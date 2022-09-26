Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pontoon Bridge reopens after vehicle crash
The Village of Estherwood has announced that the Pontoon Bridge is now open.
Tractor-trailer rig crash closes bridge
The pontoon bridge on La. 91 near Estherwood is blocked after an 18-wheeler crashed off the side of it Monday morning.
wbrz.com
Lafayette man hit and killed while walking along highway
ST. MARTIN PARISH - A man walking along LA-96 was killed in a hit and run Sunday morning. According to State Police, 49-year-old Chester Thibeaux of Lafayette was walking on LA-96 near Capritto Forty Arpent Road around 7:30 a.m. when he was hit from behind by a car. More than...
Traffic Alert: Closures on Interstate 10, US 90 and Verot School Road Highlight Week
There are three heavily-traveled roadways that have lane closures happening this week - Interstate 10, US 90, and Verot School Road. All this week, the inside shoulder and inside lane on I-10 eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 in St. Martin Parish - between Breaux Bridge and Henderson - is being closed DAILY from 6:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crews are paving the asphalt. No detour is necessary but you can expect delays and please be mindful of the traffic slowdowns expected in that area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews battle fire at Kary’s Roux commercial building in Ville Platte
On Tuesday evening, crews responded to the scene of a structure fire in Ville Platte.
17-year-old shot at barber shop in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are on the scene of a shooting.
Local restaurant in Broussard closing its doors, another set to open in its spot
The restaurant with deep Lousiana roots announced today that it will be closing its doors this week.
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park
A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
Raw sewage a headache for tenants at Lafayette apartment complex
An apartment in Lafayette has been plagued with raw sewerage problems according to some of its tenants.
Opelousas Police: Man killed in early morning shooting
According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), a man is dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, Sept. 25.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fatal head-on collision claims the life of two drivers
Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday September 23, 2022, Louisiana State Troop I received notification of a vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near mile post 21, just north of I-90, in St. Landry Parish.
Driver turns himself in after pedestrian is killed in hit-and-run
Chester Thibeaux, 49, of Lafayette, was struck by a vehicle when walking westbound on La. 96, LSP said.
KPLC TV
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
Man Arrested After Shots Ring Out at Party in New Iberia, Sheriff Issues Warning to Parents
A party turned violent over the weekend in New Iberia and sheriff's deputies believe they have the young man and the teenagers responsible for what happened. Late Saturday night, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office responded to gun shots in the area of the 4100 block of Sugar Oaks Road in New Iberia as reports came in that they were fired at a teenager's party. Through social media, deputies were able to identify 18-year-old Jaydin Walker as one of the shooters. He was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:
44-Year-Old Amy Carol Richard Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Calcasieu Parish (Calcasieu Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Calcasieu Parish on Tuesday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man arrested for molestation, exposure to AIDS virus
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Saturday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and intentional exposure to the AIDS virus. Maurice Dejohn O’Brien, 35, Lake Charles, was arrested at his home. He is being held without bond at Calcasieu Correctional Center. KPLC has...
Man drives off road after being shot, crashed into tree
Hushiar Farsi Sumo, 46, of Houston, Tx., was driving when his vehicle left the road, traveled into the woods, and hit a tree, stated LCPD.
Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru Experience Coming to Acadiana Mall
The Jurassic world will be taking over the Acadiana Mall starting on October 14th. Jurassic Empire is making its way to Lafayette with the biggest dinosaur drive-thru experience yet. That's right, its a drive-thru. That means you have a getaway plan in case of a dinosaur attack. Because, you know, we have to be prepared for all scenarios.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0