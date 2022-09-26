Read full article on original website
3 arrested, 2 wanted after search warrants turn up $121K in stolen property in Swannanoa
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A weeks-long criminal investigation conducted by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has culminated in the arrest of three people and 19 felony charges in the Riceville community of Swannanoa, with two individuals still wanted. A spokesperson for BCSO said Wednesday, Sept. 28 that search warrants executed...
Victim robbed at gunpoint in River Arts District, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the River Arts District over the weekend. A victim told police he was robbed of his cell phone and wallet at gunpoint in the River Arts District late Saturday night. The department says police...
Suspect sentenced to over 6 years in prison after plea for 2021 stabbing
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities announced Monday that a Weaverville man has been sentenced to over 6 years in prison for a 2021 stabbing. The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office says Dominique Lamar Fore, 30, was sentenced to 55-78 months in prison after pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, assault on a female, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, common law robbery and felony larceny.
Asheville man gets more than 5 years for stabbing death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man charged with second-degree murder in a 2018 stabbing death pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday. Cecil Ambroise Thorpe, 57, was sentenced to 5.6 to 7.75 years (67-93 months) in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Buncombe County district attorney's Twitter page. Thorpe was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Digiacomo, 39, by stabbing him in the chest after a fight at Pisgah View Apartments on Jan. 21, 2018.
2 dead at scene in vehicle crash involving 7 people in Marion, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of two people Sunday evening, Sept. 25, in Marion, McDowell County officials said. On Sunday at 5:17 p.m., two cars collided on Highway 70 in Marion near Old Highway 10, in the 1600 block of East Court Street, a spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said.
"Historically high rates" Asheville police chief discusses violent crime, prevention
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Chief David Zack spoke to the city’s Public Safety Committee Tuesday, updating the committee on violent crime numbers. “Year to date violent crime is trending at historically high rates," Chief Zack said. "That’s occurring both nationally and here in Asheville,”. Violent...
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
Asheville community leader writes city officials, demands more police patrols
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A community leader has written an open letter to Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and city council members, calling on them to do more to address violent crime in the Livingston Street neighborhood, just south of the River Arts District. “Over the last few years, this...
Missing: Authorities ask for help finding missing teenager
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Jaylne Fox, 16, is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She typically wears black clothing and silver jewelry. She had half-black and half-neon pink hair when she was last seen.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The investigation into what caused a head-on collision that killed two people and injured multiple others in Marion on Sunday continues. Police say 53-year-old John Russell was driving the vehicle that crossed the center line, colliding with an SUV on US 70. Russell died along with a 10-year-old in the other vehicle. Five others were seriously injured. Officials are waiting on results from a toxicology report.
Taking no chances after Fred, Haywood residents prepare for impacts from Hurricane Ian
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Preparations are underway should Hurricane Ian track toward Western North Carolina. People in Haywood County are taking extra precautions after large swaths of the area were devastated by flooding caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred last year. BearWaters Brewing Co. in Canton sustained...
Volunteers from Western North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian's impact
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane Ian moves closer to landfall, local volunteers are already planning to help those impacted. A spokesperson for the American Red Cross said the agency has been preparing for the storm for several days. WNC Executive Director Miriana Vimbela said, with as much as...
NC-based disaster relief organization gathering supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There are several ways those in Western North Carolina can help support people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Wednesday morning, volunteers and staff with nonprofit organization Hearts with Hands loaded supplies before heading south. The organization is sending heavy equipment, a full trailer and other...
Winner winner! Buncombe County woman buys $30 scratch-off ticker, wins $3 million
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Elizabeth Rathburn of Candler tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Rathburn bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect...
Asheville looks to community responder program to help fight opioid crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking for ways to help fight the opioid crisis. And it plans to launch a pilot community responder program that will work with Buncombe County's community paramedics, focusing on opioid addiction and available community resources. Asheville Fire Chief Scott Burnette...
Part of Patton Avenue temporarily closed off after gas line struck
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of Patton Avenue was closed on Tuesday after a gas line was struck by a construction crew. The area around the 800 block was temporarily shut down so officials could contact the gas company. The leak was stopped by 1:30 p.m. and Patton...
Blood donation centers gear up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian; How you can help
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People in Western North Carolina can help support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Right now, The Blood Connection is asking for donations because it's trying to replenish its supply. “We’re asking community blood donors to kind of take this as one of the ways they...
Swain's Noland Brown living "nothing short of a dream" as walk-on for UNC football
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WLOS) — A spot on an ACC football team usually comes more than a decade into an athletes playing career. Swain County product Noland Brown did not take the usual journey. "It's honestly been nothing short of a dream for me," the North Carolina walk-on offensive...
UNCA, Buncombe County to partner for active aging center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Older adults and their caregivers may soon have another place to go for help. The UNC Asheville Executive and Governance Committee of the Board of Trustees met Monday to discuss a community partnership program with Buncombe County. The committee approved a resolution to establish an active aging center on the university's campus.
Asheville Middle School's newly-designed gym floor fixes mistake
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Middle School's gymnasium floor has been redesigned to bring it up to state athletic standards. When the school was built in 2016, an error led to incorrect dimensions for the school’s basketball court. Because of the issue, the court did not meet North Carolina High School Athletic Association requirements.
