Watch live: FEMA holds briefing on Hurricane Ian preparations and response
The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday morning will provide a status update on the federal response to Hurricane Ian. The briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. Watch the live video above.
Hurricane Ian: How to find the evacuation zone you live in; evacuation routes
As Hurricane Ian moves toward the Gulf of Mexico and a likely landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, now is the time to make sure you know which evacuation zone you live in in case you are ordered to leave in advance of the storm. Mandatory evacuations, if they are...
Hurricane Ian expected to bring ‘life-threatening’ storm surge
Conditions are combining for potentially catastrophic storm surge as Hurricane Ian approaches. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders explains why the Gulf of Mexico helps fuel hurricanes.Sept. 27, 2022.
