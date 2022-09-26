Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County to have open house Thursday for new lounge, coffee bar

Read full article on original website
City official admits new citywide cleanup format was ‘a little rough’ Monday but will improve this week
QUINCY — John Schafer, assistant director of Central Services, could only offer an apology to the people first to arrive at the citywide cleanup site in the Quincy Town Center parking lot Monday morning. “It’s a learning experience for us all,” Schafer said. “This is the first time we’ve...
Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis Club contributes to new sound system at American Legion Post 37
QUINCY — The Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis Club of Quincy presented a check to American Legion Post 37 for $750 on Friday, Sept. 9, to fund the purchase and installation of a new sound system in its building at 116 N. Eighth. The funds were donated to thank the...
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Sept. 12-16, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Mervin H. Yoder and Linda L. Yoder of Dixon, Mo., sold...
Taming the Upper Mississippi, Chapter 1: Famous French explorer may have been in Quincy area around 1670
This stone tablet found near Quincy is believed to have been engraved by LaSalle in 1671, indicating he preceded Joliet on the Upper Mississippi by two years. | Joe Liesen photo, courtesy of Leroy Politsch and Quincy Museum. EDITOR’S NOTE: Muddy River News has received permission to reprint reviews and...
Quincy Brewing Company to be host of Makers Market on Saturday
QUINCY — Quincy Brewing Company will be the host of the sixth annual Makers Market, the hippest handmade outdoor market in the area on Sixth Street from noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Sixth Street will close between Maine and Hampshire and down Jail Alley. Shop more than 45 different...
Hancock County Fights Cancer awards checks to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, HUGS of Hancock County
In the top photo, Hancock County Fights Cancer presented $24,300 to HUGS of Hancock County. In front are, Florine Dixon, president of HUGS, and Cynthia Stewart, president of HCFC. Second row from left are HUGS board members Terry Massey, Jo Webster, Joyce Buckert and Melita Finney, then HCFC board members Kim Taylor, Kris Pilkington and Joy Swearingen. In the bottom photo, Hancock County Fights Cancer presented $16,200 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. From left, Joy Swearingen of HCFC, presents the check to Tess Swearingen, a St. Jude Run runner and childhood cancer survivor, and Molly Shepherdson from St. Jude's affiliate in Peoria. | Photos courtesy of Hancock County Fights Cancer.
Thought your tap water smelled? You weren’t wrong, but city says odor should be gone by end of week
QUINCY — Jeffrey Conte, director of public works for the city, says the earthy smell you might have recently noticed in your tap water should be gone by the end of the week. Conte addressed aldermen at the beginning of Monday night’s Quincy City Council meeting to provide an update on what the city has done in the past week to address complaints.
Illinois Veterans of Desert Wars of Adams County awarded $3,000 grant from Nicor Gas
QUINCY — Nicor Gas recently announced $100,000 in grants to support diversity initiatives that address the lack of access to opportunities for those experiencing discrimination based on race, national origin, gender, religion, age, sexual orientation, veteran status and physical disabilities. The Illinois Veterans of Desert Wars, the recipient of...
Taming the Upper Mississippi, Chapter 2: Federal river policy/regional initiatives
Work on the Mississippi Levee during the 1870s in Pike County, Ill. | photo from “The Sny Story” by William T. Gard. EDITOR’S NOTE: Muddy River News has received permission to reprint reviews and chapters from the book, “Taming the Upper Mississippi: My Turn at Watch, 1935-1999,” written by Janice Petterchak. The book reflects on flood protection, navigation and the environment on the upper Mississippi River through the eyes of Quincy engineer William H. Klingner.
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Sept. 19-25, 2022
On 09/20/2022 at 10:22 PM a juvenile from Mt. Sterling rear ended a vehicle operated by Joseph E. Waterkotte of Quincy on US 24 @ CR 150. No injuries were reported and damage to both vehicles were over $1500. The juvenile received a citation for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
The Highway Hiker
QUINCY — There is something to be said about that feeling we get when we see someone out on foot while we pass by in our cars. Sometimes it’s an inspiring and motivational feeling, like hey I should probably do that myself. Seize the day. Enjoy the outdoors.
JWCC names three finalists for new president
QUINCY — John Wood Community College has identified three people as finalists to be the school’s next president. Three men will be in Quincy in early October for in-person interviews. One of them will succeed Mike Elbe, who served as President since 2014. Elbe is staying on through December and his successor is expected to start in January 2023.
QPD Blotter for Sept. 25, 2022
Austin M Schneider (19) of Mendon, arrested for FTA No Valid Driver’s License at 13th and State. Lodged 161/139. Michelle Henson (31) Quincy, Illinois for Possession of Methamphetamine and Retail Theft, lodged, 162 104. Danny D Will (63) of Quincy, citation for Improper Driving at 9th and Maine. PTC...
