Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Reveals Moment He Knew Ex Christine Brown Was ‘Serious’ About Ending Their Marriage

TLC (2)

Looking back. Sister Wives star Kody Brown recalled the moment he knew his ex Christine Brown was serious about ending their marriage.

After Christine, 50, told Kody, 53, that she was ready to end their marriage, the Brown patriarch had a hard time accepting the decision. It wasn’t until she refused to post about their 27th wedding anniversary online in March 2021 that he realized their marriage was over.

“I asked her if we wanted to post anything on social media,” Kody explained during the Sunday, September 25, episode of the show. “In a little way, it was a test, but to protect our kids. And she says, ‘No.’ And that was the first time I’ve ever actually been able to go, ‘Oh, ok wow she’s serious about this.'”

He continued, “I think I want to keep testing it though. You never know when she’s just going to realize that the life she’s looking to create somewhere else isn’t going to be any better than what she’s had or got.”

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

For her part, Christine explained that she wouldn’t “pretend” that they’re still together by sharing an anniversary post during the episode.

“I don’t consider myself married to him anymore at all. Six weeks ago we had a conversation. I just said, ‘I need you to let me go. It’s over. I don’t want to be married to you anymore and I’m also going to be moving to Utah,'” she said. “I don’t know when to have a conversation with my sister wives. I don’t know when to tell Truely. No one really knows the finality of all of this I think.”

While Kody’s decision to withhold intimacy was one of the reasons that she ended the marriage, Kody argued that “intimacy needs trust.”

“I thought she was being mean. I was angry, it’s like God, man, you’re unwinding plural marriage for me,” he explained. “You’re unwinding my whole life, my whole purpose. No. We’re not having any intimacy until you get this straight. I wish I would have said, ‘We gotta work on some things.”

Later in the episode, Kody had a Facetime call with Christine, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown to catch up on family matters as they isolated amid COVID-19 protocols.

“We’re having this meeting but it seems like she is actually trying to run our meeting,” he said. “Like, she’s trying to take charge of it. She’s getting kind of ‘independent woman’ now. There’s literally an attitude of I don’t need you guys anymore and I don’t have to really submit myself to what the group wants.”

Christine – who shares kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with Kody – announced their split in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she shared at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family, At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”