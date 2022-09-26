Read full article on original website
DocuSign Stock Jumps On Job Cut Plan Ahead Of New CEO Allan Thygesen
DocuSign (DOCU) shares moved higher Wednesday after the online signature vending group unveiled a restructuring plan that will take place under new CEO Allan Thygesen. The group said it will cut around 9% of its workforce -- or possibly as many as 670 people -- at a cost of around $35 million, as it moves to "improve operating margin and support the Company’s growth, scale and profitability objectives", according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said it should have the plan "substantially completed" by the end of its current fiscal year.
Why Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Bounced Back Today
It's all about rates and the Bank of England today.
US News and World Report
Analysis-FedEx Investors Frustrated With New CEO After Withdrawn Forecast
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - FedEx Corp dented investor confidence in the new chief executive's vision to deliver a long-awaited turnaround at the shipping company, sending its shares into a freefall after it withdrew its full-year profit forecast last week. After Raj Subramaniam succeeded founder Fred Smith in June as FedEx's...
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
CNBC
Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp shares are now around $16 after hitting $97 earlier this year
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell this week as the company missed a key deadline to hold on to about $1 billion in financing. DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been set to be the vessel to take Trump Media and Technology Group public.
Oops, Amazon emails staff with news it miscalculated their compensation
Corporate employees at Amazon got emails about promotions and raises. Then they got emails saying the raises weren’t quite what they thought. A one-time bonus that was part of their compensation package had been miscalculated due to a software error and would be lower than what they had been told, according to an email sent on Thursday and viewed by Insider.
Better Buy: Tesla Stock or the Entire Nasdaq?
In a battle between one of America's favorite stocks and a currently out-of-favor index, which will wind up on top?
Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand
Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories. Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand. Wall Street's biggest investors fear an economic nightmare is coming....
tipranks.com
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield
Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) Is Expected to Outperform Its Peers
Amid growing fears of a worsening recession, let’s take a look at the future of the e-commerce and retail giant Amazon. The street is wondering what’s in store for Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) with the recent hike in shipping rates announced by FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and its disappointing results and profit warning last week. Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post remains bullish on Amazon despite the recessionary fears and expects the company to outperform its peers.
msn.com
'A Hard Landing Scenario Is Inevitable': Goldman Sachs Cuts S&P500 Targets As Investors Flock Into Cash
Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is reducing its valuation projection for the S&P 500 as rising interest rates signal bad times for stock prices. Investors are reacting by shunning most asset classes and going into cash as a way to weather the storm. ‘A hard landing scenario is inevitable’: Goldman Sachs...
maritime-executive.com
Investors Increase Buyout Offer for Seaspan’s Parent Company
The investment group that includes the current Chairman of Atlas Corp. and Ocean Network Express (ONE) as an investor sought to increase the pressure on Seaspan’s parent Atlas to accept its go private offer. The group announced that it was unilaterally increasing its offer to acquire all the outstanding shares of Atlas by seven percent which resulted in an initial increase of the share price of nearly 15 percent before the stock price slid back in an overall down day for the stock market.
tipranks.com
bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) Appoints New Interim Finance Chief
Shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) were down in pre-market trading on Monday after the biotechnology company stated in an SEC filing that it had appointed Katherine Breedis as the Company’s interim CFO, its principal financial officer, and principal accounting officer. Breedis will succeed Jason F. Cole, bluebird bio’s...
tipranks.com
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Buy RPS Group, Bolsters Environmental Management Capabilities
Tetra Tech is set to make its third acquisition of the year with the buyout of RPS Group. The acquisition will not only enhance the company’s consulting capabilities but will also solidify its foothold in the European market. Engineering services and consulting company Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is set to...
tipranks.com
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ: CGNT) Up On Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ: CGNT) stock was up in morning trading on Wednesday following mixed second-quarter results. Cognyte reported an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share in Q2 while analysts were expecting a loss of $0.12. The investigative analytics software company posted revenues of $81.1 million in Q2, down by around...
tipranks.com
How Cathie Wood Sent Ginkgo Bioworks Stock (NYSE:DNA) Higher
Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) soared over 20% in Wednesday’s trading session. The increase can be attributed to the news of Cathie Wood adding 146,200 shares of the company to its fund. Is DNA Stock a Buy?. Turning to Wall Street, it appears that analysts share Cathie Wood’s optimism....
tipranks.com
Why Avenue Therapeutics Stock’s (NASDAQ:ATXI) 107% Moonshot is Probably an Illusion
It’s tempting to jump into the trade with Avenue Therapeutics stock as its shares fly and the company trends on social media. At the same time, cautious investors should consider whether this is a company worth wagering their hard-earned capital on – or whether it’s really just a high-risk meme-stock trade.
tipranks.com
BM Technologies (NYSE American:BMTX) Stock: Should You Place a Bet?
With about 197% upside potential, BM Technologies, a penny stock, has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about BMTX stock. Investors willing to bet on high-risk penny stocks can make good use of TipRanks’ penny stock screener to find future winners. Using the tool, we zeroed in on BM Technologies (NYSE AMERICAN:BMTX) stock, which offers a digital banking platform. This penny stock sports an Outperform Smart Score rating on TipRanks and has considerable upside potential (based on an analyst’s price target), making BMTX an attractive bet for investors.
Cathie Wood Cuts Another $32M From Healthcare Company Following Amazon-Linked Rumors
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday sold 1,102,797 shares in Signify Health Inc. SGFY, valued at $32.3 million, via two of its key exchange-traded funds. The firm sold 670,690 shares in the healthcare company via its flagship ETF, the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, and 432,107 shares via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG.
tipranks.com
C3.ai, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Comcast: Analysts have a 100% Track Record on These Stocks
Here are three US-based stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate on their calls. Three analysts boast a 100% track record of generating successful calls on these three companies: Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software maker C3.ai (NYSE:AI), American discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), and broadcasting giant Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).
