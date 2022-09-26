Read full article on original website
Related
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
Look: Cris Collinsworth Made Embarrassing Mistake Sunday Night
As if the big Sunday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos wasn't hard enough to watch, longtime color commentator Cris Collinsworth didn't make it any easier on the ears. At one point in the broadcast, Collinsworth and Mike Tirico started talking about other results throughout...
Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Goes Viral Before Monday Night
The Cooper Rush show is continuing on Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening. Rush, who's 2-0 as a starter in Dallas dating back to last year, is looking to lead the Cowboys to a win over their division rivals. The Giants are off to an impressive 2-0 start this year.
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay for Cowboys vs. Giants (Saquon Barkley a Quarterback's Best Friend)
The New York Giants can do something on Monday Night Football that they haven't done in 12 years; get off to a 3-0 start. In fact, since MetLife Stadium opened, the Giants have never gone 2-0 to start a season in their home arena. They'll put their undefeated record to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to this insane Cooper Rush stat
When Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott left the team’s season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hand injury that would sideline him for several weeks, many thought the team could be in serious trouble under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. But since Rush took over, it’s been completely the opposite.
WATCH: NFL quarterback commits embarrassing blunder by stepping out of own end zone
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an embarrassing blunder that actually saved his team points during a game Sunday.
PHOTO: Peyton Manning Rocks Chad Powers Shirt During Monday Night Football’s ManningCast
It didn’t take long for things to get going on this Monday’s edition of ESPN‘s “ManningCast.”. Viewers tuning into ESPN2 to watch the alternate broadcast of the New York Giants (2-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1) were treated to Peyton Manning rockin’ a Chad Powers t-shirt. And wouldn’t you know it, he wore it in the presence of Powers himself.
Monday Night Football: Guests Revealed for ESPN’s ManningCast During Cowboys-Giants Game
The ManningCast returns to Monday Night Football this week, providing fans with an alternate viewing option to conclude Week 3. There’s a great guest list for Monday’s NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, too. Just a few hours before kickoff, Omaha Productions released...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Here's Why Troy Aikman Took A Shot At Indiana
Indiana football fans probably weren't happy to hear Troy Aikman take a playful jab at their program on Monday Night Football. After former IU tight end Peyton Hendershot hauled in a pass for the Dallas Cowboys last night, ESPN play-by-play man Joe Buck said Henderson was "making the Indiana Hoosiers football program proud."
Kyle Brandt makes awkward ‘World Wars’ joke live on TV with Good Morning Football on the road in London
KYLE BRANDT made an unusual joke about the war on Good Morning Football today. The sports host got a little overexcited with the show on the road in London. Good Morning Football is filming in the UK ahead of the first International Series match this weekend. Tuesday's show started, as...
The 5 best moments from the Manningcast 'MNF' Giants-Cowboys, including Eli ripping Russell Wilson and the Broncos
The Monday Night Football Manning MegaCast — yes, the ManningCast! — is back for 2022, which the best news. In Week 2, we got Eli and Peyton Manning to talk with guests — this week, it was Jimmy Johnson, Pat McAfee and Tracy Morgan — as the New York Giants played the Dallas Cowboys and Big Blue lost to their NFC East rival. Definitely a ton to talk about, especially for Eli, the former Giants legend.
saturdaytradition.com
Russell Wilson hilariously responds to Eli Manning's MNF comment: 'I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers
Russell Wilson has gotten off to a rough start stat-wise as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos are on top of the AFC West along with the Kansas City Chiefs at 2-1. Monday night, when Wilson was struggling against the San Francisco 49ers, Eli Manning quipped on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.
On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
ESPN
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
The Pro Bowl got a major makeover. The NFL has eliminated its full-contact all-star game and is replacing it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new event will be renamed The Pro Bowl Games and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days.
A week in review of Rutgers Athletics as September winds down
With September winding down, Rutgers athletics was looking to end the month on a high note. But with fall sports now in full swing, the start of the Big Ten schedule for all Rutgers teams means that the competition level was ratcheted up considerably. As such, Rutgers athletic teams suffered some setbacks, even as they maintain a still strong position nationally. Football, for instance, got their first loss of the season but is halfway towards the needed win total for bowl eligibility. Field hockey and women’s soccer continue to be ranked and the men’s soccer team had some solid wins last week. Check out...
106.3 The Buzz
Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0