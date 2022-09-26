Bridge work to close I-94 in downtown Detroit starting Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - MDOT says it will be closing sections of I-94 near downtown Detroit beginning Thursday to facilitate work on the Second Avenue Bridge.

Officials will close I-94 between I-75 and I-96 starting at 4 a.m. on Thursday with the work continuing until 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

During the closure, eastbound I-94 traffic will be diverted to eastbound I-96, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. Westbound I-94 traffic will follow southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.

Several exit and entrance ramps from the freeway will also be closed.

Once it's completed, the new bridge will connect neighborhoods located on the north and south sides of Second Avenue. It will feature nine-foot-wide sidewalks and eight-foot-wide bike lanes and is expected to reopen to traffic this fall.