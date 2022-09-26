Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Patrick Beverley Reveals Who His "Best Friend" Has Been On The Lakers
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Patrick Beverley said that his "best friend" on the Los Angeles Lakers has been Russell Westbrook.
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell
“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
FOX Sports
Knicks looking to build with newly signed Brunson, Barrett
GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — It is a new day for the New York Knicks. That was the collective message by the Knicks on Monday during media day at the team's training center. Coming off a 2020-21 season in which New York compiled a 41-31 record and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13, the Knicks stumbled to a 37-45 mark last season and missed the playoffs.
Yardbarker
Jazz Notes: Collin Sexton, Justin Zanik, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay
That is good news for the Jazz, as Sexton averaged 24.3 points with the Cavs in 2020-21, proving that he’s a young player who can always fill it up. And after trading Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz are gonna need some points. Sexton can fill that void immediately. Sexton was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting
Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Media Day: Rob Pelinka Provides Early Injury Report, Says Kendrick Nunn Fully Cleared
One of the biggest issues last season for the Los Angeles Lakers was staying healthy. Obviously, Anthony Davis and LeBron James both missed a large chunk of the season, while guard Kendrick Nunn, who was expected to be a big part of things, wound up missing the entire season. While...
ESPN
Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
Yardbarker
Could Los Angeles Trade Anthony Davis?
It’s been two seasons since the LeBron James and Anthony Davis superstar duo led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 2020 NBA Championship. Given how the team has performed since then, it feels much longer, with the Lakers limping into the playoffs in 2021 and missing them altogether in 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cavs president Koby Altman: We're really excited in terms of our roster; there's a real runway for multiple years
Koby Altman talks about the process in trading for Donovan Mitchell, the rebuild process, the backcourt combination of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love’s role on this roster and this team’s ability to compete for a championship.
NBA
Knicks Sign Jalen Harris
NEW YORK, Sep. 25, 2022 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Jalen Harris to a contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Harris, 6-5, 195-pounds, was originally selected by Toronto in the second round (59th overall) of the...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 9/28/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on September 28, 2022. Zion Williamson: Start of training camp ‘a breath of fresh air’. There were many happy faces at New Orleans’ Media Day on Monday, but the person who...
Report: Cavs interested in trading for Jae Crowder
Thanks to their trade for star guard Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers now boast one of the best starting lineups in all of basketball. Darius Garland and Mitchell are set to run the show in Cleveland’s backcourt. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, meanwhile, are set to return for the Cavs in the frontcourt.
Comments / 0