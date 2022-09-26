Read full article on original website
Scrubs Academy Moves Into New Classrooms
ST. CLOUD ( WJON News) - The Scrubs Academy is moving into a new space, and hosting an open house Thursday, September 29th. Founded in 2017, the Scrubs Academy provides training to current employees and prospective students looking to pass the Minnesota CNA test-out. The program’s curriculum meets the state regulations for CNA training.
Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued
A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
Ten MN service providers to share $2.9M to support people with disabilities
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new round of state grants will go forward over the next two years across Minnesota to support people with disabilities. According to Minnesota Department of Human Services, ten service providers will share approximately $2.9 million to support people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access better employment opportunities.
70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
WARNING: Unusual White Substance Spotted In Minnesota Tuesday
Warning to all the snowbirds in Minnesota. You are probably going to want to pack up those RV's or find your plane tickets to Arizona ASAP because something white and frozen was just spotted in Minnesota that you probably won't like. Yep - snow. Minnesota Police Department Spotted Snow on...
Minnesota Department of Health declares Measles outbreak
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there is a measles outbreak in the state. Half of all current cases in the United States are in Minnesota. The department says there have been 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children who traveled internationally since June. Measles typically...
Minnesota Slips In Ease Of Voting Index
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The 2022 Cost Of Voting Index gives Minnesota low marks for voter access. The index places Minnesota 24th in the nation in ease of voting, South Dakota ranks 37th, and North Dakota ranks 10th. While the score puts the state in the middle of the...
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving tractor and SUV in southern Minnesota
A man driving a John Deere tractor died Tuesday in a crash on a southern Minnesota highway. The State Patrol says the 70-year-old from Wells was driving a John Deere 4020 tractor northbound on Hwy. 22 near 90th St. in Farbault County – west of Albert Lea – when a collision happened with a Dodge Journey SUV around 7:50 p.m.
Minnesota Woman Accused of Murdering Son is Competent For Trial
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - After reviewing the results of psychological evaluations, a judge in the Twin Cities has ruled a 28-year-old woman is competent to stand trial for the shotgun slaying of her six-year-old son. The ruling was issued today in the case of Julissa Thaler of Spring Park....
St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash in SE Minnesota
RED WIND (WJON - News) -- A St. Cloud woman was among four people hurt in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 61 near Red Wing. Troopers say a Dodge Dart driven by...
Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son is mentally competent and can assist with her own defense. Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. The suburban Minneapolis woman is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.
St. Cloud Ballot Question #2: Neighborhood Park Improvements
ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- If you live in the city of St. Cloud, you'll find two questions on your ballot when you go to vote this fall. The second question is asking residents for $20 million to make improvements to the neighborhood parks. Mayor Dave Kleis says the...
Annual St. Cloud Greater Photo Contest Underway
ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- The St. Cloud Greater Photo Contest is underway this year. The city is looking for pictures of St. Cloud that show the community as a great place to live, work, and play. A high priority will be given to submissions that evoke a positive emotion.
Departing nurses are a concern for Minnesota hospitals amid contract talks
Aubree Jackson wanted to be an inpatient nurse ever since she took care of a mother who suffered a traumatic brain injury. But after one day at a Twin Cities hospital, in the middle of the pandemic, she started looking elsewhere for work. Training had been hands-off during the pandemic...
Homeowners alert DNR to grouse hunting complaints in Cook County, Minnesota
Conservation officers in northern Minnesota are reminding grouse hunters to be extra cautious of their proximity to homes. A weekly conservation officer report from the Hovland area shared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said officers have received complaints from homeowners who say grouse hunters have been driving onto clearly posted property and "shooting birds directly in front of houses."
Who Knew? Minnesota Has A Dog House Statute. Yours Up To Code?
Even though our dogs spend the majority of their time indoors, especially in weather like this, I am still very conscious of how much time they spend outdoors. I occasionally see dogs tied up outside and wonder how long they've been out there? Good tip, if you are cold, so are they. Always a good idea to keep your pups sheltered from the cold winter weather or the blistering sun during the summer.
CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities
ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
After tragedy, Minnesota family launches 'Aqua Alert' to help search for missing boaters
DESTIN, Florida — A Minnesota family is behind a first-of-its-kind alert system that debuted in Florida this week. Aqua Alert is similar to an Amber Alert system but for missing boaters and kayakers. On Feb. 13, 2021, David Schink, 61, went out in his kayak while in Destin, Florida...
Woman, 18, missing from St. Paul found with gunshot injury to leg
An 18-year-old woman who had been missing since then and had a gunshot wound to her leg was discovered Monday, about 12 hours after police responded to a complaint of “shots fired” in St. Paul. According to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe, the incident is being looked at...
