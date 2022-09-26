Read full article on original website
Wanna catch a flounder? Better hurry up
As October looms over the horizon, the end of September offers sportsmen in North Carolina a full plate. The statewide archery season for deer has been underway for nine days, and plenty of hunters have been taking advantage. I’ve got a buddy facing back surgery next week and three months of inactivity; he’s killed six whitetails already, knowing he needed to fill his freezer as soon as possible.
Sprinkle Preaching Mission starts Sunday at Mocksville First Methodist
First United Methodist Church in Mocksville will host the annual Sprinkle Preaching Mission on Sunday, Oct. 2-Tuesday, Oct. 4. Due to the extended quarantine of COVID-19, this event has been missed the last two years. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jan Brittain, recently retired and is an Elder with the United Methodist Church. Brittain was first scheduled in 2020, and again in 2021.
266 cyclists ride in Tour of Farmington
It was a banner year for Tour of Farmington with 266 riders. Bike shops Clemmons Bicycle, Skinny Wheels Bike Shop, Paul’s Cycling and Fitness, and CrossRoads Cycling provided support and gear. The Davie County Sheriff’s Office assited with parking and at critical intersections. Farmington Community Center board members...
