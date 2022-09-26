ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Ethereum Is on Its Way to $1,520 as Markets Feel Short-Term Relief: Crypto Market Review, September 27

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CoinDesk

Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant

Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
coinjournal.net

Going public puts us on the main stage, says Coinbase’s CEO

Coinbase is one of the crypto exchanges to go public, and the company’s CEO said the move had put them on the main stage. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, revealed in a recent interview that the company’s listing on the stock exchange had put them on the main stage.
blockworks.co

FTX US Wins Voyager Digital Asset Auction for $1.4B

The announcement of a successful bid for Voyager’s assets by FTX US’s parent company follows two weeks in a “highly competitive” auction process. The owner and operator of FTX US has scooped up assets belonging to bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital at an auction estimated to be worth more than $1.4 billion.
blockworks.co

Gemini To Expand Institutional Reach via Partnership With Betterment

Crypto exchange and custody firm to serve as the digital investment adviser’s custodian for new portfolio offering. Top robo-advisers are deepening their still-nascent cryptocurrency dealings. The latest indicator: digital assets exchange and custodian Gemini has struck a deal with quantitative financial adviser Betterment in an effort to capture a...
coinjournal.net

Gemini partners Betterment to offer curated crypto portfolios

Gemini partnership with Betterment will allow the company to provide crypto custody services to the digital investment advisor. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across its business who could gain exposure to the crypto asset class. Institutional interest in crypto remains despite crypto winter. Gemini, one of the leading crypto exchange...
Hackernoon

Why Are Digital Assets Under Pressure?

Fears of a looming recession continue to fuel uncertainty in the global equity markets—no wonder the vast majority of indexes and securities are down double-digit percentages so far in 2022. Things are even worse in the cryptocurrency industry: BTC/USD pair is down 58%, whereas ETH/USD is down 63%. Overall, the digital asset's market capitalization stands way below its $2 trillion record.
CoinDesk

Steve Cohen-Backed Firm Invests $10M in Web3 Game Marketplace AQUA

AQUA, a Web3 community platform for gamers, has launched its flagship marketplace for trading in-game assets. The startup also announced a $10 million investment from DIGITAL, an investment firm backed by Steve Cohen. The hedge fund billionaire owns the New York Mets baseball team, oversees Point72 Asset Management and has invested in crypto since 2018.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Jumps Into Crypto

With macro firmly in the driver’s seat for the time being, we’re keeping an eye on everything happening “off the field”. This week, in a lawsuit filed against a crypto influencer, the SEC used language that suggests it considers the entire Ethereum ETH/USD network to be under its jurisdiction.
