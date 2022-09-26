ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NME

Roxy Music on reuniting, Brian Eno and those Glastonbury 2023 rumours

Roxy Music legend Phil Manzanera has spoken to NME about the band’s ongoing reunion tour, as well as the chances of new music and the rumours of them appearing at Glastonbury next year. The art-pop legends are currently midway through a US sting on their third reunion tour –...
Stereogum

Santigold Cancels Tour, Shares Letter About Harsh Reality For Touring Artists

Santigold has decided to cancel her upcoming Holified tour, which was intended to support her just-released new album, Spirituals. Posting a lengthy note to her official website, Santi White apologized for having to cancel the tour and laid out the specific challenges touring artists face with inflation and the ongoing post-pandemic landscape. “As a touring musician, I don’t think anyone anticipated the new reality that awaited us [after COVID],” White writes. “After sitting idle (not being able to do shows) for the past couple years, many of us like everyone else, earning no or little income during that time, every musician that could, rushed back out immediately when it was deemed safe to do shows. We were met with the height of inflation – gas, tour buses, hotels, and flight costs skyrocketed – many of our tried-and-true venues unavailable due to a flooded market of artists trying to book shows in the same cities, and positive test results constantly halting schedules with devastating financial consequences. All of that on top of the already-tapped mental, spiritual, physical, and emotional resources of just having made it through the past few years. Some of us are finding ourselves simply unable to make it work.”
The Independent

Damon Albarn and Billie Eilish will make music together, according to Gorillaz frontman

Damon Albarn and Billie Eilish have plans to make music together, according to the Gorillaz and Blur frontman.Responding to questions about whether the artists will collaborate in the studio to make music, Albarn said: “Yeah, I think we keep trying to do it. It’s just a case of schedules.”"She’s wonderful. I love her. I only became aware of her really through her music,” said Albarn in an interview on Apple Music 1.Albarn admitted he had no idea yet what the music would end up sounding like: “Who knows? [It] could be kind of babbling brook folk or dark satanic...
Pitchfork

Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66

Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
withguitars.com

dexter announces next live performance; A London headline show at The Moth Club on

THE MOTH CLUB – NOVEMBER 11TH. THE NEWS LANDS IN THE WAKE OF HER LATEST SINGLE “VEXED”. London’s hottest new talent, dexter has announced her highly anticipated next live performance; A London headline show at The Moth Club on November 11th 2022. Tickets are on sale now via: https://sjm.lnk.to/DEXTER.
The FADER

Song You Need: Daniel Avery and HAAi take a breath on “Wall of Sleep”

One of the best pieces of video game music ever made is “Aquatic Ambience“ by David Wise, written for the 1995 Super Nintendo game Donkey Kong Country. One search of “aquatic ambiance remix” will yield hundreds of examples of musicians over the years trying (and mostly failing) to turn the song into something rave-worthy. “Wall of Sleep” is an original composition from Daniel Avery, but it also feels like a descendant of “Aquatic Ambience,” its tricky clay finally molded into a bold and beautiful new vessel.
NME

Frightened Rabbit drummer and Scott Hutchison’s brother Grant becomes full-time member of The Twilight Sad

Grant Hutchison has become a full-time member of The Twilight Sad. The former Frightened Rabbit drummer and brother of the band’s late singer and guitarist Scott Hutchison has played a number of live shows with the Scottish band since the departure of their original sticksman Mark Devine in 2018. Another touring drummer, Sebastien Schultz, has also played with the band in recent years.
