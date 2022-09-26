Read full article on original website
Tractor-trailer rig crash closes bridge
The pontoon bridge on La. 91 near Estherwood is blocked after an 18-wheeler crashed off the side of it Monday morning.
Pontoon Bridge reopens after vehicle crash
The Village of Estherwood has announced that the Pontoon Bridge is now open.
Louisiana Authorities Searching for Driver of SUV Involved in a September 1 Hit & Run in Moss Bluff
Louisiana Authorities Searching for Driver of SUV Involved in a September 1 Hit & Run in Moss Bluff. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 27, 2022, that it is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 on Parish Road near Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff, Louisiana.
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49
Two Louisiana Drivers Killed in Nighttime Head-On Wrong Way Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 21 (two miles north of US 190) in St. Landry Parish. Landry C. Fontenot, Jr., 75, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, and Grace J. Eaglin, 66, of Opelousas, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
Best ‘Under the Radar’ Plate Lunches in Acadiana
Plate lunches in Acadiana are almost as important as religion. With so many choices, we asked you where to find the best ones. You know, the "If You Know, You Know" ones that might not be the most obvious choices, and you know your stuff!. It's often said that our...
Man Arrested After Shots Ring Out at Party in New Iberia, Sheriff Issues Warning to Parents
A party turned violent over the weekend in New Iberia and sheriff's deputies believe they have the young man and the teenagers responsible for what happened. Late Saturday night, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office responded to gun shots in the area of the 4100 block of Sugar Oaks Road in New Iberia as reports came in that they were fired at a teenager's party. Through social media, deputies were able to identify 18-year-old Jaydin Walker as one of the shooters. He was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:
Driver turns himself in after pedestrian is killed in hit-and-run
Chester Thibeaux, 49, of Lafayette, was struck by a vehicle when walking westbound on La. 96, LSP said.
Man drives off road after being shot, crashed into tree
Hushiar Farsi Sumo, 46, of Houston, Tx., was driving when his vehicle left the road, traveled into the woods, and hit a tree, stated LCPD.
Carencro Family Searching For Thieves Who Stole Skeleton Halloween Decoration from Front Yard
We've barely entered the fall season and thieves are trying to spoil Halloween for one Carencro family. Gale Meche is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of her skeleton Halloween decoration to please have it returned to her front yard. Meche made the post on her Facebook page as...
Another Popular Restaurant Will Be Closing Its Doors in Acadiana
Another local favorite has announced that it is closing its doors.
Is This Church's Chicken Sign in Lafayette Real?
Allegedly, this photo was taken at the Church's Chicken on North University Avenue in Lafayette.
Lafayette Police Say Shots Were Fired from a Sunroof in Drive-by Shooting
There has been another shooting in Lafayette. Solving the case may be impossible. Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says investigators are trying to determine who is responsible for the shooting, but the victims are not being cooperative. Thursday night just before 10 o'clock there was a drive-by...
Violent Weekend in Opelousas: 2 Shootings Leave 1 Man Dead, Another Victim Critically Injured
Police have been very busy this weekend in Opelousas working two separate shootings - one outside of a restaurant and the other in a neighborhood. The first shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of Academy and Blanchard Street outside of "The Back," which is an after-hours restaurant.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
New Owner of Prejean's Expanding To New Location in Lafayette Parish
Tim Metcalf, owner of Deano's Pizza in Lafayette and Prejean's Restaurant in Carencro, tells KPEL News that he is indeed the new owner of the building formerly known as Trapp's.
LSU Fans Harass Jason Aldean Wearing a ‘Georgia’ Guitar Strap
Someone should have reminded Jason Aldean that he was in Louisiana. The country music star rocked the Cajundome in Lafayette Friday night, but a group of LSU fans was quick to remind him that he was in "Tiger Country". While the country musician was performing on stage in the Cajundome,...
The 72nd Louisiana Cattle Festival Announces Music Lineup
The festival will take place on October 7-9, 2022 at the Red Barn located at 2901 Old Erath Road in Abbeville, La.
Parent Arrested, Accused of Showing Up on Opelousas High Campus to Fight With Student
A parent was arrested after an altercation with a student on the campus of Opelousas High School. According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon, a School Resource Officer was responding to multiple physical altercations between numerous groups of students at Opelousas High School around 1 p.m. on Monday (Sep. 26).
