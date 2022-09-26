Read full article on original website
Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’ Is Based Around an ‘Awful’ Cliché
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had differing memories of how much Richards contributed to the lyrics of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses."
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Red Hot Chili Peppers share emotional tribute song for the late Eddie Van Halen
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single, Eddie, inspired by their love for the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen
Mick Jagger Once Revealed The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’ Is About the Apocalypse
Mick Jagger said The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" is about the apocalypse and so is its parent album. The album became an international hit.
Jim Root has issues with the new Slipknot album, takes a shot at Rage Against The Machine
“We could have taken our time with pre-production and put out a better product,” says Slipknot guitarist Jim Root
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Joan Jett and Travis Barker perform Cherry Bomb with Foo Fighters in heartfelt tribute to “beautiful soul” Taylor Hawkins
Joan Jett played Cherry Bomb and shared memories of friend and former tour mate Taylor Hawkins last night (September 27), as she appeared at the LA tribute show for the Foo Fighters drummer. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now for unlimited access. US pricing $3.99 per...
Christine and the Queens Shares New Song “rien dire”: Listen
Christine and the Queens is back with a new song from the Redcar project. The single is called “rien dire,” and it’s set to appear on the upcoming album Redcar les adorables étoiles (out November 11 via Because Music). Listen below. “Rien dire” is French for...
NME
Roxy Music on reuniting, Brian Eno and those Glastonbury 2023 rumours
Roxy Music legend Phil Manzanera has spoken to NME about the band’s ongoing reunion tour, as well as the chances of new music and the rumours of them appearing at Glastonbury next year. The art-pop legends are currently midway through a US sting on their third reunion tour –...
Stereogum
Santigold Cancels Tour, Shares Letter About Harsh Reality For Touring Artists
Santigold has decided to cancel her upcoming Holified tour, which was intended to support her just-released new album, Spirituals. Posting a lengthy note to her official website, Santi White apologized for having to cancel the tour and laid out the specific challenges touring artists face with inflation and the ongoing post-pandemic landscape. “As a touring musician, I don’t think anyone anticipated the new reality that awaited us [after COVID],” White writes. “After sitting idle (not being able to do shows) for the past couple years, many of us like everyone else, earning no or little income during that time, every musician that could, rushed back out immediately when it was deemed safe to do shows. We were met with the height of inflation – gas, tour buses, hotels, and flight costs skyrocketed – many of our tried-and-true venues unavailable due to a flooded market of artists trying to book shows in the same cities, and positive test results constantly halting schedules with devastating financial consequences. All of that on top of the already-tapped mental, spiritual, physical, and emotional resources of just having made it through the past few years. Some of us are finding ourselves simply unable to make it work.”
Damon Albarn and Billie Eilish will make music together, according to Gorillaz frontman
Damon Albarn and Billie Eilish have plans to make music together, according to the Gorillaz and Blur frontman.Responding to questions about whether the artists will collaborate in the studio to make music, Albarn said: “Yeah, I think we keep trying to do it. It’s just a case of schedules.”"She’s wonderful. I love her. I only became aware of her really through her music,” said Albarn in an interview on Apple Music 1.Albarn admitted he had no idea yet what the music would end up sounding like: “Who knows? [It] could be kind of babbling brook folk or dark satanic...
Showbiz411
Bruce Springsteen Classic R&B Songs Covers Album Said to Be Coming in November, Announcement Tomorrow (Exclusive)
The Springsteen Universe is alive and buzzing this morning. The experts in this area tell me the new Bruce Springsteen album is a collection of cover of R&B classics and some lesser known songs. One of them, Dobie Gray’s “Soul Days.”. The title of album, experts say, is...
40 Years Ago: Peter Gabriel Begins Unusual Path to Fame With ‘Shock the Monkey’
Peter Gabriel became fascinated with found sounds while recording his fourth album at a home studio being overtaken by dry rot. New Fairlight synthesizer technology allowed him to capture, process, reuse and loop these elements to create some of his most intriguing solo music beds so far. Nevertheless, deep down...
Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66
Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
withguitars.com
dexter announces next live performance; A London headline show at The Moth Club on
THE MOTH CLUB – NOVEMBER 11TH. THE NEWS LANDS IN THE WAKE OF HER LATEST SINGLE “VEXED”. London’s hottest new talent, dexter has announced her highly anticipated next live performance; A London headline show at The Moth Club on November 11th 2022. Tickets are on sale now via: https://sjm.lnk.to/DEXTER.
The FADER
Song You Need: Daniel Avery and HAAi take a breath on “Wall of Sleep”
One of the best pieces of video game music ever made is “Aquatic Ambience“ by David Wise, written for the 1995 Super Nintendo game Donkey Kong Country. One search of “aquatic ambiance remix” will yield hundreds of examples of musicians over the years trying (and mostly failing) to turn the song into something rave-worthy. “Wall of Sleep” is an original composition from Daniel Avery, but it also feels like a descendant of “Aquatic Ambience,” its tricky clay finally molded into a bold and beautiful new vessel.
NME
Frightened Rabbit drummer and Scott Hutchison’s brother Grant becomes full-time member of The Twilight Sad
Grant Hutchison has become a full-time member of The Twilight Sad. The former Frightened Rabbit drummer and brother of the band’s late singer and guitarist Scott Hutchison has played a number of live shows with the Scottish band since the departure of their original sticksman Mark Devine in 2018. Another touring drummer, Sebastien Schultz, has also played with the band in recent years.
Watch Lars Ulrich, Geezer Butler, Dave Grohl and Sebastian Bach team up for riotous Black Sabbath covers at Taylor Hawkins LA tribute show
This is one hell of a supergroup - and they dusted off a rare track that Sabbath themselves last played in the 90s!
Margo Price Tells a ‘Love Story of Music, Collaboration, and Struggle’ in New Memoir
Tough-as-nails country-Americana singer-songwriter Margo Price has never shied away from speaking her truth through music. But, now, she is bearing her soul in a new way as she makes her literary debut. The musician is set to release Maybe We’ll Make It: A Memoir on Oct. 4. It will be...
Gibson have made a trippy video for Black Sabbath's Fairies Wear Boots starring a monkey on a quest
The video celebrates the arrival of an Epiphone Tony Iommi SG Special, and also features an animated version of the Black Sabbath man
withguitars.com
What’s the alternative?: The best in post-punk, indie pop and slacker
We’re back with an email that’s more DIY than Nick Knowles flicking through a Homebase catalogue. So if you have an ongoing weakness for background hiss, angular guitars and a singer that is charmingly under-qualified for the role, we’ve got some stuff you will love. The Murder...
