The Pro Bowl got a major makeover.The NFL has eliminated its full-contact all-star game and is replacing it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.The new event will be renamed "The Pro Bowl Games" and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days.The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5. That is one week before the Super Bowl in Arizona."Maybe a different format could bring a little juice, a little more energy," said New Orleans Saints...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO