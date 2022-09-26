Read full article on original website
Nordic PayTech Westpay Selects ACI Worldwide for eCommerce Solution
Miami-headquartered FinTech ACI Worldwide, which develops real-time payments software, announced that Swedish payments firm Westpay AB will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce into its payment solution for merchants. Westpay AB counts leading retailers in the Nordics, including Axfood, KICKS and Elon, among its customers. Integrating ACI Secure eCommerce will help the...
CoinTelegraph
FTX, Binance and CrossTower are competing to buy Voyager Digital assets: Source
Cryptocurrency exchanges FTX, Binance and CrossTower are competing to acquire beleaguered crypto lender Voyager Digital’s assets out of bankruptcy, according to insider sources. According to details published by former investment banker and angel investor Simon Dixon, the three exchanges are competing in an auction to acquire Voyager Digital, and...
NEWSBTC
XDC Network To Integrate Groundbreaking DeFi & Compliance Technology From Securrency
Securrency, a leading blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced today that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a state-of-the-art blockchain with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance. Digital Asset Composer is a unique...
CoinTelegraph
Institutional crypto custody: How banks are housing digital assets
Until 2020, most of the crypto market action was largely driven by retail enthusiasm. It was only around August 2020 that institutions started to participate meaningfully in this asset class. As the United States Federal Reserve unleashed trillions of dollars of liquidity into the market during the COVID-19 pandemic, retail and institutional investors jumped onto the cryptocurrency bandwagon.
CoinTelegraph
Solana tech developer Coral raises $20M, plans to launch 'xNFT' protocol
Solana ecosystem developer Coral has closed a $20 million investment round backed by some of crypto’s biggest venture funds, setting the stage for the launch of its new interactive wallet later this month. The investment round was co-led by FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto with additional participation from Multicoin...
CoinTelegraph
Disney seeks corporate lawyer for ‘emerging technologies’ and NFTs
The Walt Disney Company could be on the verge of expanding into the crypto space after posting a new job for an “experienced corporate attorney” to work on “emerging technologies” such as nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and the Metaverse. According to the Friday listing on the Disney...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Fudan University
Located in Shanghai, Fudan University is dedicated to university-industry research collaboration in blockchain. This integration of multiple fields and collaborations with industry helped land Fudan on the No. 28 spot on our list. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022. The Shanghai Blockchain Engineering Technology Research Center, led...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
CoinTelegraph
Vietnam’s crypto adoption: Factors driving growth in Southeast Asia
The Southeast Asian nation of Vietnam now ranks among the top nations adopting cryptocurrencies. Indeed, the country has ranked first on Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index for two years in a row. Chainalysis’ research methodology took into account population-adjusted adoption in crypto platforms ranging from centralized exchanges to peer-to-peer...
CoinTelegraph
LBank Exchange will list Genesis Token (GTN) on Sept. 29, 2022
Internet City, Dubai, Sept. 26, 2022 — LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Genesis Token (GTN) on Sept. 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on Sept. 29, 2022. Based on...
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum fork token ETHPoW climbs 150% after smart contract hack — A fakeout rally?
ETHW has logged a significant price rebound despite its blockchain network, ETHPoW, suffering a smart contract hack in the first week after its launch. ETHW rebounded more than 150% eight days after the attack and traded for around $10.30 on Sept. 27. Fundamentally, this suggests that traders ignored the hack...
CoinTelegraph
5 years of the ‘Top 10 Cryptos’ experiment and the lessons learned
When Redditor Joe Greene started the Top 10 Cryptos experiment in 2018, he bought $1,000 of Dash, NEM and Iota, among others, only to watch it crash to $150. But five years on, his experiment has paid off big time. The rules: Buy $100 of each of the top 10...
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
CoinTelegraph
What Cardano’s Vasil hard fork means for the blockchain
After several delays and some setbacks, Cardano’s long-awaited Vasil upgrade finally went live on Sept. 22. From the outside looking in, the hard fork is designed to help improve the ecosystem’s scalability and general transaction throughput capacity as well as advance Cardano’s decentralized applications (DApps) development capacity.
CoinTelegraph
MetaMask adopts custodial features for NFT-hungry institutional investors
Institutional investment is pouring into the crypto world, notably the nonfungible token (NFT) scene. In a reaction to the influx, MetaMask Institutional announced another addition to its custodial services offerings for institutional-level clients. MetaMask’s partnership with NFT management and storage service Cobo aims to create a “one-stop platform” for large...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Labs Leads $8.5M Seed Funding for Bitquery to Support Development of Blockchain Data Solutions
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, led a $8.5 million seed funding round for Bitquery as part of its ongoing drive “to support innovative blockchain data solution providers.”. The investment round was “co-led by dao5, with Susquehanna, DHVC, INCE Capital, and angel investors from Google...
CoinTelegraph
OKC (OKX Chain) integrates Unstoppable Domains to simplify crypto
SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 – OKC (OKX Chain), the EVM and IBC compatible chain backed by OKX – the world’s second largest crypto exchange by trading volume – today announced an integration with Unstoppable Domains, the leading provider of NFT domains. Now, OKX wallet users can send and receive token assets from more than 20 public chains using a human-readable wallet address, like ong.x – making crypto transactions simpler and more intuitive.
CoinTelegraph
Circle CEO says blockchain industry is transitioning from dial-up to broadband phase
At the Converge22 conference in San Francisco, Jeremy Allaire, CEO of stablecoin issuer Circle, said that the world is finally moving from the speculative value phase of crypto to the utility phase. Drawing parallels to the early days of the internet, he said:. “It is an architecture that the internet...
