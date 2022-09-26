ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kansas football: Retaining Lance Leipold a priority for Jayhawks amid reported Nebraska interest, AD says

For years, Kansas held the generally accepted title as the worst Power Five program in college football. Coach Lance Leipold changed that in a big way upon taking over in 2021. Now the Jayhawks are 4-0 while knocking on the door of the AP Top 25. Experts have suggested that Leipold's success could lead Nebraska to pursue him as its next head coach, but Kansas athletic director Travis Goff told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd that KU is going to fight to make sure it retains Leipold.
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

KU tweaks gameday plans to better handle full football stadium

The Kansas football program set a record for both concession sales and merchandise sales during last week’s sold-out win over Duke. But that did not keep KU administrators from looking for ways to improve upon the gameday experience for fans, who have suddenly started showing up in huge numbers to support the 4-0 Jayhawks.
LAWRENCE, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

What’s In Store for Kansas After Memphis’ IARP Penalties?

The Memphis Tigers received their punishment from the NCAA’s IARP board on Tuesday, signaling that the Kansas case may be closer to a resolution. Memphis was facing four Level I violations and two Level II violations after an 18-month probe, and head coach Anfernee Hardaway was facing a Level I violation and two Level II violations.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
KVOE

Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe

Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
OLPE, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhett Lashlee
KSNT News

7th Annual Wing Fling coming to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 7th Annual Wing Fling is on and scheduled to happen at Stormont Vail Events Center Exhibition Hall on Dec. 17. Wing Fling is Topeka’s only Chicken Wing Competition, and the one day event will feature hot wings, cold drinks and a little competition. Local and national restaurants will compete for one […]
TOPEKA, KS
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Leawood, KS

Leawood is a bustling suburb of Kansas City known for its top-notch schools, safe neighborhoods, great shopping, and established restaurant scene. Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down restaurant, a trendy brewery, or family friendly dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Leawood. When selecting the best restaurants in Leawood, Kansas for this list, we factored in the areas of importance to most people looking for a new place to eat.
LEAWOOD, KS
KSNT News

SUV rollover reported in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is responding to a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:51 p.m. that an SUV rolled over at southeast 25th Street and Adams Street in Topeka. Officers are on scene working to clear the roadway. A 27 News reporter is on the […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Warner University#Texas Tech Football#Red Raiders#American Football#Jayhawks#Texas A M#Aggies
KAKE TV

Video shows large tree branch barely miss Kansas driver

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV/CNN) - A Ring doorbell camera captured a near miss in Prairie Village, Kansas, Thursday. A large tree branch suddenly fell across the road, narrowly missing a passing SUV. The owner of the doorbell camera thinks the driver had no idea what happened. The vehicle never stopped...
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
KSNT News

ESU suspending academic programs after staff cuts

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Emporia State University (ESU) has started suspending academic programs, following the dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members on September 16. According to a letter sent last week to ESU students, faculty, and staff, all suspended programs would be informed by their department chairs by Friday. “What campus is going to see […]
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy