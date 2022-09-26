Read full article on original website
kiss951.com
Register To Win: Carolina Renaissance Festival Tickets
Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Enjoy an outdoor autumn stroll through the Village of Fairhaven where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment! The open-air Artisan Market is filled with arts and crafts, games and rides, jousting knights on horseback, falconry, mermaids, fairies, dragons, feasting and so much more! Register below for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to the 2022 Carolina Renaissance Festival, Saturdays and Sundays October 1st through November 20th.
kiss951.com
Taste Of Charlotte Postponed Due To Hurricane Ian
The Taste of Charlotte Festival which was scheduled to take place at Truist Field this weekend has been postponed due to expected bad weather from Hurricane Ian. Festival promoters released the following statement earlier today:. We have just made the difficult decision to postpone the Taste of Charlotte Festival from...
kiss951.com
Carolina Balloon Festival Returns To Charlotte Area After 2 Years
Make sure to take a few minutes to look to the sky the weekend of October 14th-16th. You may just see some hot air balloons. That’s because the Carolina Balloon Festival is returning for the first time in two years. The festival takes place near the Satesville Regional Airport (260 Hangar Drive, Statesville, NC 28677). The weekend festivities include live music on the main stage, tethered balloon rides, an Artisan Village, Kids Zone, NC wine & craft beer garden, festival food, and more. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the picturesque views of the balloon launches which take place in the early morning and late afternoon.
macaronikid.com
10 Great Ideas for Fall Family Fun
Fall is a great time to be in our area! The weather is mild, and the activities are plentiful, which means there are many easy ways to stay active for the whole family. “It’s important for children to stay active year-round so they can stay healthy and avoid developing obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and other issues later in life,” says Dr. Reema Puri, a pediatrician at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Indian Trail Pediatrics. Plus, it’s just plain fun! So, let’s grab the kiddos and make some plans!
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!
Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
WCNC
Head to Dogtoberfest at Rescue Ranch on October 8th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rescue Ranch is hosting Dogtoberfest Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Throughout the day, families and their leashed dogs can enjoy live music, a beer garden, food trucks, doggy treat truck, a doggy costume contest, an agility course, local vendors, barnyard animal ambassadors, adoptable animals, activities for kids and pumpkin painting. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s nature trails and the 10,000 sq. ft inclusive playground.
visithickorymetro.com
For the Love of Booze: Warehouse Distillery
In the city of Newton, NC in a warehouse, a little unsuspecting from the road, you’ll find the crafted works of sisters Baillie Rector and Andi Foss. Not only are they sisters but they are business partners and a dynamic duo of creativity that brings Newton to life with flavor and a pizzazz for the “Mad Men” mid-century modern style that makes Warehouse Distillery and their smooth cocktails. Baillie and Andi come from a family of entrepreneurs, but it was around their kitchen island that the Setzer family all agreed their next great adventure would be the art of distilling. Through hard work, learning the distilling industry and trying different recipes they finally found the perfect recipe for success.
wccbcharlotte.com
What Does M&M Stand For?
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Most people aren’t sure of what M&M stands for. But now people are learning that the two M’s actually stand for the names of the two men who created the candy– Mars and Murrie. Lots of people thought the M’s represented the mmmm sound that describes how delicious the chocolate candy is.
WCNC
Breakaway Charlotte is this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Breakaway Music Festival is coming to the zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, beginning September 30th and going through October 1st. The weekend will be full of exciting music. The musical performances to look forward to include: Kygo, Illenium, Tiësto, Quinn XCII, John...
Happy 23rd Pastoral Anniversary
On Sunday, October 2, 2022 Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. will be honoring Rev. Nathaniel Floyd and First Lady, Mrs. Luevina Gin
Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
kiss951.com
Here’s What Will Become Of Charlotte’s EpiCenter
What will become of Charlotte’s EpiCenter? It’s a question that has been on a lot of our mind the past few years. The question was even more prominent a few months ago with The EpiCenter went up for auction. We now have answers. According to WBTV, CBRE Group,...
cityoflenoir.com
Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival coming to Downtown Lenoir
If you like barbecue, artisan crafts, steel creations and fall weather, you're going to love the Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival in Downtown Lenoir, North Carolina. The Wood, Fire, Smoke Festival is happening from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in the lots between Hog Waller Stage and the Golden Cardinal Gallery (old William's Produce building) in Downtown Lenoir. Church Street and Boundary Street will be closed to vehicle traffic.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Metro Diner serving up Reuben for anniversary
CHARLOTTE – Celebrating its 30th anniversary with a rotation of beloved dishes that put the restaurant on the map, Metro Diner is now serving up a classic Reuben stacked with deli-sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. This sandwich is available...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Animal Rescue Hosting ‘Dogtoberfest’
Oktoberfest…it’s not just for people anymore! Rescue Ranch in Statesville, North Carolina invites you to party with your pooch at Dogtoberfest on Saturday, October 8th. Do they make lederhosen for dogs?. This fun family-friendly event will include food trucks, a doggy treat truck, beer garden, dog costume contest,...
Charlotte Stories
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
WCNC
Benefits of B12 Shots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — B12 injections have become increasingly popular and for good reason... B12 deficiency is widespread. Dr. Jonathan Leake, co-owner of Hydrate Medical, joined Charlotte Today to talk more about B12 and it's benefits. Some of the signs or symptoms that you may be B12 deficient are:. Rapid...
country1037fm.com
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert
Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
country1037fm.com
Popular Texas Burger Chain Could Be Coming To Charlotte
I recognize there are certain things that are undeniably identified with my home state of Texas. The list includes burgers and shakes from Whataburger. Until the day she died, it was always the meal my mom requested when we visited. There is indeed a restaurant in Concord that shares the name. It is not the same as the legendary Texas chain. Whataburger of my childhood sports the unmistakable orange and white exterior. The original building design was an A-frame. It’s one of the things we miss since moving from Texas. When I heard there’s a possibility we may be getting the one and only Whataburger in Charlotte, it was music to my ears.
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLT
In the city of Charlotte, NC, there is one main airport available to the public that allows you to fly pretty much anywhere in the world. This airport covers five thousand five hundred fifty-eight acres or about two thousand two hundred forty-nine hectares of land. This hub for commercial flights is known as Charlotte Douglas International Airport or CLT for short according to IATA airport codes. It has a website for anyone in the Charlotte area who might be interested in booking a flight from there and if you ever need to know the address for this airport, you just need to type in 5501 Josh Birmingham Parkway Charlotte, NC into Google Maps or some other GPS app.
