pymnts

Nordic PayTech Westpay Selects ACI Worldwide for eCommerce Solution

Miami-headquartered FinTech ACI Worldwide, which develops real-time payments software, announced that Swedish payments firm Westpay AB will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce into its payment solution for merchants. Westpay AB counts leading retailers in the Nordics, including Axfood, KICKS and Elon, among its customers. Integrating ACI Secure eCommerce will help the...
CoinTelegraph

FTX, Binance and CrossTower are competing to buy Voyager Digital assets: Source

Cryptocurrency exchanges FTX, Binance and CrossTower are competing to acquire beleaguered crypto lender Voyager Digital’s assets out of bankruptcy, according to insider sources. According to details published by former investment banker and angel investor Simon Dixon, the three exchanges are competing in an auction to acquire Voyager Digital, and...
NEWSBTC

XDC Network To Integrate Groundbreaking DeFi & Compliance Technology From Securrency

Securrency, a leading blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced today that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a state-of-the-art blockchain with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance. Digital Asset Composer is a unique...
CoinTelegraph

Institutional crypto custody: How banks are housing digital assets

Until 2020, most of the crypto market action was largely driven by retail enthusiasm. It was only around August 2020 that institutions started to participate meaningfully in this asset class. As the United States Federal Reserve unleashed trillions of dollars of liquidity into the market during the COVID-19 pandemic, retail and institutional investors jumped onto the cryptocurrency bandwagon.
CoinTelegraph

Solana tech developer Coral raises $20M, plans to launch 'xNFT' protocol

Solana ecosystem developer Coral has closed a $20 million investment round backed by some of crypto’s biggest venture funds, setting the stage for the launch of its new interactive wallet later this month. The investment round was co-led by FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto with additional participation from Multicoin...
CoinTelegraph

Disney seeks corporate lawyer for ‘emerging technologies’ and NFTs

The Walt Disney Company could be on the verge of expanding into the crypto space after posting a new job for an “experienced corporate attorney” to work on “emerging technologies” such as nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and the Metaverse. According to the Friday listing on the Disney...
CoinDesk

Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Fudan University

Located in Shanghai, Fudan University is dedicated to university-industry research collaboration in blockchain. This integration of multiple fields and collaborations with industry helped land Fudan on the No. 28 spot on our list. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022. The Shanghai Blockchain Engineering Technology Research Center, led...
CoinTelegraph

Vietnam’s crypto adoption: Factors driving growth in Southeast Asia

The Southeast Asian nation of Vietnam now ranks among the top nations adopting cryptocurrencies. Indeed, the country has ranked first on Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index for two years in a row. Chainalysis’ research methodology took into account population-adjusted adoption in crypto platforms ranging from centralized exchanges to peer-to-peer...
CoinTelegraph

LBank Exchange will list Genesis Token (GTN) on Sept. 29, 2022

Internet City, Dubai, Sept. 26, 2022 — LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Genesis Token (GTN) on Sept. 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on Sept. 29, 2022. Based on...
The Associated Press

Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com

ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
CoinTelegraph

What Cardano’s Vasil hard fork means for the blockchain

After several delays and some setbacks, Cardano’s long-awaited Vasil upgrade finally went live on Sept. 22. From the outside looking in, the hard fork is designed to help improve the ecosystem’s scalability and general transaction throughput capacity as well as advance Cardano’s decentralized applications (DApps) development capacity.
CoinTelegraph

MetaMask adopts custodial features for NFT-hungry institutional investors

Institutional investment is pouring into the crypto world, notably the nonfungible token (NFT) scene. In a reaction to the influx, MetaMask Institutional announced another addition to its custodial services offerings for institutional-level clients. MetaMask’s partnership with NFT management and storage service Cobo aims to create a “one-stop platform” for large...
CoinTelegraph

OKC (OKX Chain) integrates Unstoppable Domains to simplify crypto

SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 – OKC (OKX Chain), the EVM and IBC compatible chain backed by OKX – the world’s second largest crypto exchange by trading volume – today announced an integration with Unstoppable Domains, the leading provider of NFT domains. Now, OKX wallet users can send and receive token assets from more than 20 public chains using a human-readable wallet address, like ong.x – making crypto transactions simpler and more intuitive.
