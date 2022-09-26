In the city of Newton, NC in a warehouse, a little unsuspecting from the road, you’ll find the crafted works of sisters Baillie Rector and Andi Foss. Not only are they sisters but they are business partners and a dynamic duo of creativity that brings Newton to life with flavor and a pizzazz for the “Mad Men” mid-century modern style that makes Warehouse Distillery and their smooth cocktails. Baillie and Andi come from a family of entrepreneurs, but it was around their kitchen island that the Setzer family all agreed their next great adventure would be the art of distilling. Through hard work, learning the distilling industry and trying different recipes they finally found the perfect recipe for success.

NEWTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO