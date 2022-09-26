Read full article on original website
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Hurricane Ian continues to batter Florida as a Category 2 storm now while officials warn the worst is yet to come
Hurricane Ian continued to batter the Florida peninsula with a catastrophic trifecta of high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge Wednesday night, even as it weakened to a Category 2 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
Moment Great White Shark Devours Porpoise off Coast of Maine Caught On Film
According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, there has been an increase in the number of sharks off the coast of New England.
Hurricane Ian latest updates: 1.8 million in Florida lose power as storm rips through state – live
Nearly every home and business in three counties was without power as category 4 storm makes landfall
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?
Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
California urged to stay calm about flat squirrels
The heatwave in California has been brutal for people across the state, with temperatures reaching well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) for more than a week now. The heat has also been affecting non-human residents of the Golden State – like squirrels.Squirrels have been seen laying extremely flat on the ground, prompting concern for their well-being from some people.Luckily, wildlife officials stress that the behaviour — however strange it may seem — is a completely normal response to extreme heat and nothing to worry about.As the heat descended on northern California over the past couple of weeks,...
Empty Paddleboard Found on Colorado Lake Leads Rescuers To Body
An unidentified man has been found dead in a Colorado Lake after boaters report an empty paddleboard floating in the water. According to the state’s Parks and Wildlife, a man was seen falling into James M. Robb Colorado State Park’s Corn Lake around 8 pm Saturday (Sept. 10). The witnesses claimed that the paddleboarder was not wearing a lifejacket, and they did not see him resurface.
Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Down Cliff a Day Before Her 55th Birthday While on Vacation in Maine
Police say Romona Gowens died on Monday when a fence she was leaning against broke, sending her falling 30 feet down a cliff A Georgia woman died this week when she fell 30 feet down a cliff after the wooden fence she was leaning against broke. According to the Scarborough Police Department in Maine, 54-year-old Romona Gowens fell from the cliff in Scarborough around 10:24 on Monday morning. Gowens could not call emergency services, but her sister and a local fisherman each called 911. "Gowens was located with...
Texas 'hero' couple rescues baby abandoned in shed wearing 'little dress and no diaper'
Katharine McClain said her husband John McClain found the baby in a shed at their home and wrapped her in a towel before an ambulance arrived.
You Really Can Stay the Night in One of Idaho’s Historic Brothels
There’s really no denying it. There are some very unique places to stay the night in Idaho!. After its completion, the “Big Idaho Potato Hotel” quickly became Idaho’s most in-demand Airbnb rental and understandably so! It was made from the six-ton potato that traveled 148,000 miles to nearly 7,200 U.S. cities on the back of the Idaho Potato Commission's trailer over the course of seven years. They gifted it to one of the original members of their Tater Team, Kristie Wolfe. Wolfe has built some wickedly creative tiny homes in Washington State and Hawaii, so to turn her beloved potato into an Airbnb rental was a dream come true!
The 12 Best National Forests to See Fall Foliage in the U.S.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. With autumn here, our favorite hikes are about to explode with eye-popping flora. The annual Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Map—a trusted resource for autumn-color forecasts across the U.S.—predicts peak leaf colors will hit the northern U.S. by late September, then spread west and south throughout October.
Woman Dies in Fall From Maine Cliff After Fence Breaks
In another tragic incident, a woman visiting Scarborough, Maine on vacation took a huge fall from a cliff when the fence she was leaning on broke. Sadly, the woman did not survive the injuries she sustained and later died from the accident. On Monday, September 19, Georgia native Romona Gowens...
He survived an avalanche on Everest. Then he disappeared on a California mountain.
Quang Thân summitted the world's tallest peaks: Kilimanjaro, Aconagua, Denali. He survived an avalanche on Everest. On a routine hike, he disappeared.
Woman Falls 900 Feet To Death While Hiking On Colorado's Capitol Peak
A woman fell 900 feet to her death while climbing Capitol Peak, known to be one of the most difficult mountains to climb in Colorado, officials said. Rescue crews arrived after hikers nearby witnessed the fall and called 911. A man made the call at 7:56 a.m. Saturday and reported...
VIDEO: Mother moose with twin calves caught on trail cams in northern Minn.
VOYAGEURS NATIONAL PARK, Minn. -- A trail camera from the Voyageurs Wolf Project captured a rare sight up north, a mama moose and her twin calves taking a stroll. This trail is about 5 miles south of Voyageurs National Park near Kabetogama, Minnesota. "Wow!", said Flora from Little Falls, as she looked at the video with her brother Loren, "That is pretty cool," said Loren, "I like how they kind of prance along," said Flora.Voyageurs Wolf Project shared the video on Twitter.Siblings Everett and Avery, from Rochester, couldn't believe how big the moose are."They're cute!" said Avery."The babies are cute, but...
Black Bear Discovered Hiding in Crawl Space of California Home: VIDEO
It’s officially fall, which means black bears and other bear species around the country have entered hyperphagia, in which their daily caloric intake dramatically increases in preparation for the long months of hibernation. Depending on the region and availability of food, bears can eat up to 20,000 calories per...
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Desperate people posted to Facebook and other social sites, pleading for rescue for themselves or loved ones. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves. The hurricane’s center made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. As it approached, water drained from Tampa Bay. Mark Pritchett stepped outside his home in Venice around the time the hurricane churned ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) to the south. He called it “terrifying.”
They tried to shut down Drag Story Hour. A Montana bookstore fought back
Retired police officer and army veteran Jim Thomas drove to downtown Helena, Montana, the state’s capital, to provide what he considered a community service. On a Saturday in mid-July, he joined a vocal crowd outside a local LGBTQ-owned independent bookstore and began scanning his surroundings. Standing 6ft 4in and...
