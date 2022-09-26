Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Controversial Halloween Candy Used To Be Made In Wisconsin
Don't worry, this isn't another social media post blasting candy corn. I think we've reached a saturation point on the candy corn slander in America. No one likes it. It feels like punching down at this point. I did just find out this morning that there's another classic candy out...
After 93 Years In Business, Rockford Shop Announces They’re Closing For Good
Broadway Florist, a 93-year-old floral shop in Rockford, Illinois, just announced they're closing their doors this October. Remember going to Broadway Florist to get all your homecoming corsages made? I do! So sad they're closing, they've been operating in Rockford for 93 years. They've provided gorgeous flowers, plants and thoughtful...
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
Illinois Brunch Hot Spot Gives You Cookies if You Pay in Cash
Do you want a free cookie? Um yes. That my friend is an incentive for anything. Cookies make the world go round... that's a saying right?. If it's not it should be. And honestly free cookies are the cookies that make the world go round. And you can actually score...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
93-year-old Rockford business closing for good
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
Preview One Illinois Man’s Mad Carving Skills On Food Network’s ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’
If you love watching the Food Network, don't miss this Sunday's (10/2) episode of 'Outrageous Pumpkins' featuring the awesome carving skills of one Rockford business owner. Please allow me to introduce you to Lincoln Bias, an award-winning fruit and vegetable carver who lives right here in Rockford... Besides creating incredible...
One Illinois Pumpkin Patch Is Jumping On the New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Movie Excitement
The long-awaited premiere of the new 'Hocus Pocus 2' movie is this Friday, (September 30), and one Illinois pumpkin patch is celebrating the movie's release with some very special, (and delicious), donuts for one day only!. 2 Types of Halloween People. Every year when Fall comes around you quickly realize...
Madison resident stranded in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Roderick Ritcherson was looking forward to a trip to the Florida Keys with his mother, his kids and his grandkids. But that trip turned sour as Hurricane Ian grew closer. “I guess it’s similar to in Madison,” Ritcherson said. “You know, we experience severe snowfalls and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
SUV Driving Recklessly In Rockford, Illinois With Hood Open, What Could Go Wrong?
Videos that bring a "holy #$%&!" reaction never get old. One can only be so lucky to be the person who gets the insanity on video if that's the right word. If you do capture something crazy on the video you should understand how rare this is. The not-so-lucky side of the story is physically being involved in the action.
100fmrockford.com
KFC in south Rockford reopens after repairs
ROCKFORD — The KFC restaurant on 11th Street has reopened after repairing a gas leak and other hazards that led to its condemnation in May. The city lifted the restaurant’s condemned status on Sept. 12 after the restaurant fixed the gas leak, repaired the men’s restroom and addressed other issues cited in the inspection report.
Nearly 200 Basset Hounds Will Be Taking Over Rockford, Illinois Later This Week
The Basset Hound Club of America has chosen to hold its 2022 National Specialty in Rockford, Illinois, and the theme couldn't be more perfect; "The Basset Hound - In a League Of Their Own". I don't know who at the BHCA is responsible for coming up with that particular theme,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Rockford Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
Rockford native living in Florida evacuates from Hurricane Ian
(WTVO) — Many people are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, and that includes a former stateline resident. The Stillman Valley graduate and her husband were told they would have to evacuate their home Tuesday morning, and while they are doing everything they can to be prepared, she said that it does […]
A Spooktacular Event Is Creeping Its Way Into Rockford Next Month
If you're looking for some family-friendly fun in the Stateline for Halloween, join Anderson Japanese Gardens this October for trick-or-treating in the Gardens!. As a kid, my parents neighborhood had kids living in every single house, so Halloween time was pretty fun up and down our block. One house, a few blocks over, had a haunted house inside their garage and people running around on stilts in the streets, so I never really left the neighborhood!
walls102.com
Areas of Mendota lose phone; Internet service
MENDOTA – Many customers of Frontier Telephone and Internet were without service after having a main trunk line damaged last Thursday. Officials with the city of Mendota confirmed that a horizontal drilling machine damaged multiple utility services at the corner of Pennsylvania Ave and Monroe Street. Since spring, over two dozen different underground utilities have been damaged during the installation of city-wide fiber optic lines, including water, sewer, electric and gas lines.
WIFR
Loves Park set to dedicate road to late Rockford Speedway Owner Jody Deery
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After a lifetime of contributions to the Rockford racing community, Jody Deery is set to be immortalized near Rockford Speedway. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at the intersection of Forest Hills Road and Krasse Drive, the city of Loves Park is holding a ceremony to dedicate a portion of Forest Hills Road as Jody Deery Way.
rockrivercurrent.com
Arby’s closes South Alpine restaurant in Rockford
ROCKFORD — The global fast food chain Arby’s closed one of its nine locations in the area. The property, 2701 S. Alpine Road, had a sign on the door that announced its closure on Wednesday and directed customers to the nearby location at 1510 Sandy Hollow Road. Reasons...
nbc15.com
Madison gas prices soar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0