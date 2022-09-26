Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking this Friday for new school
Beatrice Public Schools in conjunction with the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for this Friday, September 30 at 10 AM, to launch construction of the new Beatrice elementary school. The event will take place on the school site at the west side of the new site on the corner of Lincoln and 33rd Streets. Attendees have been granted permission to park in the Christ Community Church Parking lot, located at 2727 Lincoln Street.
1011now.com
Controversy leads to mass exodus of nonprofit workers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A faith-based Lincoln youth nonprofit is losing volunteers and employees because of controversial ministry standards, which appears to be a code of conduct that discriminates against the LGBTQ+ community. 10/11 Now has tried reaching out to City Impact, so far we have not heard anything back....
unl.edu
A ‘hidden gem’ in the dining center
For more than 35 years, Lory Erving has greeted students, served meals and helped make students feel at home. A native of Hazel, South Dakota, who moved to Lincoln in 1985 after graduating with her bachelor’s degree in music education from South Dakota State University, Erving says that students always bring light to her life.
1011now.com
Lincolnites head to University Place Neighborhood for Streets Alive! event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The streets of one Lincoln neighborhood were bustling with activities relating to health and wellness. Streets Alive! is an annual event that takes place in a different neighborhood every two years. This cycle, University Place Neighborhood is the host. Its goal is to provide a free outdoor...
Lincoln faith-based nonprofit enforces its ministry standards
LINCOLN — City Impact, a faith-based Lincoln youth nonprofit, has recently lost staff and volunteers upset over a set of ministry standards that states, in part, that any sexual relationship beyond sex in a heterosexual marriage “constitute sexual immorality.” Over the last week, City Impact has notified families of program cancellations. Its reading program, which […] The post Lincoln faith-based nonprofit enforces its ministry standards appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Terry M. Higgins
Terry M. Higgins, 71 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on February 27, 1951 in Pawnee City to Duane and Lorena (Kruse) Higgins. Terry served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from May 29, 1969 to February 10, 1972. He worked several jobs in construction and plumbing. Terry married Theda Frerichs on September 15, 1993 at Coryell Park in Nemaha County, Nebraska. He enjoyed being outdoors and in the sun, gardening, yard work, crossword puzzles, his favorite TV shows and various activities and life lessons with his step grandsons.
klkntv.com
California teen crochets quinceañera dress
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- 15-year-old Naomi Mendez from Riverside County, Calif. crocheted her own quinceañera dress. A quinceañera is a Hispanic tradition that honors and celebrates a girl’s 15th birthday. “I’ve been crocheting for a while, and I was just like, ‘you know what I want to see...
News Channel Nebraska
Janet L. Ejlersen
Janet L. Ejlersen, 68, of Beatrice, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. She was born on January 18, 1954 in Kearney and attended elementary school. Janet moved to Beatrice State Developmental Center in 1966. She enjoyed shopping, celebrating holidays, doing crafts, listening to music, especially Elvis and spending time with her family.
Kearney Hub
Negative posts online about Lincoln tattoo shop result in $170K award
A Lancaster County District Judge has entered a $170,000 award against three women for making defamatory statements about a Lincoln tattoo shop on social media. After a hearing last week, District Judge Ryan Post found Casandra Smith, Chantel Becker and Amanda Harder jointly responsible for paying Edison Tattoo & Body Piercing the judgment, plus $2,679 in attorney fees.
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County inmate goes missing from Community Corrections Center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old female inmate did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Sunday. According to authorities, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared after a preapproved visit to a church in the community. Foley is a 5'1'', 145 lbs. white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections ‘touts’ hiring successes amid reports of shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Earlier in September, an annual report on Nebraska’s prison system pointed out several critical staffing vacancies at state facilities. And less than two weeks later, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services “touted” its success in hiring new staff members in a Tuesday press release.
News Channel Nebraska
Jensen Rowse steps up to challenge, new role for UNK volleyball
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Jensen Rowse jokes that she “came out of the womb passing a volleyball.”. That’s how long she’s been playing the sport. “I was just like a gym rat growing up, and that’s where I learned to love it,” the University of Nebraska at Kearney junior said. “It was my life even as a little kid.”
doniphanherald.com
Offutt planes getting ready to leave Lincoln for good
Offutt Air Force Base planes are getting ready to depart the Lincoln Airport for good. The base's $168.9 million runway reconstruction project is wrapping up, and the strip is set to reopen Friday. That means the huge RC-135 reconnaissance jets and E-4B command and control aircraft that have been seen...
klkntv.com
Hundreds turn out for opening day at Warhorse Casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s first casino had a line out the door Saturday, with many excited to try their hands at the slot machines. On day one, casino managers were expecting to have over a thousand casino-goers by the end of the day. “It’s been a great...
Corn Nation
Corn Flakes: Not Nebraska’s Next Coach
Up until this weekend, I was thinking that I was the dark horse in the running for Nebraska’s next football coach. I mean, I do have experience as an assistant flag football coach to Kindergarteners. Another good point about me is that I would be a cheap hire. They’d only need to give me one to two million a year. I love to travel and watch football, so my recruiting would be solid too.
klkntv.com
Chase County school bus, semi crash injures 11 children
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multiple students and two adults were taken to hospitals after a bus rollover crash on Tuesday involving a semi-truck in Chase County. Around 3:57 p.m., officers received reports of a crash southwest of Imperial near Champion. The Nebraska State Patrol said a Chase County school...
klkntv.com
Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
kfornow.com
Police Plan Extra Patrols Around Memorial Stadium On Home Football Game Days
Memorial Stadium on a Nebraska football gameday vs. Bethune-Cookman in 2018. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports) Lincoln, NE (September 27, 2022) In an effort to continue impacting illegal behavior, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team will continue its underage drinking and party enforcement project which coincided with the start of the school year and the beginning of football season. The goal of the project is to impact dangerous behaviors such as binge drinking, underage drinking, wild parties, and drunk driving during University of Nebraska-Lincoln home football games.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023
Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
