u.today
Robert Kiyosaki Believes Everything Is in Bubble, and Everything Will Crash as Bitcoin Reclaims $20,000
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
u.today
Ethereum Is on Its Way to $1,520 as Markets Feel Short-Term Relief: Crypto Market Review, September 27
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Invest in homes in Argentina, England, and more for as little as $100 via these fractional-ownership startups
US home prices are still hovering near record highs, making real-estate investing a costly venture. Fractional-ownership firms help people invest in real estate even if they are short on cash. Two startups that allow Americans to buy shares of overseas properties break down the process. Owning one home in the...
A Ponzi scheme by any other name: the bursting of China’s property bubble
A little more than a year ago, a Chinese property developer largely unknown to the outside world said its cashflow was under “tremendous pressure” and it might not be able to pay back some of its eye-watering debts of $300bn (£275bn). Today, that company, China Evergrande Group,...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
coinjournal.net
Going public puts us on the main stage, says Coinbase’s CEO
Coinbase is one of the crypto exchanges to go public, and the company’s CEO said the move had put them on the main stage. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, revealed in a recent interview that the company’s listing on the stock exchange had put them on the main stage.
blockworks.co
FTX US Wins Voyager Digital Asset Auction for $1.4B
The announcement of a successful bid for Voyager’s assets by FTX US’s parent company follows two weeks in a “highly competitive” auction process. The owner and operator of FTX US has scooped up assets belonging to bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital at an auction estimated to be worth more than $1.4 billion.
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
CoinDesk
Bitmain Founder Jihan Wu Setting Up $250M Fund to Buy Distressed Bitcoin Mining Assets: Report
Crypto billionaire Jihan Wu – the founder of bitcoin mining rig maker Bitmain – is setting up a $250 million fund to purchase distressed assets from mining firms, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Wu founded Bitmain in 2013 but left the company in early 2021 to lead its spin-off, Bitdeer...
blockworks.co
Gemini To Expand Institutional Reach via Partnership With Betterment
Crypto exchange and custody firm to serve as the digital investment adviser’s custodian for new portfolio offering. Top robo-advisers are deepening their still-nascent cryptocurrency dealings. The latest indicator: digital assets exchange and custodian Gemini has struck a deal with quantitative financial adviser Betterment in an effort to capture a...
coinjournal.net
Gemini partners Betterment to offer curated crypto portfolios
Gemini partnership with Betterment will allow the company to provide crypto custody services to the digital investment advisor. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across its business who could gain exposure to the crypto asset class. Institutional interest in crypto remains despite crypto winter. Gemini, one of the leading crypto exchange...
cryptoslate.com
SUMOTEX Presale Goes Live, First Protocol To Spearhead USD 250 Mil Tvl Tokenisation Worth Of Real Estate Upon Ido
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 26th September, 2022, Chainwire — SUMOTEX is a revolutionary coin that is currently in its presale status. The...
Ethereum Merge Upgrade: How Deflation Nature Became the Cornerstone of Cryptocurrency's Future?
The platform that hosts the majority of the world's DeFi, NFT, and GameFi protocols has completed the historical upgrade that promises scaling and massive environmental benefits as Ethereum marches towards becoming a more significant part of modern life. Ethereum Merge Upgrade: What Was Changed?. Ethereum had its long-awaited software upgrade...
Why Are Digital Assets Under Pressure?
Fears of a looming recession continue to fuel uncertainty in the global equity markets—no wonder the vast majority of indexes and securities are down double-digit percentages so far in 2022. Things are even worse in the cryptocurrency industry: BTC/USD pair is down 58%, whereas ETH/USD is down 63%. Overall, the digital asset's market capitalization stands way below its $2 trillion record.
ambcrypto.com
Intelfin enables users to generate reliable passive income using automated pooling services
As a result of rising inflation predicted by all prominent financial experts and organizations worldwide, having a bank account is no longer sufficient to preserve people’s hard-earned money as the money being invested by people must generate profits regularly. This is where innovative decentralized platforms like Intelfin Global come...
CoinDesk
Steve Cohen-Backed Firm Invests $10M in Web3 Game Marketplace AQUA
AQUA, a Web3 community platform for gamers, has launched its flagship marketplace for trading in-game assets. The startup also announced a $10 million investment from DIGITAL, an investment firm backed by Steve Cohen. The hedge fund billionaire owns the New York Mets baseball team, oversees Point72 Asset Management and has invested in crypto since 2018.
Benzinga
Nasdaq Jumps Into Crypto
With macro firmly in the driver’s seat for the time being, we’re keeping an eye on everything happening “off the field”. This week, in a lawsuit filed against a crypto influencer, the SEC used language that suggests it considers the entire Ethereum ETH/USD network to be under its jurisdiction.
