Best Student Credit Cards of September 2022

Best for Flat-Rate Cash Back on Everyday PurchasesBest for Automatic Credit Limit IncreaseBest for International StudentsBest for Customizable Bonus Categories. Capital One SavorOne for StudentsCapital One Quicksilver Rewards for StudentsChase Freedom® StudentDeserve® EDU Mastercard for StudentsU.S. Bank Altitude® Go Secured Visa®.
5 tips for safer gambling online

Online casinos have become increasingly popular on the worldwide gambling market. New casinos pop up every day, and existing ones keep updating their webpages to attract more customers. However, it can be difficult to know how to find safe casinos in this jungle of options. In this article, we will offer five tips for how you can ensure that you stay secure on the gambling site.
Warning after scammers use fake energy support messages

People are being warned to look out for fake emails and text messages claiming to offer support with energy bills. The Heart of South West Trading Standards service said scammers were using such messages, which asked recipients to click on links, to obtain personal details. It said the link could...
Lazarus Hacker Group Lures in Targets with Fake Job Offers

A group of hackers based in North Korea called Lazarus has been using Windows and macOS malware to target unsuspecting victims through the Internet. The hacker group has been associated with other attacks. Lately, they have been targeting developers and artists in the crypto space. The Lazarus hacking group has...
Crypto for All: Empowering our Ukrainian clients with Bitcoin

“Cryptocurrency remains an important humanitarian tool, especially at a time when many around the world can no longer rely on traditional banks and custodians.”. On March 9, 2022, we announced an ambitious aid package as Kraken distributed $1,000 in BTC to all Ukrainian accounts. This came two weeks after Russia began a large-scale military attack on Ukraine.
The Massive Uber Hack: Technical and Legal Implications

A data breach incident sent a shockwave through Uber on the 16th of September when the company's cyberspace was hacked. It stirred up the internet and surprised netizens that a big company like Uber could be compromised, especially because it was by an alleged 18-year-old "newbie" hacker who had been learning cybersecurity and decided to use Uber as a practice ground.
