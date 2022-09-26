ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Goes Viral Before Monday Night

The Cooper Rush show is continuing on Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening. Rush, who's 2-0 as a starter in Dallas dating back to last year, is looking to lead the Cowboys to a win over their division rivals. The Giants are off to an impressive 2-0 start this year.
NFL world reacts to this insane Cooper Rush stat

When Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott left the team’s season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hand injury that would sideline him for several weeks, many thought the team could be in serious trouble under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. But since Rush took over, it’s been completely the opposite.
Look: Here's Why Troy Aikman Took A Shot At Indiana

Indiana football fans probably weren't happy to hear Troy Aikman take a playful jab at their program on Monday Night Football. After former IU tight end Peyton Hendershot hauled in a pass for the Dallas Cowboys last night, ESPN play-by-play man Joe Buck said Henderson was "making the Indiana Hoosiers football program proud."
The 5 best moments from the Manningcast 'MNF' Giants-Cowboys, including Eli ripping Russell Wilson and the Broncos

The Monday Night Football Manning MegaCast — yes, the ManningCast! — is back for 2022, which the best news. In Week 2, we got Eli and Peyton Manning to talk with guests — this week, it was Jimmy Johnson, Pat McAfee and Tracy Morgan — as the New York Giants played the Dallas Cowboys and Big Blue lost to their NFC East rival. Definitely a ton to talk about, especially for Eli, the former Giants legend.
QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.

On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead

The Pro Bowl got a major makeover. The NFL has eliminated its full-contact all-star game and is replacing it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new event will be renamed The Pro Bowl Games and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days.
A week in review of Rutgers Athletics as September winds down

With September winding down, Rutgers athletics was looking to end the month on a high note. But with fall sports now in full swing, the start of the Big Ten schedule for all Rutgers teams means that the competition level was ratcheted up considerably. As such, Rutgers athletic teams suffered some setbacks, even as they maintain a still strong position nationally. Football, for instance, got their first loss of the season but is halfway towards the needed win total for bowl eligibility. Field hockey and women’s soccer continue to be ranked and the men’s soccer team had some solid wins last week. Check out...
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

