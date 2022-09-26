Read full article on original website
I stole peoples' identities for a living. Here are the top 4 things everyone should do to lower their risk of getting hacked by cybercriminals.
Brett Johnson was once a credit card and identity thief but now works to detect internet fraud. He says most people make the same mistakes online.
The Verge
The real victims of Facebook catfish scams are the scammers, who have been human trafficked into scamming as a job.
Extraordinary investigative work from Cambodian news outlet VOD, interviewing Indonesian migrant workers who were allegedly brought to Cambodia and set to work as pretend beautiful women who would like you to invest in their cryptocurrency platform. The workers say they lived and worked in the same building, and that their...
techaiapp.com
The same app can pose a bigger security and privacy threat depending on the country where you download it
Google and Apple have removed hundreds of apps from their app stores at the request of governments around the world, creating regional disparities in access to mobile apps at a time when many economies are becoming increasingly dependent on them. The mobile phone giants have removed over 200 Chinese apps,...
Best Student Credit Cards of September 2022
Best for Flat-Rate Cash Back on Everyday PurchasesBest for Automatic Credit Limit IncreaseBest for International StudentsBest for Customizable Bonus Categories. Capital One SavorOne for StudentsCapital One Quicksilver Rewards for StudentsChase Freedom® StudentDeserve® EDU Mastercard for StudentsU.S. Bank Altitude® Go Secured Visa®. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Reward...
techaiapp.com
5 tips for safer gambling online
Online casinos have become increasingly popular on the worldwide gambling market. New casinos pop up every day, and existing ones keep updating their webpages to attract more customers. However, it can be difficult to know how to find safe casinos in this jungle of options. In this article, we will offer five tips for how you can ensure that you stay secure on the gambling site.
BBC
Warning after scammers use fake energy support messages
People are being warned to look out for fake emails and text messages claiming to offer support with energy bills. The Heart of South West Trading Standards service said scammers were using such messages, which asked recipients to click on links, to obtain personal details. It said the link could...
techaiapp.com
Lazarus Hacker Group Lures in Targets with Fake Job Offers
A group of hackers based in North Korea called Lazarus has been using Windows and macOS malware to target unsuspecting victims through the Internet. The hacker group has been associated with other attacks. Lately, they have been targeting developers and artists in the crypto space. The Lazarus hacking group has...
techaiapp.com
Crypto for All: Empowering our Ukrainian clients with Bitcoin
“Cryptocurrency remains an important humanitarian tool, especially at a time when many around the world can no longer rely on traditional banks and custodians.”. On March 9, 2022, we announced an ambitious aid package as Kraken distributed $1,000 in BTC to all Ukrainian accounts. This came two weeks after Russia began a large-scale military attack on Ukraine.
The Massive Uber Hack: Technical and Legal Implications
A data breach incident sent a shockwave through Uber on the 16th of September when the company's cyberspace was hacked. It stirred up the internet and surprised netizens that a big company like Uber could be compromised, especially because it was by an alleged 18-year-old "newbie" hacker who had been learning cybersecurity and decided to use Uber as a practice ground.
