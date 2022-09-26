EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Through four NFL seasons, running back Alexander Mattison has started six games, serving as the understudy to Dalvin Cook’s starring role with the Minnesota Vikings. Mattison, a third-round pick in 2019 out of Boise State, has demonstrated his importance when he’s received his opportunities. In four of his starts, he’s run for at least 90 yards. He’s added five touchdowns when Cook is out of the lineup. Having Mattison available has been a luxury for Minnesota. “He’s that next guy-up mentality, and if you want a guy that you want to look for to be the next guy up, I think that’s the guy in every way, shape and form,” Cook said this week.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO