Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictor
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development announces $6.5M in apprenticeship grants
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has announced a total of $6.5 million in available funding under the Growing Apprenticeship In Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) and the New Jersey Builders’ Utilization Initiative for Labor Diversity (NJBUILD) Women and Minority Veterans in Construction Trades grant programs to foster the creation and expansion of apprenticeships throughout the state.
techxplore.com
Philadelphia tech salaries see biggest jump in the US, growing faster than Silicon Valley
Technology job paychecks grew fastest in Philadelphia this year, according to a new survey of employers and workers by Hired.com. Philadelphia posted the largest growth in average local tech salaries—a nearly 12% increase from $127,000 in 2021 to $142,000 in 2022—compared with 15 other large U.S. metro areas, including Silicon Valley.
wasteadvantagemag.com
The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program
In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
Money available to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Rising Threat to Homeowners
Housing markets in the United States today are rapidly changing. We are bombarded in the news about corporations purchasing homes across Sun Belt metros like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Phoenix. Reporting and research highlight the challenges faced by renters in private equity-backed properties, from maintenance requests gone unfulfilled to evictions as a core part of a fee-based business model.
Massive junkyard fire sends black plume of smoke into Philadelphia sky
Crews worked all night to put out the hot spots of a massive junkyard fire in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.
Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey
Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
penncapital-star.com
Already a community pillar, Philly American Legion post looks to its next century of service
PHILADELPHIA — Melvin James has a dream that he’d like to see fulfilled. As the commander of American Legion William P. Roche Post 21 in Southwest Philadelphia, James can see a revitalized headquarters welcoming area residents. “We’ve got some big plans for this place and it’s coming soon,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
6abc
Help in preventing repeated bouts with kidney stones
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Nearly everyone knows somebody who has had a kidney stone. But some get them more than once. It took a Phoenixville man years to find the doctor who could tell him why, and help him lower his chances. "I had my first kidney stone when I...
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview
Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
CBS News
Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner announces arrival of Father Gregory Boyle in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the arrival of Father Gregory Boyle. He is visiting the city as part of a multi-day violence prevention collaboration between the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and Homeboy Industries, a gang rehabilitation and re-entry non-profit based in Los Angeles. DA Krasner will also provide his weekly gun crimes update.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phillyfunguide.com
billypenn.com
UC Townhomes residents get more time as HUD grants another affordable housing extension
Dozens of people living at the University City Townhomes now have until the end of the year to search for new homes. Two weeks before the West Philly development’s affordable housing subsidies were set to expire, the landlord reached an agreement with the federal government to extend the contract again.
phillygoes2college.org
Study Tuition-Free at Drexel: Liberty Scholars Program
Overview: For over a decade, the Drexel Liberty Scholars program has helped to break down the barriers to higher education for Philadelphia-based students. Starting with the 2021–2022 academic year, Drexel is expanding this opportunity to eligible students across the U.S. and strengthening its impact by focusing on recruiting students from historically underrepresented backgrounds.
NBC Washington
1 Student Killed, 4 Others Injured in Shooting at Philadelphia High School Football Scrimmage
A teenage boy was killed and four others were injured in a shooting behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said. The victims were Roxborough High School football players who were finishing a scrimmage against two others teams and were walking off the field,...
Fire at Philadelphia train station delays Amtrak trains throughout the Northeast Tuesday night
Various emergency situations caused delays for Amtrak trains Tuesday night along the east coast.
Primo Hoagies reopens store on Chestnut Street in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Primo Hoagies is celebrating the grand reopening of its Chestnut Street location. Eyewitness News stopped by the store earlier Monday morning at 20th and Chestnut Streets.The store holds a special meaning for the company, it's the second store opened by the company's late founder.To celebrate the reopening, rewards members can get a Primo Size Hoagie at the Chestnut Street store for $6.99 throughout Monday.
fox29.com
'People are nervous': Floridians head to Philly as Hurricane Ian bares down on Gulf Coast
PHILADELPHIA - As Hurricane Ian bares down on Florida, some Floridians have heeded warnings from forecasters and headed to the Philadelphia-area to seek shelter. Jilly Cohen, a freshman who was just weeks into her first semester at the University of Tampa, arrived at Philadelphia International Airport after snagging the last seat on a plane.
Comments / 0