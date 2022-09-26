ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Victim robbed at gunpoint in River Arts District, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the River Arts District over the weekend. A victim told police he was robbed of his cell phone and wallet at gunpoint in the River Arts District late Saturday night. The department says police...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Suspect sentenced to over 6 years in prison after plea for 2021 stabbing

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities announced Monday that a Weaverville man has been sentenced to over 6 years in prison for a 2021 stabbing. The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office says Dominique Lamar Fore, 30, was sentenced to 55-78 months in prison after pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, assault on a female, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, common law robbery and felony larceny.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville man gets more than 5 years for stabbing death

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man charged with second-degree murder in a 2018 stabbing death pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday. Cecil Ambroise Thorpe, 57, was sentenced to 5.6 to 7.75 years (67-93 months) in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Buncombe County district attorney's Twitter page. Thorpe was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Digiacomo, 39, by stabbing him in the chest after a fight at Pisgah View Apartments on Jan. 21, 2018.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Johnson City, TN
WLOS.com

2 dead at scene in vehicle crash involving 7 people in Marion, officials say

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of two people Sunday evening, Sept. 25, in Marion, McDowell County officials said. On Sunday at 5:17 p.m., two cars collided on Highway 70 in Marion near Old Highway 10, in the 1600 block of East Court Street, a spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said.
MARION, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com

Missing: Authorities ask for help finding missing teenager

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Jaylne Fox, 16, is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She typically wears black clothing and silver jewelry. She had half-black and half-neon pink hair when she was last seen.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The investigation into what caused a head-on collision that killed two people and injured multiple others in Marion on Sunday continues. Police say 53-year-old John Russell was driving the vehicle that crossed the center line, colliding with an SUV on US 70. Russell died along with a 10-year-old in the other vehicle. Five others were seriously injured. Officials are waiting on results from a toxicology report.
MARION, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLOS.com

Asheville looks to community responder program to help fight opioid crisis

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking for ways to help fight the opioid crisis. And it plans to launch a pilot community responder program that will work with Buncombe County's community paramedics, focusing on opioid addiction and available community resources. Asheville Fire Chief Scott Burnette...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

UNCA, Buncombe County to partner for active aging center

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Older adults and their caregivers may soon have another place to go for help. The UNC Asheville Executive and Governance Committee of the Board of Trustees met Monday to discuss a community partnership program with Buncombe County. The committee approved a resolution to establish an active aging center on the university's campus.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville Middle School's newly-designed gym floor fixes mistake

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Middle School's gymnasium floor has been redesigned to bring it up to state athletic standards. When the school was built in 2016, an error led to incorrect dimensions for the school’s basketball court. Because of the issue, the court did not meet North Carolina High School Athletic Association requirements.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy