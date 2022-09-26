Read full article on original website
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Midday Hurricane Ian outlook
Midday Hurricane Ian outlook as the Category 4 storm approaches landfall in Florida. Car thieves targeting area near Ohio State University …. Fight continues for Liv’s Law, two years after Olivia …. Greater Columbus chapter of the American Red Cross …. New program eases access to social services. Local...
Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Central Ohio this weekend
LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK: Hurricane Ian is currently a Category 4 Hurricane, packing sustained wind speeds of 155 MPH, which puts the storm just shy of a Category 5 Hurricane, which is when wind speeds reach 157 MPH. Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida sometime late Wednesday morning and into […]
Hurricane Ian tracker 5 pm: Ian batters Florida with strong winds, catastrophic flooding
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
NBC4 Columbus
Hurricane Ian tracker 9 am: Ian strengthens to Category 4 hurricane, nears 155 mph windspeeds
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is anticipating “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, and flooding” in Florida Wednesday as now Category 4 Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies. In an updated statement at 9 a.m., the NHC said conditions are rapidly deteriorating along the southwest Florida coast...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
Fight continues for Liv’s Law, two years after Olivia Wright was killed by a drunk driver
ASHVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Since losing their daughter to a drunk driver in 2020, Bryan and Teresa Wright have been fighting desperately to reform impaired driving laws in Ohio. They’re working to bring a new bill to state lawmakers that would increase impaired driving penalties for repeat offenders. “I never will forget the knock on […]
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Satanic Temple suing Indiana over state’s near-total abortion ban
The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana's near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that claims the ban infringes on their followers' religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution.
‘Freedom to read:’ Books on LGBTQ+, racism banned in 32 states
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Because of the actions of one school district, Ohio is listed among 32 states with districts banning more than 1,600 books, with most titles featuring LGBTQ+ themes and characters of color, according to a national index. PEN America detailed 2,532 instances of individual books banned in 138 school districts from July […]
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Mareno Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Jarell Coree Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, have been charged with felony engaging in a […]
Trumbull County woman jailed on child endangering charge
She is currently being held without bond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges parole denial
Sirhan originally was sentenced to death, but that sentence was commuted to life when the California Supreme Court briefly outlawed capital punishment in 1972.
JD Vance, Tim Ryan on NBC4 in only statewide debate
Above: NBC4 breaks down the latest data from a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, and heard from voters who stressed the importance of candidate debates. CLEVELAND (WJW)- In just over a month, Ohio voters will head to the polls to select a new U.S. senator for the Buckeye state. To help undecided voters make their […]
NBC4 Columbus
Cool, cloudy midweek ahead of sunshine
More cool, cloudy weather is in store today ahead of sunshine warming up highs by the end of the week. Thanks to clouds and a northerly breeze today, temperatures will slowly climb to the lower 60s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Overnight, high...
Comments / 0