at the scene tell FOX 17 News they are looking for two suspects. They believe the incident stemmed from a possible drug deal.
One injured in shooting on Briley Parkway
One person was injured in a shooting near a shopping center in the 800 block of Briley Parkway last night.
WSMV
Pearl-Cohn student arrested for bringing loaded handgun to campus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old student was arrested for carrying a gun on campus as he exited his bus at Pearl-Cohn High School on Wednesday morning. A school resource officer learned the 11th grader had threatened to bring the gun to his bus stop on Tuesday. During a search Wednesday morning, a 380-caliber handgun with two bullets in the magazine was found inside the student’s backpack.
fox17.com
MNPD: Man admits to shooting victim twice due to anger
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in custody after police say he shot another man Tuesday near the airport in Nashville. Metro Nashville Police say the shooting happened on Briley Parkway just before 8 p.m. MNPD says video evidence shows Rubin Miles approaching another man carrying a gun....
wgnsradio.com
Monday 3PM Kitchen Fire On Walton Drive
(MURFREESBORO) Just after 3:00 o'clock Monday afternoon (9/26/2022), Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a kitchen fire at a home on Walton Drive. The road sits between Kirkwood Avenue and Houston Drive behind the Discovery School in Murfreesboro. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the oven and quickly spreading to...
Convicted felon charged with attempted homicide after shooting man twice on Briley Parkway
A man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges after police say he shot another man twice on Briley Parkway.
WSMV
Man attacks restaurant employees after being denied refund for his tacos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who assaulted some employees at a local taco shop in West Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 45-year-old Christopher Cox was eating tacos at the Taqueria Don Carbon Express on White Bridge Pike when he approached employees and demanded a refund. The workers refused to refund Cox his money since he had already consumed the tacos.
wgnsradio.com
Local Suspect Charged with Robbery and Theft Under $1,000 after Allegedly Stealing $29
(MURFREESBORO, TN) After parking his car behind JD’s Market at the intersection of Vine Street and Maney Avenue, the soon-to-be victim began walking towards the store. In his hand, he carried a total of $9 in cash with his intent focused on making a quick purchase. To his surprise, a man ran up behind him and forcibly grabbed the $9 from his hand. To the surprise of the alleged thief, the victim ran after the suspect – grabbing the subjects shorts in an effort to stop him. The 33-year-old suspect dropped the cash, allowing for the victim to retrieve his money.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: More Details on Robbery Case in Murfreesboro that Allegedly Involved a Cellphone Store Customer
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) – WGNS has more details on an upcoming October court case involving an alleged robbery that was reported in Murfreesboro. The incident occurred at Phones and More on Northwest Broad Street late last month. According to a police report filed with the Murfreesboro Police Department on...
Suspected Murfreesboro Walmart Thief Brandishes Knife on Escape
Detectives are attempting to identify the individual who entered the Walmart at 2900 S. Rutherford Blvd. allegedly concealed items and left the store without paying on Sept. 23. As the man was exiting the store, a lost prevention employee approached him to retrieve the stolen items. At that time, the...
1 killed in pedestrian crash on Main Street in East Nashville
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in East Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Police Want to Speak with Driver of Chrysler 200 After Man Shot Multiple Times on Sunday
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) continue to investigate a shooting where a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday, Sept. 25. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Hawthorne South Apartments on Indian Park Dr. at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. Indian Park Drive is off of South Church Street, south of Warrior Drive.
Suspect sought after East Nashville gas station burglary
The burglary happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Citgo market located at 500 Main Street.
Cocaine seized, 2 men arrested after deputy finds box truck parked in middle of Williamson County road
A Williamson County deputy pulls up on a suspicious situation in the middle of Hillsboro Road and Berry's Chapel. It soon turns into a cocaine investigation and two men behind bars.
fox17.com
Juvenile transported to hospital after shot multiple times in Edgehill Community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile was found with multiple gunshot wounds in serious condition ion 14th Ave. South on Monday, officials report. The 17-year-old victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed he was in stable condition around 5 p.m. Monday.
WSMV
MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
wgnsradio.com
Missing / Runaway Teen Has Been Located: She is safe!
PREVIOUS NEWS STORY - (MURFREESBORO, TN) – A local family has filed a report for a missing / runaway teenager. Police told WGNS NEWS the sister of the missing teen last saw her sibling around her 4th period class at Siegel High School on Monday (Sept. 26, 2022). Siegel High is a Rutherford County School and is on Siegel Road at West Thompson Lane.
fox17.com
Man arrested for killing two, injuring four others in Nashville apartment gunfire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police arrested a suspect on a grand jury 15-count indictment for last November's gunfire inside an apartment which left two people dead and four others injured. Keno Lane, 30, is responsible for the gun violence inside 2815-B Torbett Street that killed two brothers and...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Maury County (Maury County, TN)
According to the Maury County Fire Deaprtment, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that a semi-truck carrying tortilla chips [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Belle Meade police catch alleged car theft suspects after high-speed crash
Frightening moments in Belle Meade Saturday evening as alleged car theft suspects, loaded with guns and drugs, end up in a chase with police and smash into innocent motorists.
