wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
tysonsreporter.com
Regional Tex-Mex chain is coming to Merrifield’s Gatehouse Plaza
A family-owned chain of Tex-Mex restaurants will soon add Merrifield to its roster of locations across the D.C. area. Guapo’s plans to take over the former Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant at 3052 Gate House Plaza, as the Washington Business Journal reported on Friday (Sept. 23). “We are looking to...
mocoshow.com
Fatburger Opens First DC Area Location in Manassas
Fatburger, which was founded in Los Angeles, California, in 1947, has opened a restaurant in nearby Manassas, VA at 8097 Sudley Rd. The restaurant opened earlier this month and is the first Fatburger location in the DC area. While FatBurger is a fast food restaurant, the food is cooked and...
bethesdamagazine.com
Business skyrockets at Rockville bakery named by Bon Appétit as one of 50 best new restaurants
The decision that three Palestinian brothers made to make and sell the Middle Eastern cuisine they grew up eating was recently validated when their Rockville bakery was named one of the country’s best new restaurants by Bon Appétit magazine. “It was a mix of shocked and excited and...
theburn.com
New elegant Thai restaurant starts soft opening in Ashburn
There’s a new Thai restaurant opening its doors today — Monday, September 26 — in Loudoun County — and it’s got lovely dining room. The Burn has your first look inside My Home Thai Bistro II in Ashburn. Back in February, we first told you...
popville.com
“Something strange happened in glover park over the weekend – animal sacrifice?”
Something strange happened in glover park over the weekend – animal sacrifice? It’s head is in the creek adjacent to the glover park entrance off Edmunds and some of its organs are in the park. I can’t imagine an animal beheaded a deer and threw it in the creek so….”
NBC Washington
Adventure Into ‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience' in Virginia
Wizards, witches and Muggles, it's almost time to grab a glass of butter beer and head over to the "Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" in Leesburg, Virginia. Inspired by the Hogwarts Forbidden Forest, visitors will immerse themselves in the magical world as they walk through a trail at Morven Park filled with "the sounds, lights, and special effects" in the thick of the woodland after dark.
Washingtonian.com
The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them
Bought by: Thomas Limberger, founder and CEO of the private-investment firm SilverArrow Capital Group. Bragging points: Six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with a wine cellar and outdoor kitchen, on five acres. Sold by: Mohammad Zafar Iqbal, a retired otolaryngologist. Listed: $3,999,900. Sold: $3,850,000. Days on market: 380. Where: Herndon. Style:...
theburn.com
Shops at Russell Branch filling up in Leesburg
Construction continues at the Shops at Russell Branch, a new shopping center in Leesburg. And now we are learning more about the upcoming tenants. The shops are located at the intersection of Russell Branch Parkway and Battlefield Parkway SE. The main anchor store at the center is the Lowe’s Home Improvement store.
WTOP
Florida evacuee in Prince George’s Co. describes ‘relief’ after escaping Ian
Alice Huneycutt of St. Petersburg, Florida, was able to escape the state ahead of the dangerous Hurricane Ian, boarding a plane Tuesday and flying to Reagan National Airport. “You could feel relief in the plane,” Huneycutt said. “I’ve never heard a plane so quiet. It was definitely a sense of relief throughout the whole group.”
bethesdamagazine.com
Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business
The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
northernvirginiamag.com
Poke Is Popping Up All Over NoVA. Here’s Where to Get It
From Alexandria to Centreville, there are plenty of places to taste this traditional Hawaiian dish. If you’ve been thinking that poke (pronounced poh-kay, rhymes with “OK”) might be having a moment in Northern Virginia, you’re absolutely correct. In fact, across the U.S., this traditional Hawaiian bowl...
'We will never give up': Beefalo Bob's owner speaks optimism into her business
Sunday afternoon, Beefalo Bob's in Pasadena caught fire. Officials think it was an accident that may have started in the back. Owner Carole Dimartino was in church when she found out.
fox5dc.com
Taraji P. Henson buys out DC movie theater for showing of 'The Woman King'
WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Taraji P. Henson showed her support for the new Viola Davis film, 'The Woman King.,' by buying out all the tickets for a screening of the movie at a theater in the District over the weekend. "WE BOUGHT out the theater, let's show up and support," the...
Don’t Miss Out: Area Weekend Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. It’s Wednesday and – we’ve got a new name! We’ll still be here twice a month on Wednesdays to bring you news of events in the Greater Prince William area. Don’t Miss Out!
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
restonnow.com
Alcorn shuts door on possibility of redeveloping Reston National Golf Course
Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn reaffirmed his commitment yesterday (Monday) to oppose the development of Reston National Golf Course. Alcorn said he will not support Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities’ effort to change the county’s comprehensive plan to redevelop the golf course. His public statement...
Maryland man wins $7 million top prize after buying scratcher at Virginia 7-Eleven
Eric Austin, a Maryland man on his way to work in Alexandria, stopped by a 7-Eleven to pick up some scratch-off tickets before he started his day at the office. Little did he know, he would be ending the day as a winner of the game's $7 million top prize.
northernvirginiamag.com
Next Steps in the Reimagined Landmark Mall Development to Begin Later this Year
The land that used to be home the Alexandria mall is set to be redesigned with residences, office structures, hotels, and shopping. The eyesore that is the area surrounding Landmark Mall area will receive an injection of new life later this year when the demolition of a number of antiquated structures across the street from what was once the mall’s main entrance gets underway.
Over 1,500 Virginia Residents Left Without Power Because Of Rat
The rodent that reportedly caused the power outage "infiltrated a piece of equipment" in the community on Friday.
