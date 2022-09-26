ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Crews respond to early morning fire near S. Nelson Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened early this morning. According to officials, this morning at around 6:48 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near I-40 and S. Nelson. Upon arrival, crews found fire showing from the roof of...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hereford police investigating morning shooting

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that officers investigated a call of gunfire in the 200 block of Hereford Calle Tuesday morning. According to police, at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the department received a call for service in the 200 block of Hereford Calle on gunshots in the area. Officers were told […]
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

RCSO investigates bomb threat at Owens Corning

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office released information on a bomb threat that was reported Tuesday morning at the Owens Corning facility. According to information from the office, deputies responded early Tuesday to the facility, located at 1701 Hollywood Road, on the report of a bomb threat. Officials said […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Man Indicted for Manslaughter

An Amarillo man was indicted in a street racing crash that killed his wife and son. Paul Anthony Montano was indicted on one count of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death and two counts of manslaughter on Wednesday. Paul was racing a Ford Mustang on May 6...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT Amarillo: FM 280 to FM 2171 now reopen

Update (3:39 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT said that FM 280 has now reopened as of 3:36 p.m. Monday. Original Story: HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo District reported a road closure in Hutchinson County on Monday at around 1:20 p.m. According to TxDOT Amarillo on […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault

Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting towards a woman and striking her with a gun near 10th Avenue. On September 12, Amarillo police were called near southeast 10th Avenue on a robbery. The suspect entered the location and pointed a gun at the victim. He then fired the...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Once Unique Pak-A-Sak Store Closing After 12 Years

The end of an era is coming for a Pak-A-Sak Store. The Pak-A-Sak store located at 45th and Coulter will close its doors on Saturday. October 1st. This particular store was different from the others because it was meant to serve drive-thru traffic mainly. The company built and used this design to see if a smaller store with a drive-thru would work.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

PABTU: Stolen Auto Of The Week

The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit has a new “Stolen Auto” of the week. The hunt is on for a 2011 blue Nissan Altima. This vehicle was reported stolen from the 1000 block of S. Williams on Saturday, September 17th. The Texas license tag should be RTJ-1372,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said yesterday, its Narcotics Unit and the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation leading to the seizure. The pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, which are oxycodone hydrochloride, and weighed 24.4 pounds. The...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Two arrested after Friday evening homicide

On Friday, September 23, 2022, at 7:10 PM, APD officers were sent to the area of northwest 3rd and Independence Street on a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two female victims with life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for their injuries. Karlee Messer, 29-year-old...
AMARILLO, TX

