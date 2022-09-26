Read full article on original website
Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Goes Viral Before Monday Night
The Cooper Rush show is continuing on Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening. Rush, who's 2-0 as a starter in Dallas dating back to last year, is looking to lead the Cowboys to a win over their division rivals. The Giants are off to an impressive 2-0 start this year.
PHOTO: Peyton Manning Rocks Chad Powers Shirt During Monday Night Football’s ManningCast
It didn’t take long for things to get going on this Monday’s edition of ESPN‘s “ManningCast.”. Viewers tuning into ESPN2 to watch the alternate broadcast of the New York Giants (2-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1) were treated to Peyton Manning rockin’ a Chad Powers t-shirt. And wouldn’t you know it, he wore it in the presence of Powers himself.
Cowboys Reportedly Getting A Major Boost Monday Night
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly set to get a major boost in the lineup on Monday night. Dallas, 1-1, is set to take on the New York Giants (2-0) on Monday Night Football this evening. According to a report from Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys are set to have offensive tackle...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Giants lead rival Cowboys on Monday Night Football
Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.
Ex-Giants quarterback has ‘makeup’ of top QB, but Eagles should see Dak Prescott Week 6
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. Former Giants practice squad quarterback Cooper Rush improved to 3-0 as a starter for the Cowboys following Dallas’ 23-16 win over New York on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. Rush filled in for the second week in a row...
Monday Night Football: Guests Revealed for ESPN’s ManningCast During Cowboys-Giants Game
The ManningCast returns to Monday Night Football this week, providing fans with an alternate viewing option to conclude Week 3. There’s a great guest list for Monday’s NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, too. Just a few hours before kickoff, Omaha Productions released...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; will feature skills competitions, flag football game instead
The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
Kyle Brandt makes awkward ‘World Wars’ joke live on TV with Good Morning Football on the road in London
KYLE BRANDT made an unusual joke about the war on Good Morning Football today. The sports host got a little overexcited with the show on the road in London. Good Morning Football is filming in the UK ahead of the first International Series match this weekend. Tuesday's show started, as...
He Placed A $65,000 NFL, College Football Bet And Locked In $1.2M, Then Risked It All For A Shot At $3M...Did It Pay Off?
Millions of people tuned into coverage of Sunday Night Football on Sept. 25 with Comcast Corporation CMCSA owned NBC airing a contest between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. One viewer anxiously awaited the outcome that could net him millions of dollars or wash out gains seen from a $65,000 bet. Here’s the story.
Best Bar to Watch Football in Every State
It’s the early days of football season, and in all 32 pro football cities, as well as almost every college town in America, fans are filling stadiums or – in far greater numbers – sports bars and similar establishments. (These are the states with the most bars per person.) Watching a game live is an […]
NFL Fans Rush to Terry Bradshaw’s Defense After Sunday’s Broadcast Struggles
Terry Bradshaw is nothing short of an NFL icon. Drafted by the Steelers in 1970, Bradshaw played 14 seasons with Pittsburgh, winning four Super Bowl titles and leaving multiple broken records in his wake. To say he had a successful career as a player would be an understatement, and he only continued to add to his incredible legacy when it was done.
The 5 best moments from the Manningcast 'MNF' Giants-Cowboys, including Eli ripping Russell Wilson and the Broncos
The Monday Night Football Manning MegaCast — yes, the ManningCast! — is back for 2022, which the best news. In Week 2, we got Eli and Peyton Manning to talk with guests — this week, it was Jimmy Johnson, Pat McAfee and Tracy Morgan — as the New York Giants played the Dallas Cowboys and Big Blue lost to their NFC East rival. Definitely a ton to talk about, especially for Eli, the former Giants legend.
NFL: No planned changes yet for Chiefs-Buccaneers for Hurricane Ian
The National Football League is not planning any changes as of yet to the location of the Chiefs-Bucs game scheduled for Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to anchor the primetime slate on Sunday Night Football on NBC for the NFL’s slate in Week 4. However, Mother Nature might have some plans of her own.
KSDK
NFL exec: U.S. Bank Stadium will host big NFL matchup if Tampa Bay can't due to hurricane
MINNEAPOLIS — As Hurricane Ian collides with the western coast of Florida, at least one NFL insider says if a huge Sunday night matchup can't be played in Tampa Bay it will unfold thousands of miles to the north in Minneapolis. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday...
Oklahoma Girls Suit Up for Football Team to Avoid Forfeit
Talk about team pride right here. Over the weekend, a very cool moment took place in Wewoka, Oklahoma. The local high school football team found out last Monday that they would not have enough eligible players to compete in the football game on Friday. This meant the team would automatically forfeit the game. A pair of girls from the softball team heard about the predicament and started practicing with the team all week.
What stands out about the Utes to Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith
Last year, the Beavers beat Utah 42-34 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis and last week gave the No. 6 USC Trojans all they could handle. Utah and Oregon State meet Saturday in Salt Lake City in the Utes Pac-12 opener
Yardbarker
Watch: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb makes one of the best catches of the season (so far)
At one point in the second quarter, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb dropped a wide-open bomb from backup quarterback Cooper Rush on Monday Night Football. Especially without Dak Prescott, that was a drop the Cowboys can't have. At the very least it was a huge gain, but it very realistically could have been a touchdown.
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.
The NFL Pro Bowl which was first played in 1951 is officially no more. The NFL will be replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new events will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and it will allow AFC and NFC players the opportunity to show off their football and non-football skills in different challenges over several days.
