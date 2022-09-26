Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Fall Colors more Noticeable, But Still a Little Ways to Go
Last week we officially said goodbye to summer and welcomed in Fall, as the first day of fall this year landed on September 22. With fall comes a lot of great things; such as fun fall fashion, (for many) the excitement of pumpkin spiced lattes, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and leaves changing into beautiful autumn colors.
Fall Colors! Some of the Best Places in Minnesota to See Them
One of the great things about living in Minnesota is the change of seasons. And this season, Fall or Autumn, whichever you prefer, is one of the most picturesque. Lots of people make a weekend out of traveling to see the best that the Fall colors have to offer in the best places. Get out and enjoy... here are some of the best hiking places in Minnesota.
The First Snow of the Year Fell in Minnesota on Tuesday, September 27th
The National Weather Service in Duluth confirmed it, snow has fallen in Minnesota. The NWS took to Twitter with the announcement:. https://twitter.com/NWSduluth/status/1574811020974911497. In addition to the flakes on the gunflint trail, Ely also had confirmed flakes, that were even shared by the Ely Police Department on Twitter:. https://twitter.com/ElyPolice/status/1574872914117140483. Of course,...
Still a Bit Early for Fall Color Hunters in Minnesota
Minnesotans love autumn, and nothing is more 'autumn' in Minnesota than Mother Nature's delivery of brilliant yellows, reds, and oranges on the leaves of our state's trees. While we've had some fairly cool temperatures lately, it's only the end of September, and here in Southern Minnesota that's a bit early for widespread fall colors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Ski Resort Has Gondola Rides for Fall Color Hunters
Looking for a way to up your Minnesota fall color leaf hunting game? How about a gondola ride to the top of some of the state's highest elevations along the North Shore?. Minnesota's Lake Superior North Shore has been rated as one of the nation's top spots for fall colors. You can read more about that HERE.
WARNING: Unusual White Substance Spotted In Minnesota Tuesday
Warning to all the snowbirds in Minnesota. You are probably going to want to pack up those RV's or find your plane tickets to Arizona ASAP because something white and frozen was just spotted in Minnesota that you probably won't like. Yep - snow. Minnesota Police Department Spotted Snow on...
Looking for A Wonderland of Fun? Head to Can Can Wonderland
Yes, I am back again with another post on a mini golf course but this one is one that I have been dying to go to! The place is Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul, and it is the first arts-based public benefit corporation in Minnesota. Can Can Wonderland includes an artist-made mini golf course, pinball and arcade area, as well as a concession stand with a pour-it-yourself tap wall and even boozy milkshakes (and food of course)!
Get Ready Minnesota, Heating Costs Could Reach All-Time High
Oh, summer so sad to see you go, as always it seemed way too short. Here we sit in fall which can seem to go buy equally as fast. Living in the Northland we all know that winter is inevitable and with that can come lots of snow and bitterly cold temperatures, and for some trying to maintain a warm home can be a struggle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kat Kountry 105
Frost Advisory for Southern Minnesota Overnight
The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for all of southern Minnesota for tonight through Wednesday morning. Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Are You a Minnesotan Craving Soup? Try This Savory Soup Recipe
The weather dropped into the 50s last week and immediately the state of Minnesota collectively started craving soup. I'm part of that collective. I am a soup girl through and through, I could live off nothing but different soups and chilis all winter long. Last Friday, the cold and rainy...
Rochester Public Utilities Workers Responding to Hurricane Ian
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six employees from Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) are among over 30 municipal utility employees from Minnesota heading to Florida to assist with power restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian nears landfall. Four line workers and two mechanics from RPU left Wednesday morning. RPU typically sends workers to...
Head South: Guess MN’s Most Commonly Seen Bird
As fall settle in, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota. Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically, the American Robin is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving bird that we see...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$85,000 Raised For Mental Health In SE Minnesota is Actually Beautiful
An Amazing Day At Rochester's Silver Lake for Mental Health. This weekend in Rochester, something completely amazing happened. The NAMIWalks for SEMN's goal was $75,000, and as I read the tally at the closing ceremony, "$85,000 has been raised to help people whose lives are touched by mental health issues!"
Frost Possible in Southern Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse issued a hazardous weather statement Sunday that indicates patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning and wide-spread frost is possible Wednesday morning for southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The forecasted overnight low for Rochester is 37 Monday night, 32 Tuesday night and 36 Wednesday night.
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Will These Be The Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Minnesota This Year?
The National Retail Federation is predicting a huge Halloween. They say participation will return to pre-pandemic levels this year with 69% of American consumers planning some sort of Halloween fun. I know several people that already started planning their Halloween party and many more that have started looking for a costume. If you need some ideas, you can see the top trending costumes of 2022 below.
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
Here’s How to Find the Best Fall Colors in Minnesota + Wisconsin
September 22 is the first day of fall in 2022 and as we officially turn the page on summer to now bask in all things flannel and pumpkin spice, it's also time to start planning road trips to see the beautiful colors that fall brings each year. However, knowing exactly...
Three People Rescued From Mississippi River After Capsizing Canoe
ST. CLOUD -- Three people were rescued from the Mississippi River after capsizing their canoe Monday afternoon. The call came in around 12:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Clearwater Road, south of the River Bluffs Boat Landing. Authorities arrived to find a capsized canoe and kayak and three adults...
MEOW! Minnesota’s First Cat Café Has Opened A Second Location
Five years ago, the very first Cat Café opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a couple months ago the owners added a second location. If you love cats and coffee this might be your favorite thing ever. You can find out what a Cat Café is and learn more about this unique Minnesota business below.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0