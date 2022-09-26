ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NBC Sports

Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell

“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Knicks looking to build with newly signed Brunson, Barrett

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — It is a new day for the New York Knicks. That was the collective message by the Knicks on Monday during media day at the team's training center. Coming off a 2020-21 season in which New York compiled a 41-31 record and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13, the Knicks stumbled to a 37-45 mark last season and missed the playoffs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting

Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Could Los Angeles Trade Anthony Davis?

It’s been two seasons since the LeBron James and Anthony Davis superstar duo led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 2020 NBA Championship. Given how the team has performed since then, it feels much longer, with the Lakers limping into the playoffs in 2021 and missing them altogether in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Knicks Sign Jalen Harris

NEW YORK, Sep. 25, 2022 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Jalen Harris to a contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Harris, 6-5, 195-pounds, was originally selected by Toronto in the second round (59th overall) of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 9/28/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on September 28, 2022. Zion Williamson: Start of training camp ‘a breath of fresh air’. There were many happy faces at New Orleans’ Media Day on Monday, but the person who...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs interested in trading for Jae Crowder

Thanks to their trade for star guard Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers now boast one of the best starting lineups in all of basketball. Darius Garland and Mitchell are set to run the show in Cleveland’s backcourt. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, meanwhile, are set to return for the Cavs in the frontcourt.
CLEVELAND, OH

