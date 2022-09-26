ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

thecomeback.com

NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving

NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
The Spun

Legendary NASCAR Driver Announces Full-Time Retirement

One of the best race car drivers in the history of the sport is officially calling it a career. Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, announced on Monday that he's retiring from full-time racing. "Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tells The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing...
FanSided

NASCAR may be digging themselves a deeper hole

If NASCAR penalizes William Byron for Sunday’s incident with Denny Hamlin, they will only be digging themselves a bigger hole. Moments after the yellow flag came out for Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. adding his name to the long list of leaders who wrecked out of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway with a flat tire, Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron sent Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin for a spin through the infield.
NBC Sports

Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings

The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver's College-Themed Car Is Going Viral

NASCAR Truck Series driver Chase Purdy will be repping the Rebels in enemy territory this weekend at Talladega. On Tuesday, Hattori Racing shared that Purdy's No. 61 Toyota Tundra will don the colors of his alma mater Ole Miss in advance of the school's highly anticipated game vs. No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday.
msn.com

NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time

The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major Appeal News

Hendrick Motorsports has decided to appeal the $50K penalty that William Byron was assessed on Tuesday. Byron was fined that amount for bumping fellow driver Denny Hamlin out of position during a late-race caution during Sunday's race. He was also hit with a 25-point penalty in both the driver and team owner standings.
fordauthority.com

Bizarre Tire Issues Plague Nascar Ford Teams At Texas 2022: Video

While the Nascar Ford teams of Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Mustang and Joey Logano’s No. 22 Mustang took the green flag from the front row at Texas Motor Speedway on September 28th, many of The Blue Oval racers fell victim to single car incidents and tire wear that eliminated their shot at taking the trophy.
Road & Track

NASCAR Hands Out Point Penalties, Not Suspensions, for Texas Incidents

NASCAR has announced point penalties and fines for both William Byron and Ty Gibbs in response to their actions during last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas. Byron was fined $50,000 and penalized 25 points each in the driver's and owner's standings, while Gibbs, who is a full time Xfinity Series driver and does not score points in the higher-level Cup Series, was fined $75,000 and penalized just the 25 owner points.
TEXAS STATE

