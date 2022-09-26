Read full article on original website
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 09.27.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed locally on www.pittsburghpenguins.com. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'. GOALIES. 1...
Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition
While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
Blues 4, Stars 0
DALLAS -- Josh Leivo had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday. Logan Brown had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which has won its first two preseason games. Thomas Greiss made 10 saves in the first period, and Colten Ellis made 23 saves to complete the shutout.
Peter Mahovlich recalls gesture of sportsmanship at 1972 Summit Series
Forward gave Soviet goalie Tretiak stick tap on pads following Canada's tournament-clinching goal. Over 28 days in September in 1972, during 480 minutes of Summit Series hockey that changed the game forever, it is maybe three seconds. Team Canada players are mobbing Game 8 hero Paul Henderson on the rink...
Blues assign 5 players to junior teams
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned five players to their junior teams. Players assigned were forward Landon Sim (London, OHL), defensemen Michael Buchinger (Guelph, OHL), Tyson Galloway (Calgary, WHL), and Marc-Andre Gaudet (Chicoutimi, QMJHL) and goaltender Will Cranley (Flint, OHL).
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens will open the 2022-23 preseason with a game against the Devils at the Bell Centre on Monday night. A few new Habs will be donning bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time in the outing, including 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and newly-signed forward Kirby Dach, both of whom weren't in the lineup on Sunday for the team's Red vs White intrasquad scrimmage presented by IGA. Jake Allen is expected to get the start in net for the home team.
Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster to 56 Players
The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 56 players, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Isaac Belliveau has been assigned to the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and defenseman Ryan McCleary has been assigned to the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.
Five prospects to watch during preseason
Preseason is under way and there are plenty of young Habs hopefuls vying to catch the eye of the Canadiens brass until Oct. 8. From a first-overall pick to an undrafted heavyweight, prospects looking to make a name for themselves will be suiting up in front of packed Bell Centre crowds - don't miss your chance to see the future unfold live.
'I'LL BE READY'
Vladar looking to take his game to another level this year. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 28 degrees this Wednesday. That's positively scorching, around these parts, this close to October. Even then, Dan Vladar might have to bundle up after what he and his...
Meltzer: The Standard Episode 1 Recap
"On a personal note, I couldn't be more honored and humbled to have an opportunity to coach you," new Flyers head coach John Tortorella said to his assembled players in team meeting on the first day training camp. "I mentioned this with Chuck [Fletcher] during the interview: the [bleeping] Philadelphia...
Jones Counting Down the Days to NHL Return, Ducks Opening Night
Throughout the corridors of Great Park Ice and Honda Center, there is a boisterous, urgent energy surrounding the Ducks with mere weeks between the club and its season opening action, Oct. 12 against Seattle. Sure, every team would say the same with building anticipation for games that actually matter, but...
Ground Control - Episode 142 (Tyrel Bauer)
Hear from the Jets prospect on the latest podcast!. Winnipeg Jets : Ground Control · Ground Control - Episode 142 (Tyrel Bauer) In episode 142, Mitchell Clinton, Paul Edmonds, and Jamie Thomas break down the first few days of training camp and what they've seen from coach Rick Bowness' new systems.
FLAMES FALL TO KRAKEN
Shots were hard to come by for the visitors - especially early in the contest - and goals proved impossible. The Flames were blanked in their third preseason game of the year, falling 3-0 to the Kraken in Seattle. Dan Vladar got the start for the Flames - his second...
What we learned in the early days of Blue Jackets training camp
At the very least, Brad Larsen knows he has options. The Blue Jackets head coach entered OhioHealth Training Camp last week with no shortage of players who can make the opening night 23-man roster. Of the 68 players in camp (40 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goalies), 33 of them...
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Capitals
Playing the third match of their six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-1-0 in exhibition play) return home on Wednesday to host the Washington Capitals (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP+ and nationally on NHL Network....
PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames
The Oilers visit the Flames on Wednesday night for a pre-season Battle of Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Oilers visit the Flames on Wednesday night for a pre-season Battle of Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome. You can watch the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio...
RELEASE: Oilers assign three players to WHL teams
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have returned three players to their respective WHL teams. Forward Jake Chiasson, selected in the fourth round (116th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, has been returned to the Brandon Wheat Kings. Forward Reid Schaefer, selected in the first round (32nd overall) in the 2022...
Preseason: Sharks vs. Ducks
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Game livestream can be found here. Live stats for the game can be found here. Sharks Team Up With Volta To Install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations. The Addition Of Volta's Prime Charging Stall Locations And Eye-Catching, Digital...
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 28
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Sports Complex ahead of their preseason matchup against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Wednesday, September 28. Morning skate. LW C RW. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 32 - Rem...
