Estherwood, LA

wbrz.com

Lafayette man hit and killed while walking along highway

ST. MARTIN PARISH - A man walking along LA-96 was killed in a hit and run Sunday morning. According to State Police, 49-year-old Chester Thibeaux of Lafayette was walking on LA-96 near Capritto Forty Arpent Road around 7:30 a.m. when he was hit from behind by a car. More than...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Traffic Alert: Closures on Interstate 10, US 90 and Verot School Road Highlight Week

There are three heavily-traveled roadways that have lane closures happening this week - Interstate 10, US 90, and Verot School Road. All this week, the inside shoulder and inside lane on I-10 eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 in St. Martin Parish - between Breaux Bridge and Henderson - is being closed DAILY from 6:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crews are paving the asphalt. No detour is necessary but you can expect delays and please be mindful of the traffic slowdowns expected in that area.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park

A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Man Arrested After Shots Ring Out at Party in New Iberia, Sheriff Issues Warning to Parents

A party turned violent over the weekend in New Iberia and sheriff's deputies believe they have the young man and the teenagers responsible for what happened. Late Saturday night, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office responded to gun shots in the area of the 4100 block of Sugar Oaks Road in New Iberia as reports came in that they were fired at a teenager's party. Through social media, deputies were able to identify 18-year-old Jaydin Walker as one of the shooters. He was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru Experience Coming to Acadiana Mall

The Jurassic world will be taking over the Acadiana Mall starting on October 14th. Jurassic Empire is making its way to Lafayette with the biggest dinosaur drive-thru experience yet. That's right, its a drive-thru. That means you have a getaway plan in case of a dinosaur attack. Because, you know, we have to be prepared for all scenarios.
LAFAYETTE, LA
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

