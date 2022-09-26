Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Whether you’re an unabashed designer shoe “collector” (or hoarder—no judgment) or you just splurged on your first pair of timeless, red-soled Louboutins, you’re going to want to protect your investment and keep them looking fresh and new for as long as possible. Heck, even if you just bought an awesome pair of budget heels for a night out or pricey sandals for your best friend’s wedding with the intention of returning them looking unworn, these $25 sole protecting stickers are the ultimate footwear hack....

SHOPPING ・ 16 MINUTES AGO