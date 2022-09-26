Read full article on original website
2 Stocks to Buy Near Their 52-Week Lows
Let's not forget one of the first rules of investing: Buy low.
2 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold For 10 Years
These stocks could handsomely reward investors given enough time.
via.news
Marathon Oil And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Marathon Oil (MRO), AGCO (AGCO), Callaway Golf Company (ELY) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
SNDL Inc. Stock Slides By 20% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) slid by a staggering 20.5% in 14 days from $2.78 to $2.21 at 13:29 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.22% to $10,779.22, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Transocean Already 7% Up, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Transocean‘s pre-market value is already 7.11% up. The last session, NYSE finished with Transocean (RIG) jumping 1.27% to $2.39. NYSE slid 1.57% to $13,580.39, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bearish trend exchanging session.
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range
Two valuation-based indicators have a successful track record of calling bear market bottoms.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
Costco Down After Earnings as Analysts Fret About Company Facing Higher Costs
(Friday Market Open) The end of the week isn’t bringing much relief for investors. Skyrocketing Treasury yields and a firm dollar continue to limit buying interest in stocks. The market continued its descent overnight, and declining shares far outnumbered gainers across the major market indices yesterday amid another interest rate and dollar surge.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Down Over 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Growth Stocks?
Small and large companies have seen their stock prices tumble to multiyear lows. The current macroeconomic environment is particularly challenging for less established companies with fewer resources. While there are plenty of bargains out there, investors would do well to make sure they are buying a growth stock for the...
3 Growth Stocks Down 48.3% to 74.7% That Billionaires Are Buying
When the going gets tough, these legendary investors go shopping for stocks.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Bond Yields Fall
Stocks rebounded in Wednesday’s trading session as U.S. treasury yields fell from multi-year highs and the British pound stabilized after a tailspin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 1.88%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both gained 1.97%. The technology sector (XLK) was the session laggard, as it gained 1.06%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader, with an increase of 4.43%.
via.news
Omega Healthcare Investors And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – EPR Properties (EPR), Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Down Over 50%, Is FedEx Stock a Buy?
FedEx stock plummeted to a 52-week low after its disconcerting business update.
via.news
Caesars Entertainment Stock Over 25% Down In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) slid by a staggering 25.99% in 14 days from $46.14 to $34.15 at 15:04 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,986.16, following the last session’s upward trend. Caesars Entertainment’s...
via.news
Globalstar Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8% Jump So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Globalstar (NYSE: GSAT) jumped 8.1% to $1.70 at 14:59 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 1.75% to $13,779.13, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Antero Resources Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) dropped by a staggering 22.24% in 14 days from $39.87 to $31.00 at 16:15 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is jumping 1.97% to $13,808.65, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. Antero Resources’s...
