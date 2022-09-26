ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

Midday Hurricane Ian outlook

Midday Hurricane Ian outlook as the Category 4 storm approaches landfall in Florida. Car thieves targeting area near Ohio State University …. Fight continues for Liv’s Law, two years after Olivia …. Greater Columbus chapter of the American Red Cross …. New program eases access to social services. Local...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Central Ohio this weekend

LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK: Hurricane Ian is currently a Category 4 Hurricane, packing sustained wind speeds of 155 MPH, which puts the storm just shy of a Category 5 Hurricane, which is when wind speeds reach 157 MPH. Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida sometime late Wednesday morning and into […]
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
NBC4 Columbus

‘Freedom to read:’ Books on LGBTQ+, racism banned in 32 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Because of the actions of one school district, Ohio is listed among 32 states with districts banning more than 1,600 books, with most titles featuring LGBTQ+ themes and characters of color, according to a national index.  PEN America detailed 2,532 instances of individual books banned in 138 school districts from July […]
NBC4 Columbus

JD Vance, Tim Ryan on NBC4 in only statewide debate

Above: NBC4 breaks down the latest data from a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, and heard from voters who stressed the importance of candidate debates. CLEVELAND (WJW)- In just over a month, Ohio voters will head to the polls to select a new U.S. senator for the Buckeye state. To help undecided voters make their […]
NBC4 Columbus

Cool, cloudy midweek ahead of sunshine

More cool, cloudy weather is in store today ahead of sunshine warming up highs by the end of the week. Thanks to clouds and a northerly breeze today, temperatures will slowly climb to the lower 60s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Overnight, high...
