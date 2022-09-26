Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Disney Wants An Attorney To Oversee Metaverse, Blockchain, NFTs Project
Disney CEO Bob Chapek, back in November 2021, said he’s making the necessary preparations to enable the company to combine its physical and digital assets into the digital realm. In their quarterly earnings call last year, Chapek said that for a long time, the company has always been at...
blockchain.news
Walt Disney Seeks Attorney to Explore Emerging Technologies in NFTS
The Walt Disney Company is hiring a deal attorney to explore emerging technologies, including NFTs. According to a job ad posted on LinkedIn, the candidate will work with business teams to assist with due diligence on NFT, blockchain, third-party marketplace and cloud provider projects, as well as negotiate and draft complex agreements to continue developing into the web3 realm.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Exploring the Utility of the Metaverse
Of the various up-and-coming technological developments in the zeitgeist, few are as hyped - and simultaneously unclear - as the metaverse. Its promise is grandiose: nothing short of the next revolution in digital technology. But what does that mean? What does the metaverse do? Who is it for? There is no singular, unified belief of what it will eventually solidify into. (And despite what Mark Zuckerberg might say, there are and will be more metaverses than his behemoth.) Tech insiders claim that the platform will impact almost every aspect of our lives. Given the scope of the implied impact, there are endless regions to study and contemplate. This examination will focus on the enterprise lens.
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
Kevin Mayer Breaks Down Candle Media Investment Strategy: Targeting Content Firms With Well-Defined Audiences and Commerce Potential
Kevin Mayer says that the investment strategy at Candle Media, the hard-charging entertainment startup that he heads with Tom Staggs, is product of his career time at Disney and TikTok. While those two companies are behemoths and Candle Media a newcomer, the claim is not as outlandish as it seems. At Disney, Mayer was largely responsible the launch of the direct-to-consumer streaming businesses that became Disney+. And as Disney, Pixar and other group content was made exclusive and contained within a walled garden, it stoked demand for premium independently-made content. Candle Media sets its sights on becoming just such a supplier. At TikTok...
NEWSBTC
XDC Network To Integrate Groundbreaking DeFi & Compliance Technology From Securrency
Securrency, a leading blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced today that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a state-of-the-art blockchain with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance. Digital Asset Composer is a unique...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Fudan University
Located in Shanghai, Fudan University is dedicated to university-industry research collaboration in blockchain. This integration of multiple fields and collaborations with industry helped land Fudan on the No. 28 spot on our list. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022. The Shanghai Blockchain Engineering Technology Research Center, led...
techaiapp.com
Christie’s Adopts Blockchain, Launches NFT Auction Platform Built on Ethereum
Christie’s, the 256-year-old British auction house, has launched an online auction platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The platform will allow all NFT auctions to be conducted on the Ethereum network end-to-end. The platform is being called ‘Christie’s 3.0′. NFT minting firm Manifold.xyz, crypto research firm Chainalysis along with metaverse firm Statial came together to create Christie’s 3.0. Christie’s has been dabbling in the NFT sector for a while now and has conducted a bunch of NFT auctions in the recent past.
hackernoon.com
Understanding The Value Of Metaverse Land
Blockchain technology is at the forefront of promoting various projects with its functionalities. This masterpiece technology has recorded considerable successes in multiple industries like Finance, Logistics, Arts, Entertainment, Sport, Gaming, and much more. In the financial realm, it started with fueling numerous cryptocurrencies, promoting DeFi protocols, and facilitating the advent of NFTs before crossing over to Metaverse and Web 3.
CoinTelegraph
Pantera CEO bullish on DeFi, Web3 and NFTs as Token2049 gets underway
Pantera CEO Dan Morehead highlighted the potential growth and value of decentralized finance (DeFi), Web3 functionality, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverse applications in his opening keynote speech at Token2049 in Singapore. Thousands of attendees converged on Wednesday at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Center for the start of the two-day...
US Bank Taps Citi’s Milena Kohlhofer to Run Blockchain Unit
U.S. Bank has created a position to help it use blockchain to improve efficiencies in its capital markets business. According to a Tuesday (Sept. 27) news release, the bank has named Citi veteran Milena Kohlhofer to fill that role, capitalizing on her experience leading digital assets initiatives and strategic investments for the Citi Markets business.
TechCrunch
Document onboarding startup Flatfile nabs $50M from investors, including Workday
On a mission to change things, Eric Crane and David Boskovic started Flatfile, a platform that automatically learns how imported data should be structured and cleaned. With customers like ClickUp, Square, AstraZeneca and Spotify, the startup is gearing up for its next growth phase, closing a $50 million Series B round that brings Flatfile’s total to $94.7 million.
coinjournal.net
Gemini partners Betterment to offer curated crypto portfolios
Gemini partnership with Betterment will allow the company to provide crypto custody services to the digital investment advisor. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across its business who could gain exposure to the crypto asset class. Institutional interest in crypto remains despite crypto winter. Gemini, one of the leading crypto exchange...
themarketperiodical.com
Open Metaverses: The Future of Digital Nation States
The widespread adoption of the metaverse was never going to happen overnight. However, recent data indicate that acceptance of these new digital worlds is undoubtedly occurring worldwide and at an increasing rate year on year. This is evidenced by the nearly tenfold increase in metaverse users from the beginning of 2020 to late 2021, as well as recent estimates that one in every four people will be using the metaverse for at least an hour per day by 2026.
Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics is proud to announce that the company’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat has made Inc.’s 2022 Female Founders 100 List. This accomplishment comes hot on the heels of Kumavat being named to the 2022 Automotive News Rising Stars list and being named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 under 40. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005860/en/ Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
HAM launches a Web3.0 gaming platform which combines SocialFi, DeFi, DAO, NFT and GameFi to create a metaverse world belonging to players.
HAM will soon launch HAM Game World, a Metaverse 2.0 GameFi aggregation platform, to create a Web3.0 game platform that integrates SocialFi, DeFi, DAO, NFT and GameFi, building a free and open GameFi community, achieving a win-win situation for the platform, developers and players, and create the first scene of the Metaverse virtual world.
technode.global
AXA Hong Kong partners with The Sandbox to become first insurer in Hong Kong to enter metaverse
The Sandbox, a Hong Kong-based decentralised gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, and AXA Hong Kong, a Hong Kong-based insurer, announced Wednesday that AXA will become the first insurer in Hong Kong to enter The Sandbox metaverse. AXA has acquired a 3×3 LAND, upon which it will...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
