Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas football: Retaining Lance Leipold a priority for Jayhawks amid reported Nebraska interest, AD says
For years, Kansas held the generally accepted title as the worst Power Five program in college football. Coach Lance Leipold changed that in a big way upon taking over in 2021. Now the Jayhawks are 4-0 while knocking on the door of the AP Top 25. Experts have suggested that Leipold's success could lead Nebraska to pursue him as its next head coach, but Kansas athletic director Travis Goff told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd that KU is going to fight to make sure it retains Leipold.
KU Sports
KU tweaks gameday plans to better handle full football stadium
The Kansas football program set a record for both concession sales and merchandise sales during last week’s sold-out win over Duke. But that did not keep KU administrators from looking for ways to improve upon the gameday experience for fans, who have suddenly started showing up in huge numbers to support the 4-0 Jayhawks.
heartlandcollegesports.com
What’s In Store for Kansas After Memphis’ IARP Penalties?
The Memphis Tigers received their punishment from the NCAA’s IARP board on Tuesday, signaling that the Kansas case may be closer to a resolution. Memphis was facing four Level I violations and two Level II violations after an 18-month probe, and head coach Anfernee Hardaway was facing a Level I violation and two Level II violations.
widerightnattylite.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas, Kansas State Week 6 kickoff times announced
Week 6 broadcast networks and times announced for undefeated Kansas Jayhawks and No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats.
KVOE
Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe
Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
RELATED PEOPLE
7th Annual Wing Fling coming to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 7th Annual Wing Fling is on and scheduled to happen at Stormont Vail Events Center Exhibition Hall on Dec. 17. Wing Fling is Topeka’s only Chicken Wing Competition, and the one day event will feature hot wings, cold drinks and a little competition. Local and national restaurants will compete for one […]
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Leawood, KS
Leawood is a bustling suburb of Kansas City known for its top-notch schools, safe neighborhoods, great shopping, and established restaurant scene. Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down restaurant, a trendy brewery, or family friendly dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Leawood. When selecting the best restaurants in Leawood, Kansas for this list, we factored in the areas of importance to most people looking for a new place to eat.
SUV rollover reported in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is responding to a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:51 p.m. that an SUV rolled over at southeast 25th Street and Adams Street in Topeka. Officers are on scene working to clear the roadway. A 27 News reporter is on the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ottawa motorcyclist killed in dirt park crash on Sunday afternoon
A motorcyclist was killed in a dirt park crash Sunday afternoon in Drexel, Missouri, after going airborne on a ramp.
KAKE TV
Video shows large tree branch barely miss Kansas driver
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV/CNN) - A Ring doorbell camera captured a near miss in Prairie Village, Kansas, Thursday. A large tree branch suddenly fell across the road, narrowly missing a passing SUV. The owner of the doorbell camera thinks the driver had no idea what happened. The vehicle never stopped...
3 KCK department heads announce resignation within days of each other
Three department heads at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, KCK have recently announced they are resigning.
Need a ski chair? Snow Creek in Weston hosting online auctions for resort items
Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kansascitymag.com
Here’s what meteorologist Gary Lezak has planned after retiring from KSHB 41
Rain or shine, something Kansas Citians have been able to count on for the last thirty years is turning to KSHB 41 News and watching chief meteorologist Gary Lezak tell them what to expect. But with Lezak’s retirement quickly approaching, we’re left wondering what’s next for Kansas City’s favorite weatherman.
ESU suspending academic programs after staff cuts
TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Emporia State University (ESU) has started suspending academic programs, following the dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members on September 16. According to a letter sent last week to ESU students, faculty, and staff, all suspended programs would be informed by their department chairs by Friday. “What campus is going to see […]
Douglas County Sheriff looking for owner of runaway mini-horse
PLEASANT GROVE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff is looking for the owner of a runaway miniature horse seen south of Lawrence. Sheriff Jay Armbrister saw the mini-horse near Pleasant Grove as it made its way onto U.S. 59 Highway. The black and white horse is a bit stubborn, [Armbrister] said, and we need your […]
Kansas woman killed in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday following a crash.
Comments / 0