Terry M. Higgins, 71 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on February 27, 1951 in Pawnee City to Duane and Lorena (Kruse) Higgins. Terry served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from May 29, 1969 to February 10, 1972. He worked several jobs in construction and plumbing. Terry married Theda Frerichs on September 15, 1993 at Coryell Park in Nemaha County, Nebraska. He enjoyed being outdoors and in the sun, gardening, yard work, crossword puzzles, his favorite TV shows and various activities and life lessons with his step grandsons.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO