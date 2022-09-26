ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County to have open house Thursday for new lounge, coffee bar

By Muddy River News
muddyrivernews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Pike County from Sept. 12-16, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Mervin H. Yoder and Linda L. Yoder of Dixon, Mo., sold...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adams County, IL
Society
Quincy, IL
Lifestyle
Quincy, IL
Government
Quincy, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Society
County
Adams County, IL
Adams County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Quincy, IL
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Quincy, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Brewing Company to be host of Makers Market on Saturday

QUINCY — Quincy Brewing Company will be the host of the sixth annual Makers Market, the hippest handmade outdoor market in the area on Sixth Street from noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Sixth Street will close between Maine and Hampshire and down Jail Alley. Shop more than 45 different...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hancock County Fights Cancer awards checks to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, HUGS of Hancock County

In the top photo, Hancock County Fights Cancer presented $24,300 to HUGS of Hancock County. In front are, Florine Dixon, president of HUGS, and Cynthia Stewart, president of HCFC. Second row from left are HUGS board members Terry Massey, Jo Webster, Joyce Buckert and Melita Finney, then HCFC board members Kim Taylor, Kris Pilkington and Joy Swearingen. In the bottom photo, Hancock County Fights Cancer presented $16,200 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. From left, Joy Swearingen of HCFC, presents the check to Tess Swearingen, a St. Jude Run runner and childhood cancer survivor, and Molly Shepherdson from St. Jude's affiliate in Peoria. | Photos courtesy of Hancock County Fights Cancer.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Coffee Bar#Restaurant Info#Open House#Furnishings#Bakery#National Coffee Day#Food Drink#Walnut House
muddyrivernews.com

Taming the Upper Mississippi, Chapter 2: Federal river policy/regional initiatives

Work on the Mississippi Levee during the 1870s in Pike County, Ill. | photo from “The Sny Story” by William T. Gard. EDITOR’S NOTE: Muddy River News has received permission to reprint reviews and chapters from the book, “Taming the Upper Mississippi: My Turn at Watch, 1935-1999,” written by Janice Petterchak. The book reflects on flood protection, navigation and the environment on the upper Mississippi River through the eyes of Quincy engineer William H. Klingner.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Sept. 19-25, 2022

On 09/20/2022 at 10:22 PM a juvenile from Mt. Sterling rear ended a vehicle operated by Joseph E. Waterkotte of Quincy on US 24 @ CR 150. No injuries were reported and damage to both vehicles were over $1500. The juvenile received a citation for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

The Highway Hiker

QUINCY — There is something to be said about that feeling we get when we see someone out on foot while we pass by in our cars. Sometimes it’s an inspiring and motivational feeling, like hey I should probably do that myself. Seize the day. Enjoy the outdoors.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

JWCC names three finalists for new president

QUINCY — John Wood Community College has identified three people as finalists to be the school’s next president. Three men will be in Quincy in early October for in-person interviews. One of them will succeed Mike Elbe, who served as President since 2014. Elbe is staying on through December and his successor is expected to start in January 2023.
QUINCY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 25, 2022

Austin M Schneider (19) of Mendon, arrested for FTA No Valid Driver’s License at 13th and State. Lodged 161/139. Michelle Henson (31) Quincy, Illinois for Possession of Methamphetamine and Retail Theft, lodged, 162 104. Danny D Will (63) of Quincy, citation for Improper Driving at 9th and Maine. PTC...
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy