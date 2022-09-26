ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

WJON

Scrubs Academy Moves Into New Classrooms

ST. CLOUD ( WJON News) - The Scrubs Academy is moving into a new space, and hosting an open house Thursday, September 29th. Founded in 2017, the Scrubs Academy provides training to current employees and prospective students looking to pass the Minnesota CNA test-out. The program’s curriculum meets the state regulations for CNA training.
kduz.com

Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued

A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
cbs3duluth.com

Ten MN service providers to share $2.9M to support people with disabilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new round of state grants will go forward over the next two years across Minnesota to support people with disabilities. According to Minnesota Department of Human Services, ten service providers will share approximately $2.9 million to support people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access better employment opportunities.
CBS Minnesota

70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Department of Health declares Measles outbreak

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there is a measles outbreak in the state. Half of all current cases in the United States are in Minnesota. The department says there have been 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children who traveled internationally since June. Measles typically...
WJON

Minnesota Slips In Ease Of Voting Index

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The 2022 Cost Of Voting Index gives Minnesota low marks for voter access. The index places Minnesota 24th in the nation in ease of voting, South Dakota ranks 37th, and North Dakota ranks 10th. While the score puts the state in the middle of the...
AM 1390 KRFO

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WJON

St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash in SE Minnesota

RED WIND (WJON - News) -- A St. Cloud woman was among four people hurt in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 61 near Red Wing. Troopers say a Dodge Dart driven by...
KIMT

Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son is mentally competent and can assist with her own defense. Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. The suburban Minneapolis woman is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.
WJON

Annual St. Cloud Greater Photo Contest Underway

ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- The St. Cloud Greater Photo Contest is underway this year. The city is looking for pictures of St. Cloud that show the community as a great place to live, work, and play. A high priority will be given to submissions that evoke a positive emotion.
boreal.org

Homeowners alert DNR to grouse hunting complaints in Cook County, Minnesota

Conservation officers in northern Minnesota are reminding grouse hunters to be extra cautious of their proximity to homes. A weekly conservation officer report from the Hovland area shared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said officers have received complaints from homeowners who say grouse hunters have been driving onto clearly posted property and "shooting birds directly in front of houses."
WJON

Who Knew? Minnesota Has A Dog House Statute. Yours Up To Code?

Even though our dogs spend the majority of their time indoors, especially in weather like this, I am still very conscious of how much time they spend outdoors. I occasionally see dogs tied up outside and wonder how long they've been out there? Good tip, if you are cold, so are they. Always a good idea to keep your pups sheltered from the cold winter weather or the blistering sun during the summer.
WJON

CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
bulletin-news.com

Woman, 18, missing from St. Paul found with gunshot injury to leg

An 18-year-old woman who had been missing since then and had a gunshot wound to her leg was discovered Monday, about 12 hours after police responded to a complaint of “shots fired” in St. Paul. According to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe, the incident is being looked at...
WJON

WJON

