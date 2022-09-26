DocuSign (DOCU) shares moved higher Wednesday after the online signature vending group unveiled a restructuring plan that will take place under new CEO Allan Thygesen. The group said it will cut around 9% of its workforce -- or possibly as many as 670 people -- at a cost of around $35 million, as it moves to "improve operating margin and support the Company’s growth, scale and profitability objectives", according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said it should have the plan "substantially completed" by the end of its current fiscal year.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO