ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Adding a Certain Immunotherapy Drug to Chemotherapy May Benefit Patients With Thymoma, a Type of Rare Cancer

By Miranda Lankas
curetoday.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Cancer-killing virus shows promise in patients

A new type of cancer therapy that uses a common virus to infect and destroy harmful cells is showing big promise in early human trials, say UK scientists. One patient's cancer vanished, while others saw their tumours shrink. The drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus -...
CANCER
News4Jax.com

Future cancer breakthrough could cut need for chemo for some patients

For certain cancer patients, a treatment called T-cell therapy can be life-saving. But a big downside to this method is that the patient’s entire immune system must first be destroyed with chemo or radiation, which can also cause serious side effects. “I lost all of my hair. I lost...
CANCER
curetoday.com

Phase 3 Trial to Study an Immunochemotherapy Regimen in Platinum-Resistant/Refractory Ovarian Cancer

The OnPrime trial will investigate if adding Olvi-Vec, a modified virus, to chemotherapy and Avastin will improve outcomes for pretreated platinum-resistant or refractory ovarian cancer. A phase 3 clinical trial is launching in 30 sites across the country, testing an Olvi-Vec—containing regimen in patients with platinum-resistant or refractory ovarian cancer,...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Chemotherapy#Blood Cancer#Medical Services#Diseases#General Health
IFLScience

Older Adults That Got COVID-19 May Have Up To 80 Percent Increased Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease

People aged 65 and over had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease within a year of contracting COVID-19, according to a huge new study of 6 million people. When compared to the control group, there was a 50-80 percent increased risk of developing the neurological disease in people infected with COVID-19, highlighting the current and potential future implications the virus may have on the older populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Indiana Boy, 4, With Upset Stomach Was Told By Doctors He ‘Likely Had A Stomach Virus Or Gastrointestinal Issues:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Maverick Pendleton, 4, is currently battling a cancerous brain tumor after experiencing symptoms that were initially thought to be from a stomach virus or a gastrointestinal issue. Now, his family is sharing his story during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in...
SPENCER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
survivornet.com

Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed

Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
CANCER
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
Maya Devi

Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands

A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.
LIVESTRONG.com

Dry Throat? Here's What Your Body's Trying to Tell You

A dry throat isn't exactly a medical emergency. But that parched, chalky feeling can sure be uncomfortable. And when it's happening often, it can get annoying fast. Dry throats can feel distinct from sore throats, since it's possible to have dryness without symptoms like coughing or scratchiness. But the two symptoms can also overlap. "Dry throat and sore throat often go together in many disease processes," says Peter Ashman, MD, an otolaryngologist with ENT and Allergy Associations in New York.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy