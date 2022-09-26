Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
architecturaldigest.com
Lil Wayne Lists Modern Waterfront Miami Beach Mansion for $29 Million
Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.—better known professionally as Lil Wayne, paid $16.8 million for his freshly built Miami Beach mansion just about four years ago. The exclusive guard-gated property is located on Allison Island, which directly overlooks Biscayne Bay. The rapper, singer, songwriter, and record executive just placed the contemporary residence on the market at $29.5 million.
Malia and Sasha Obama show off their distinct style while out in LA
Malia and Sasha Obama have become Gen-Z style icons. The sisters were spotted out over the past week separately in Los Angeles as they carried out different activities. RELATED: Sasha Obama masters the college look with a Poppy Lissiman tote and boyfriend jeans ...
Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall
Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
Popculture
Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford
Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW
Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
TMZ.com
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Grab Dinner in New York
Here's Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde on a casual date night ... more proof the breakup rumors are total BS. TMZ obtained this photo of Harry and Olivia dining out Friday at Truck, a Mexican restaurant in the small town of Bedford, New York. Nothing fancy here ... Harry's wearing...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA in NYC after breakup rumors
“Holivia” is still hot and heavy. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde packed on the PDA during a date in New York City on Thursday night. The couple passionately kissed and embraced each other in the streets of Manhattan. The pop superstar, 28, and the actress, 38, chose casual attire...
RELATED PEOPLE
Radar Online.com
Bon Voyage! Leonardo DiCaprio Flies To Italy To Support Rumored Girlfriend Gigi Hadid For Milan Fashion Week
Hollywood veteran Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted in Italy, coincidentally during the same time his rumored new girlfriend Gigi Hadid walked the runway for Milan Fashion Week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sighting gives weight to the potential new fling, as Leo is fresh off the heels of a breakup — notably...
Leonardo DiCaprio keeps a low profile in NYC after night out with Gigi Hadid
Leonardo DiCaprio rocked his usual baseball hat while keeping a low profile on Wednesday following his night out with girlfriend Gigi Hadid over the weekend. The “Revenant” star, 47, took a spin around New York City in a white collared shirt, black shorts and a gray baseball hat. He concealed the bottom half of his face with a gray mask during the weekday escape with friends.
architecturaldigest.com
Of Course Kris Jenner Now Has Her Own Martini Glasses
If you’ve tuned into Keeping Up With the Kardashians or The Kardashians, you know that the infamous momager-of-six Kris Jenner is a longtime fan of martinis. So it’s no surprise that she has now partnered with Baccarat to design a limited-edition martini glass. Available in a set of two, the custom-engraved Kris Jenner x Baccarat martini glasses are the perfect culmination of three of Jenner’s calling cards: martinis, florals, and stylish tableware. The Baccarat collaboration was done in celebration of Jenner's new line of makeup with her daughter Kylie Jenner, The Kris Collection by Kylie Cosmetics.
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid’s NYC Look Takes The Cake!
Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
IN THIS ARTICLE
architecturaldigest.com
Inside Emma Chamberlain's Radiant New Home
Today Architectural Digest is welcomed to Los Angeles by internet sensation Emma Chamberlain for a tour of her deeply personal new home. Hi AD, I'm Emma Chamberlain and welcome to my house. I've been waiting for this moment my whole life. Please come in. [laughs]. [upbeat music]. I worked on...
Sarah Jessica Parker Channeled Carrie Bradshaw at the Hocus Pocus 2 Premiere
In Sarah Jessica Parker’s new film, Hocus Pocus 2 (which premieres on September 30th), she may play an evil and slightly goofy witch who sucks the soul of children for fun—but her chic look for the movie’s New York City premiere last night had her channeling another one of her iconic screen characters. The outfit’s bold colors, silhouette, and sky-high shoes were all something that Sex and The City’s Carrie Bradshaw would totally rock today.
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside This Year’s Brooklyn Heights Designer Showhouse
Steps away from Brooklyn Bridge Park, in a classic Greek Revival town house, the Brooklyn Heights Association welcomed guests to the grand opening of the third biennial Brooklyn Heights Designer Showhouse last week. The newly renovated and six-floor residence’s style is decidedly Brooklyn, with many of the participating interior designers choosing to showcase the artistry of borough-based talents and honor the historical neighborhood’s architectural nuances.
Protect Your Investment Pieces With These Sole-Saving Shoe Stickers
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Whether you’re an unabashed designer shoe “collector” (or hoarder—no judgment) or you just splurged on your first pair of timeless, red-soled Louboutins, you’re going to want to protect your investment and keep them looking fresh and new for as long as possible. Heck, even if you just bought an awesome pair of budget heels for a night out or pricey sandals for your best friend’s wedding with the intention of returning them looking unworn, these $25 sole protecting stickers are the ultimate footwear hack....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Tracee Ellis Ross, Jessica Chastain, Imaan Hammam, and More
Fashion Month is in full swing but some of us had a little trouble getting there. Case in point: Jessica Chastain. The actor was due for a flight to Milan to catch the Gucci show but was stuck in that good ole New York City traffic. A quick-thinker, Chastain instead jumped on the subway. She nailed the chic commuter look, too: A trench coat, a monogrammed Gucci carryon and a matching duffel. And while the subway doesn’t always come on time for the rest of us, it did for Chastain: she made her flight looking as stylish as ever.
Reese Witherspoon’s Renovated Powder Room Would Surely Be Elle Woods-Approved
Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
architecturaldigest.com
A DIY Cabin Transformation in the Catskill Mountains Gets Interesting
In this four-part series, a DIY newbie and her friend transform a rural property into a “1920s grandpa cabin” while dealing with a missing contractor, power outages, and plenty of hiccups along the way. Regan Wood had been searching for a vacation home in the Catskills for over...
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a “Luxury Fun House” in Laguna Beach, California
AD100 interior designer Michelle Nussbaumer’s more-is-more approach to decoration feels either inspired by the Pacific Ocean’s magnitude or like a brazen attempt to be the equal of the irrepressible view at this cliff-hugging vacation home in Laguna Beach. “This house is really something very different for the family,” says Nussbaumer, who has worked on the multigenerational family’s other properties for almost two decades. “[They] raised [their] kids in more traditional homes, and now that there are grandchildren around, it’s the era of the luxury fun house.”
Comments / 0