Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Daily Mail

Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'

A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
105.5 The Fan

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?

Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
The Independent

California urged to stay calm about flat squirrels

The heatwave in California has been brutal for people across the state, with temperatures reaching well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) for more than a week now. The heat has also been affecting non-human residents of the Golden State – like squirrels.Squirrels have been seen laying extremely flat on the ground, prompting concern for their well-being from some people.Luckily, wildlife officials stress that the behaviour — however strange it may seem — is a completely normal response to extreme heat and nothing to worry about.As the heat descended on northern California over the past couple of weeks,...
Outsider.com

Empty Paddleboard Found on Colorado Lake Leads Rescuers To Body

An unidentified man has been found dead in a Colorado Lake after boaters report an empty paddleboard floating in the water. According to the state’s Parks and Wildlife, a man was seen falling into James M. Robb Colorado State Park’s Corn Lake around 8 pm Saturday (Sept. 10). The witnesses claimed that the paddleboarder was not wearing a lifejacket, and they did not see him resurface.
People

Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Down Cliff a Day Before Her 55th Birthday While on Vacation in Maine

Police say Romona Gowens died on Monday when a fence she was leaning against broke, sending her falling 30 feet down a cliff A Georgia woman died this week when she fell 30 feet down a cliff after the wooden fence she was leaning against broke. According to the Scarborough Police Department in Maine, 54-year-old Romona Gowens fell from the cliff in Scarborough around 10:24 on Monday morning. Gowens could not call emergency services, but her sister and a local fisherman each called 911. "Gowens was located with...
105.5 The Fan

You Really Can Stay the Night in One of Idaho’s Historic Brothels

There’s really no denying it. There are some very unique places to stay the night in Idaho!. After its completion, the “Big Idaho Potato Hotel” quickly became Idaho’s most in-demand Airbnb rental and understandably so! It was made from the six-ton potato that traveled 148,000 miles to nearly 7,200 U.S. cities on the back of the Idaho Potato Commission's trailer over the course of seven years. They gifted it to one of the original members of their Tater Team, Kristie Wolfe. Wolfe has built some wickedly creative tiny homes in Washington State and Hawaii, so to turn her beloved potato into an Airbnb rental was a dream come true!
outsidemagazine

The 12 Best National Forests to See Fall Foliage in the U.S.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. With autumn here, our favorite hikes are about to explode with eye-popping flora. The annual Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Map—a trusted resource for autumn-color forecasts across the U.S.—predicts peak leaf colors will hit the northern U.S. by late September, then spread west and south throughout October.
International Business Times

Woman Falls 900 Feet To Death While Hiking On Colorado's Capitol Peak

A woman fell 900 feet to her death while climbing Capitol Peak, known to be one of the most difficult mountains to climb in Colorado, officials said. Rescue crews arrived after hikers nearby witnessed the fall and called 911. A man made the call at 7:56 a.m. Saturday and reported...
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Mother moose with twin calves caught on trail cams in northern Minn.

VOYAGEURS NATIONAL PARK, Minn. -- A trail camera from the Voyageurs Wolf Project captured a rare sight up north, a mama moose and her twin calves taking a stroll. This trail is about 5 miles south of Voyageurs National Park near Kabetogama, Minnesota.  "Wow!", said Flora from Little Falls, as she looked at the video with her brother Loren, "That is pretty cool," said Loren, "I like how they kind of prance along," said Flora.Voyageurs Wolf Project shared the video on Twitter.Siblings Everett and Avery, from Rochester, couldn't believe how big the moose are."They're cute!" said Avery."The babies are cute, but...
The Associated Press

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Desperate people posted to Facebook and other social sites, pleading for rescue for themselves or loved ones. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves. The hurricane’s center made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. As it approached, water drained from Tampa Bay. Mark Pritchett stepped outside his home in Venice around the time the hurricane churned ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) to the south. He called it “terrifying.”
