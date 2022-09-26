ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

Fall Colors! Some of the Best Places in Minnesota to See Them

One of the great things about living in Minnesota is the change of seasons. And this season, Fall or Autumn, whichever you prefer, is one of the most picturesque. Lots of people make a weekend out of traveling to see the best that the Fall colors have to offer in the best places. Get out and enjoy... here are some of the best hiking places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

The First Snow of the Year Fell in Minnesota on Tuesday, September 27th

The National Weather Service in Duluth confirmed it, snow has fallen in Minnesota. The NWS took to Twitter with the announcement:. https://twitter.com/NWSduluth/status/1574811020974911497. In addition to the flakes on the gunflint trail, Ely also had confirmed flakes, that were even shared by the Ely Police Department on Twitter:. https://twitter.com/ElyPolice/status/1574872914117140483. Of course,...
ELY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Still a Bit Early for Fall Color Hunters in Minnesota

Minnesotans love autumn, and nothing is more 'autumn' in Minnesota than Mother Nature's delivery of brilliant yellows, reds, and oranges on the leaves of our state's trees. While we've had some fairly cool temperatures lately, it's only the end of September, and here in Southern Minnesota that's a bit early for widespread fall colors.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Long Prairie, MN
City
Swanville, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Kat Kountry 105

Looking for A Wonderland of Fun? Head to Can Can Wonderland

Yes, I am back again with another post on a mini golf course but this one is one that I have been dying to go to! The place is Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul, and it is the first arts-based public benefit corporation in Minnesota. Can Can Wonderland includes an artist-made mini golf course, pinball and arcade area, as well as a concession stand with a pour-it-yourself tap wall and even boozy milkshakes (and food of course)!
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#Wagon#Roadside Pumpkin Wagons
Kat Kountry 105

Frost Advisory for Southern Minnesota Overnight

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for all of southern Minnesota for tonight through Wednesday morning. Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Public Utilities Workers Responding to Hurricane Ian

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six employees from Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) are among over 30 municipal utility employees from Minnesota heading to Florida to assist with power restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian nears landfall. Four line workers and two mechanics from RPU left Wednesday morning. RPU typically sends workers to...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Head South: Guess MN’s Most Commonly Seen Bird

As fall settle in, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota. Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically, the American Robin is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving bird that we see...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Halloween
Kat Kountry 105

Frost Possible in Southern Minnesota This Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse issued a hazardous weather statement Sunday that indicates patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning and wide-spread frost is possible Wednesday morning for southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The forecasted overnight low for Rochester is 37 Monday night, 32 Tuesday night and 36 Wednesday night.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Will These Be The Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Minnesota This Year?

The National Retail Federation is predicting a huge Halloween. They say participation will return to pre-pandemic levels this year with 69% of American consumers planning some sort of Halloween fun. I know several people that already started planning their Halloween party and many more that have started looking for a costume. If you need some ideas, you can see the top trending costumes of 2022 below.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)

20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
EYOTA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy