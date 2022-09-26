Santigold has decided to cancel her upcoming Holified tour, which was intended to support her just-released new album, Spirituals. Posting a lengthy note to her official website, Santi White apologized for having to cancel the tour and laid out the specific challenges touring artists face with inflation and the ongoing post-pandemic landscape. “As a touring musician, I don’t think anyone anticipated the new reality that awaited us [after COVID],” White writes. “After sitting idle (not being able to do shows) for the past couple years, many of us like everyone else, earning no or little income during that time, every musician that could, rushed back out immediately when it was deemed safe to do shows. We were met with the height of inflation – gas, tour buses, hotels, and flight costs skyrocketed – many of our tried-and-true venues unavailable due to a flooded market of artists trying to book shows in the same cities, and positive test results constantly halting schedules with devastating financial consequences. All of that on top of the already-tapped mental, spiritual, physical, and emotional resources of just having made it through the past few years. Some of us are finding ourselves simply unable to make it work.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO