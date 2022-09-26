Overwatch 2 is launching in one week, replacing the original Overwatch completely. But some players might be confused over just how much the new game is going to cost. Overwatch 2 is the long-awaited sequel to popular hero shooter Overwatch. Developed by Blizzard, Overwatch took the gaming community by storm, reinventing the team online multiplayer genre. But with plenty of other games emerging in its wake, many of which are free-to-play, the original Overwatch began to drop off of players' radars. With the game needing a refresh, Overwatch 2 began development, and after an intense waiting period the game is finally launching on Oct. 4.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO