ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Reveals Moment He Knew Ex Christine Brown Was ‘Serious’ About Ending Their Marriage

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45TtqL_0iAk2fAB00
TLC (2)

Looking back. Sister Wives star Kody Brown recalled the moment he knew his ex Christine Brown was serious about ending their marriage.

After Christine, 50, told Kody, 53, that she was ready to end their marriage, the Brown patriarch had a hard time accepting the decision. It wasn’t until she refused to post about their 27th wedding anniversary online in March 2021 that he realized their marriage was over.

“I asked her if we wanted to post anything on social media,” Kody explained during the Sunday, September 25, episode of the show. “In a little way, it was a test, but to protect our kids. And she says, ‘No.’ And that was the first time I’ve ever actually been able to go, ‘Oh, ok wow she’s serious about this.'”

He continued, “I think I want to keep testing it though. You never know when she’s just going to realize that the life she’s looking to create somewhere else isn’t going to be any better than what she’s had or got.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rh1Im_0iAk2fAB00
Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

For her part, Christine explained that she wouldn’t “pretend” that they’re still together by sharing an anniversary post during the episode.

“I don’t consider myself married to him anymore at all. Six weeks ago we had a conversation. I just said, ‘I need you to let me go. It’s over. I don’t want to be married to you anymore and I’m also going to be moving to Utah,'” she said. “I don’t know when to have a conversation with my sister wives. I don’t know when to tell Truely. No one really knows the finality of all of this I think.”

While Kody’s decision to withhold intimacy was one of the reasons that she ended the marriage, Kody argued that “intimacy needs trust.”

“I thought she was being mean. I was angry, it’s like God, man, you’re unwinding plural marriage for me,” he explained. “You’re unwinding my whole life, my whole purpose. No. We’re not having any intimacy until you get this straight. I wish I would have said, ‘We gotta work on some things.”

Later in the episode, Kody had a Facetime call with Christine, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown to catch up on family matters as they isolated amid COVID-19 protocols.

“We’re having this meeting but it seems like she is actually trying to run our meeting,” he said. “Like, she’s trying to take charge of it. She’s getting kind of ‘independent woman’ now. There’s literally an attitude of I don’t need you guys anymore and I don’t have to really submit myself to what the group wants.”

Christine – who shares kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with Kody – announced their split in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she shared at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family, At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
TVOvermind

Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
realitytitbit.com

Dog The Bounty Hunter's love life - From proposing to son's ex and wife's tragic passing

Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman celebrates his first anniversary with Francie Frane today, but what happened to his five marriages before?. Duane Chapman has taken a break from reality TV since 2019, the same year he lost his wife of 13 years, Beth. He found solace in now-wife Francie Frane six months after Beth’s tragic passing as they both bonded on losing a partner.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Marriages#Sister Wives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out.  In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
TV SHOWS
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy