KFDA
Crews respond to early morning fire near S. Nelson Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened early this morning. According to officials, this morning at around 6:48 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near I-40 and S. Nelson. Upon arrival, crews found fire showing from the roof of...
Hereford police investigating morning shooting
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that officers investigated a call of gunfire in the 200 block of Hereford Calle Tuesday morning. According to police, at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the department received a call for service in the 200 block of Hereford Calle on gunshots in the area. Officers were told […]
KFDA
Hereford police looking for identity of man shooting multiple rounds near Hereford Calle
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Police Department needs help identifying a man after shooting multiple gunshots near Hereford Calle this morning. According to the Hereford Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at around 6:45 a.m., officials received a call near Hereford Calle about gunshots being fired in the area.
Texas deputies involved in local fair shooting ‘no-billed’ by grand jury
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety told MyHighPlains.com Wednesday that all three deputies involved in the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair were no-billed by a Potter County Grand Jury.
RCSO investigates bomb threat at Owens Corning
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office released information on a bomb threat that was reported Tuesday morning at the Owens Corning facility. According to information from the office, deputies responded early Tuesday to the facility, located at 1701 Hollywood Road, on the report of a bomb threat. Officials said […]
After Death Homeless Man Was Not Ever Forgotten By Family
Losing a family member has to be one of the hardest things to go through. A loved one is gone. It has got to be even harder when you have no idea you lost someone close to you. You have to find out a month later. So Amarillo did have a small memorial for Lloyd but without any family there.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Man Indicted for Manslaughter
An Amarillo man was indicted in a street racing crash that killed his wife and son. Paul Anthony Montano was indicted on one count of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death and two counts of manslaughter on Wednesday. Paul was racing a Ford Mustang on May 6...
KTRE
Amarillo police: 1 woman dead, 1 injured in robbery resulting to 2 men arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two men were arrested on murder charges stemming from a robbery, where police said they shot and killed one woman and seriously injured another. Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian Sebastian Ulloa were arrested on murder warrants over the weekend. On...
TxDOT Amarillo: FM 280 to FM 2171 now reopen
Update (3:39 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT said that FM 280 has now reopened as of 3:36 p.m. Monday. Original Story: HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo District reported a road closure in Hutchinson County on Monday at around 1:20 p.m. According to TxDOT Amarillo on […]
KFDA
Amarillo police: Man arrested for shooting and aggravated assault near 10th Avenue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting towards a woman and striking her with a gun near 10th Avenue. According to officials, on September 12, Amarillo police were called near southeast 10th Avenue on a robbery. The suspect entered the location and pointed a gun...
abc7amarillo.com
Bomb threat at Owens Corning plant, Randall County Sheriff’s Office looking for tips
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for tips about a bomb threat at the Owens Corning plant. According to the sheriff's office, someone found a note stating that there was a bomb placed somewhere in the building. The Amarillo Police Department's bomb squad...
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault
Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting towards a woman and striking her with a gun near 10th Avenue. On September 12, Amarillo police were called near southeast 10th Avenue on a robbery. The suspect entered the location and pointed a gun at the victim. He then fired the...
Once Unique Pak-A-Sak Store Closing After 12 Years
The end of an era is coming for a Pak-A-Sak Store. The Pak-A-Sak store located at 45th and Coulter will close its doors on Saturday. October 1st. This particular store was different from the others because it was meant to serve drive-thru traffic mainly. The company built and used this design to see if a smaller store with a drive-thru would work.
1 arrested in connection with aggravated robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery earlier this month in the 1300 block of southeast 10th. According to APD, Christopher Ty Garcia, 27, was identified as the suspect in an aggravated robbery in the 1300 block of southeast 10th Ave on […]
kgncnewsnow.com
PABTU: Stolen Auto Of The Week
The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit has a new “Stolen Auto” of the week. The hunt is on for a 2011 blue Nissan Altima. This vehicle was reported stolen from the 1000 block of S. Williams on Saturday, September 17th. The Texas license tag should be RTJ-1372,...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sherriff’s Office participate in National Night Out
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sherriff’s office announced that they will be participating in the 2022 National Night Out. On Oct. 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., APD and PCSO will participate in National Night Out. According to PCSO, this event is...
KFDA
Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said yesterday, its Narcotics Unit and the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation leading to the seizure. The pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, which are oxycodone hydrochloride, and weighed 24.4 pounds. The...
abc7amarillo.com
Police: Man arrested after shooting at, pistol-whipping woman during robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police arrested a man who allegedly shot at and pistol-whipped a woman before robbing her earlier this month. According to the Amarillo Police Department, on Sept. 12, officers were called to the 1300 block of SE 10th Avenue for a robbery. The suspect was...
Shooting on 10th, Adams Street leaves 1 injured
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is currently in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of SW 10th and S Adams St. in Amarillo around 11:59 a.m. Friday, according to the Amarillo Police Department. APD further detailed that the male victim was taken by witnesses to 15th and 6th where […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Two arrested after Friday evening homicide
On Friday, September 23, 2022, at 7:10 PM, APD officers were sent to the area of northwest 3rd and Independence Street on a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two female victims with life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for their injuries. Karlee Messer, 29-year-old...
