Rockford, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

93-year-old Rockford business closing for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed

From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

KFC in south Rockford reopens after repairs

ROCKFORD — The KFC restaurant on 11th Street has reopened after repairing a gas leak and other hazards that led to its condemnation in May. The city lifted the restaurant’s condemned status on Sept. 12 after the restaurant fixed the gas leak, repaired the men’s restroom and addressed other issues cited in the inspection report.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car

Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

A Spooktacular Event Is Creeping Its Way Into Rockford Next Month

If you're looking for some family-friendly fun in the Stateline for Halloween, join Anderson Japanese Gardens this October for trick-or-treating in the Gardens!. As a kid, my parents neighborhood had kids living in every single house, so Halloween time was pretty fun up and down our block. One house, a few blocks over, had a haunted house inside their garage and people running around on stilts in the streets, so I never really left the neighborhood!
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

Areas of Mendota lose phone; Internet service

MENDOTA – Many customers of Frontier Telephone and Internet were without service after having a main trunk line damaged last Thursday. Officials with the city of Mendota confirmed that a horizontal drilling machine damaged multiple utility services at the corner of Pennsylvania Ave and Monroe Street. Since spring, over two dozen different underground utilities have been damaged during the installation of city-wide fiber optic lines, including water, sewer, electric and gas lines.
MENDOTA, IL
WIFR

Loves Park set to dedicate road to late Rockford Speedway Owner Jody Deery

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After a lifetime of contributions to the Rockford racing community, Jody Deery is set to be immortalized near Rockford Speedway. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at the intersection of Forest Hills Road and Krasse Drive, the city of Loves Park is holding a ceremony to dedicate a portion of Forest Hills Road as Jody Deery Way.
LOVES PARK, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Arby’s closes South Alpine restaurant in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The global fast food chain Arby’s closed one of its nine locations in the area. The property, 2701 S. Alpine Road, had a sign on the door that announced its closure on Wednesday and directed customers to the nearby location at 1510 Sandy Hollow Road. Reasons...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Madison gas prices soar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.

