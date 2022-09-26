ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

One dead, another critically injured in Detroit crash

By CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead and a woman critically injured following a crash on the westbound lanes of I-96 in Detroit on Sunday.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened near the intersection with Livernois around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the vehicle involved was fully engulfed in flames after the crash.

The Detroit Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze and pull the two occupants inside to safety. They were taken to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

During the overnight hours, one of the victims involved, a 54 year-old man from Redford Township, succumbed to his injuries. The second occupant, a 67 year-old woman from Redford Township, is still listed in critical condition.

No word on what caused the crash.

