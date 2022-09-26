ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Comments / 0

Related
wfirnews.com

Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia

A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Regional Tex-Mex chain is coming to Merrifield’s Gatehouse Plaza

A family-owned chain of Tex-Mex restaurants will soon add Merrifield to its roster of locations across the D.C. area. Guapo’s plans to take over the former Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant at 3052 Gate House Plaza, as the Washington Business Journal reported on Friday (Sept. 23). “We are looking to...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Fatburger Opens First DC Area Location in Manassas

Fatburger, which was founded in Los Angeles, California, in 1947, has opened a restaurant in nearby Manassas, VA at 8097 Sudley Rd. The restaurant opened earlier this month and is the first Fatburger location in the DC area. While FatBurger is a fast food restaurant, the food is cooked and...
MANASSAS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Manassas, VA
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
theburn.com

New elegant Thai restaurant starts soft opening in Ashburn

There’s a new Thai restaurant opening its doors today — Monday, September 26 — in Loudoun County — and it’s got lovely dining room. The Burn has your first look inside My Home Thai Bistro II in Ashburn. Back in February, we first told you...
ASHBURN, VA
NBC Washington

Adventure Into ‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience' in Virginia

Wizards, witches and Muggles, it's almost time to grab a glass of butter beer and head over to the "Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" in Leesburg, Virginia. Inspired by the Hogwarts Forbidden Forest, visitors will immerse themselves in the magical world as they walk through a trail at Morven Park filled with "the sounds, lights, and special effects" in the thick of the woodland after dark.
LEESBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Latifah
theburn.com

Shops at Russell Branch filling up in Leesburg

Construction continues at the Shops at Russell Branch, a new shopping center in Leesburg. And now we are learning more about the upcoming tenants. The shops are located at the intersection of Russell Branch Parkway and Battlefield Parkway SE. The main anchor store at the center is the Lowe’s Home Improvement store.
LEESBURG, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business

The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
BALTIMORE, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Poke Is Popping Up All Over NoVA. Here’s Where to Get It

From Alexandria to Centreville, there are plenty of places to taste this traditional Hawaiian dish. If you’ve been thinking that poke (pronounced poh-kay, rhymes with “OK”) might be having a moment in Northern Virginia, you’re absolutely correct. In fact, across the U.S., this traditional Hawaiian bowl...
CENTREVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Hamburger#Elevation Burger#Hollywood#Food Drink#Buffalo Express#Fat Brands Inc#The Manassas Fatburger
PWLiving

Don’t Miss Out: Area Weekend Events

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. It’s Wednesday and – we’ve got a new name! We’ll still be here twice a month on Wednesdays to bring you news of events in the Greater Prince William area. Don’t Miss Out!
DUMFRIES, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
restonnow.com

Alcorn shuts door on possibility of redeveloping Reston National Golf Course

Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn reaffirmed his commitment yesterday (Monday) to oppose the development of Reston National Golf Course. Alcorn said he will not support Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities’ effort to change the county’s comprehensive plan to redevelop the golf course. His public statement...
RESTON, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Next Steps in the Reimagined Landmark Mall Development to Begin Later this Year

The land that used to be home the Alexandria mall is set to be redesigned with residences, office structures, hotels, and shopping. The eyesore that is the area surrounding Landmark Mall area will receive an injection of new life later this year when the demolition of a number of antiquated structures across the street from what was once the mall’s main entrance gets underway.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy