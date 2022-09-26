ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bridge work to close I-94 in downtown Detroit starting Thursday

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NadD4_0iAkccd100

(CBS DETROIT) - MDOT says it will be closing sections of I-94 near downtown Detroit beginning Thursday to facilitate work on the Second Avenue Bridge.

Officials will close I-94 between I-75 and I-96 starting at 4 a.m. on Thursday with the work continuing until 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

During the closure, eastbound I-94 traffic will be diverted to eastbound I-96, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. Westbound I-94 traffic will follow southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.

Several exit and entrance ramps from the freeway will also be closed.

Once it's completed, the new bridge will connect neighborhoods located on the north and south sides of Second Avenue. It will feature nine-foot-wide sidewalks and eight-foot-wide bike lanes and is expected to reopen to traffic this fall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

I-94 to close to traffic for Second Avenue Bridge construction

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both directions of I-94 will be closed in Detroit this week to allow for the construction of the Second Avenue Bridge over the highway. The Michigan Department of Transportation will shut down lanes from I-75 to I-96 beginning Thursday. The work will last until next Tuesday.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen hit by bus on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a teen was hit by a bus Tuesday morning in Detroit. The 17-year-old boy was hit by a Department of Transportation bus in the area of Morang and Kelly around 9 a.m. He is currently listed as stable. Police said it is...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Traffic
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
CBS Detroit

33rd Annual Fall Detroit RV & Camping Show

You can start your road trip plans with the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds as they kick off their 33rd Annual Fall Detroit RV and Camping Show in Novi.Beginning Sept. 28th, MARVAC will display hundreds of recreational vehicles, including folding campers, motorhomes, travel trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheel travel trailers and a park model, ranging in price from $6,995 to more than $400,000. On-site dealer financing and RV rentals will be available, along with manufacturer rebates and show pricing.  There will also be multiple booth exhibitors featuring parts, accessories and campground information make this the complete RV show experience....
NOVI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit brothers start electric car charging station business

REDFORD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Hot off the heels of the Detroit Auto Show where electric cars were the focus, two Metro Detroit brothers are embarking on a business together. Ali Bazzi and his brother Mo started out with the purchase of a Tesla and a belief that they need to be a part of this industry. Their idea: If the electric cars are coming, why not be the company where customers go to plug in.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Downtown Detroit#I 94#North And South#Second Avenue#Construction Maintenance
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
thevarsitynews.net

East Seven Mile Apartments

**GREEN LIGHT PROJECT PARTNER **Lots of updates, including the landscaping, close to the grocery store and other stores, make these apartments a great place to call home. Our management team strives to provide a safe clean environment for your living enjoyment. Give us a call and talk to our manager for more information 313-372-0848.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29

(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here. 
99.1 WFMK

Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion

It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

7 fall events not to miss in metro Detroit

Sept. 17 – Oct. 3. Brown Iron Brewhouse, 57695 Van Dyke Rd, Washington Twp. Brown Iron Brewhouse, 30955 Woodward Ave. Suite 510, Royal Oak. An authentic German Oktoberfest celebration with delicious German food specials to go along with a variety of German imported beers on tap. Organizers consider the event to be one of the largest Oktoberfest festivals in the state. For more information, visit browniron.com.
DETROIT, MI
Instawork

How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in Detroit

As the birthplace of the automobile, Detroit is no stranger to the positive changes that innovative technology can bring. While inflation is keeping the cost of everything from groceries to gas at record highs, Detroit’s minimum wage has remained at just $9.87 per hour. Since courts recently paused a hike in the local hourly rate until at least February 2023, that rate will remain unchanged for some time.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shot, killed in front of house on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in front of a house on Detroit’s east side. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 27) in the 11100 block of Findlay Avenue, which is near Gratiot Avenue and Conner Street. Officials said a man was...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival

The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy