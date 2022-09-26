Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Murray man jailed on burglary, theft charges in Paducah
Reports of an attempted burglary in Paducah on Tuesday led to a Murray man's arrest. Officers were called to a home on Jones Street late in the night after it was reported that a man was trying to break in. The man reportedly fled when authorities arrived, but was detained...
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County traffic stop nets Tennessee man on DUI, other charges
A Tennessee man will face several charges after a traffic stop in Lyon County. Deputies report that a vehicle was speeding on US 62 East Friday night. An officer pursued the vehicle, leading to a traffic stop soon after. The driver, 49-year-old Larry D. Currie, Jr. was reportedly found to...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In Princeton Stabbing, Victim Flown To Hospital
A Princeton man was flown to an out-of-state hospital after he was stabbed on North Seminary Street late Tuesday afternoon. Assistant Police Chief Shane Allison says officers responded to the 300 block of North Seminary Street for a report of a stabbing shortly after 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found 45-year old Joseph D. Traylor, of Princeton, laying on North Seminary Street with a stab wound to his chest. Officers provided life-saving measures until Caldwell County EMS arrived on the scene and Traylor was taken to Caldwell County Hospital where he was later flown by Air Evac to Deaconess in Evansville.
kbsi23.com
Sheriff: Mayfield woman facing drug charges after meth found in tornado relief camper
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield woman faces drug charges after Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says meth was found in the camper she was staying in. Amy Marie Huntley of Dorothy Lane Lot M25 in Mayfield faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wpsdlocal6.com
Case of man charged with threatening Hickman County High School to go to grand jury
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The case of a man charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after police claim he made a threat against staff at Hickman County High School will go before a grand jury in November. Kentucky State Police arrested Buster Thomas earlier this month after he allegedly made...
wjpf.com
Marion woman arrested on drug charges
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion woman has been arrested for possessing large quantities of meth and fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested Friday at her home in the 700 block of Circle Drive. Marion Police say their investigation began in mid-2021 when a confidential source was able to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest woman accused of delivering fentanyl to southern Illinois from St. Louis
MARION, IL — A woman was arrested in Marion, Illinois, after police say she was buying fentanyl in St. Louis and delivering it to Marion. The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested 32-year-old Lacy Wagner on Friday. Police say they seized 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 78 grams of fentanyl during the arrest, as well as a vehicle and cash.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants in Union City
A Martin man was arrested in Union City on Sunday for outstanding warrants. Police reports said an officer was patrolling at the old school on West Florida Street, due to complaints of people sleeping inside the building. When finding the door unsecured, the officer located 45 year old David Smith,...
westkentuckystar.com
Complaint lands Calvert man, Eddyville woman in jail
A complaint about a person at a home in Eddyville last week ended in two arrests. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on Thrush Lane late Tuesday night. Once they arrived, authorities said 41-year-old Michael J. Travis on Calvert City was seen running to the side of the home.
thunderboltradio.com
Sharon Man Arrested Following Union City Traffic Stop
A Sharon man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Union City. Police reports said a traffic stop was made in the 1200 block of East Reelfoot Avenue on a vehicle operated by 26 year old Kentis Shuntay Coleman. The officer at the scene reported a strong odor...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with domestic battery, burglary and theft in connection to Metropolis home break-in
METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis, Illinois, man was arrested after police say he broke into a house he was not supposed to visit because of an order of protection and attacked two people inside. Police claim 42-year-old Shane R. Oliver broke into a house in 1000 block of E....
thunderboltradio.com
Unwanted Visitor at Union City Home Arrested on Various Charges
An unwanted visitor at a Union City home was arrested on various charges. Reports said police were called to 1313 East College Street, where 42 year old Chysea Marney, of Union City, was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway. While speaking with Ms. Marney at the scene, she told...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray man gets stolen gun, drug charges in Graves County
A traffic stop Saturday led to the discovery of a stolen firearm and drug charges for a Murray man in Graves County. During the stop on KY 80 the deputy reportedly found a firearm in the possession of the driver, 37-year-old James P. Davis of Murray. A check of the...
westkentuckystar.com
Golconda man faces new drug and weapons charges
A Golconda man was arrested in Metropolis and faces new drug and weapons charges. Metropolis Police caught up with 59-year-old Timothy P. Ashworth of Golconda on Wednesday. Ashworth, who was wanted on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, was found in the 600 block of East 17th Street in Metropolis. He was searched at the time of his arrest and was allegedly found to have more meth on his person, as well as a set of brass knuckles.
KFVS12
Stolen vehicle under investigation in Lyon County
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he interviewed a suspect in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, September 20 after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Semi hauling lumber crashes in Marshall County
Old Olive Road in Marshall County is back open after a semi-truck hauling a load of lumber from a sawmill overturned on Monday. The crash occurred near the Horn Cemetery Road intersection. The truck overturned after running off the road. The truck had been loaded earlier Monday morning at the...
Crews on scene after train strikes truck in Webster County
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Crews have responded to the scene of a train crash in Webster County that left a truck on its side. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash sometime before 6 o’clock Tuesday evening. Chief Deputy Scott Starkey says the accident happened between a truck and a train. […]
thunderboltradio.com
Vehicles Vandalized on North Division Street in Union City
Union City police were called to investigate the puncture of tires at 207 North Division Street. Reports said officers spoke with 26 year old Christine Joan Martinez, who first noticed a passenger rear tire flat on her 2014 Chrysler car. A 2018 Kia appeared to have been stabbed. Ms. Martinez...
wpsdlocal6.com
Massac County woman shot man as he was leaving her home, police say
METROPOLIS, IL — A 59-year-old Massac County woman allegedly shot a man after an altercation occurred near her residence, police say. Metropolis Police were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Massac Memorial Hospital as they were responding to the scene, according to a Metropolis Police Department news release.
wish989.com
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Now Using Contraband Detection System at Detention Center
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is using a new whole body contraband detection system at the detention center. According to Sheriff Bennie Vick, this system is being used to detect contraband being brought into the detention center. The sheriff says the Williamson County Board of Commissioners...
