The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game

No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss

Incase you missed it yesterday, the Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills in an absolute THRILLER, winning 21-19 after Josh Allen and the Bills failed to get out of bounds in the final few seconds to setup a field goal attempt to win the game. It was yet another win for the undefeated Miami Dolphins in what has already been a wild NFL season, and it’s easy to see that the Dolphins and Bills have made a strong case for […] The post Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Look: Wild Brawl Outside NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

As the Miami Dolphins picked up a huge 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a violent fight unfolded outside Hard Rock Stadium. Shared by TMZ Sports, a fan postage footage of two Dolphins fans attacking a Bills fan wearing a Josh Allen jersey. As the Bills fan attempts to get up, a man in a Tua Tagovailoa jersey kicks him in the face.
Rex Ryan Rips Into Russell Wilson And The Broncos

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos were able to squeak out another win on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers. They pushed their record to 2-1 on the season, but this isn’t a team that has instilled much confidence in people around the football world.
Mattison perfect complement to Vikings' Cook

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Through four NFL seasons, running back Alexander Mattison has started six games, serving as the understudy to Dalvin Cook’s starring role with the Minnesota Vikings. Mattison, a third-round pick in 2019 out of Boise State, has demonstrated his importance when he’s received his opportunities. In four of his starts, he’s run for at least 90 yards. He’s added five touchdowns when Cook is out of the lineup. Having Mattison available has been a luxury for Minnesota. “He’s that next guy-up mentality, and if you want a guy that you want to look for to be the next guy up, I think that’s the guy in every way, shape and form,” Cook said this week.
NFL Team Reportedly Held Players-Only Meeting After Brutal Start To Season

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a brutal start to the 2022 season after most thought they'd be able to compete for a playoff spot. New head coach Josh McDaniels is still in search of his first win as the Raiders have lost all three games by a combined 13 points. Following the team's latest loss, there were reportedly a few important meetings that took place.
NFL: 'Every indication' is concussion protocols were followed with Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would probably prefer to be in headlines this week for his team's 3-0 record but hasn't been so lucky due to the controversy related to his employer's decision to allow him to return to the field during what became this past Sunday's 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills even though many onlookers believed he suffered a concussion in the game's second quarter.
