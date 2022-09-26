Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 unveils revamped Competitive mode: Skill tiers, SR placements, more
Blizzard has finally unveiled how Competitive is changing in Overwatch 2 with the introduction of new skill tiers and a major adjustment to how placement matches are done. The original Overwatch’s Competitive mode left quite a lot to be desired, but Blizzard is looking to improve upon the experience with a new and improved ladder structure.
dexerto.com
League of Legends tier list: Best champions to use in each role
Looking for an updated League of Legends tier list to help you dominate your enemies on Summoner’s Rift? Check out our rankings of all the in-meta champions currently available in the game. Since League of Legends‘ release in 2009, Riot Games has constantly introduced new champions to massively expand...
IGN
Overwatch 2 Limited New Player Accounts, Original Hero Requirements, Phone Numbers to Play and More
Overwatch 2 is nearing its release date of 4 October 2022, and a string of new details have surfaced beforehand. One of the first details that have caught the player's focus would be their efforts to stop disruptive behaviour. As the game is going to free-to-play for the first time, Overwatch 2 will be applying a new initiative called Defense Matrix to disincentivize disruptive behaviour and gameplay.
NME
Ex-‘Battlefield’ developers reveal ultra-destructive shooter ‘The Finals’
Embark Studios has revealed a first look at The Finals, a free-to-play shooter with a highly destructible environment. A first trailer for The Finals debuted yesterday (September 27) and shows players competing to win a game show as rivals destroy the arena around them. The game’s emphasis on destruction is...
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
dexerto.com
MultiVersus players fume over increased XP grind for leveling up
Patch 1.03 increases the XP grind in MultiVersus by doubling the amount of XP it takes to level up, which has upset many players. MultiVersus Update 1.03 recently went live across all platforms, adding support for Rick Sanchez and introducing a few new cosmetic items. The latest patch also addresses...
Infinity Ward to Begin Banning Modern Warfare 2 Beta Hackers
With about a full week of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta testing in the books, it's perhaps no surprise that cheaters and hackers have already found ways to disrupt the integrity of the game. One of the most recent viral clips regarding the beta displays one player using...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Does Rocket League: Sideswipe Support Backbone?
With Season 5 of Rocket League Sideswipe in full swing, there's no better way to enhance gameplay than with the new Backbone controller. This unique attachment for phones is purchasable now and will begin officially shipping in November. In anticipation of its arrival, Rocket League Sideswipe players have been wondering whether the Sideswipe supports Backbone.
The Fortnite Crew Pack For October 2022 Has Been Unveiled In Anticipation Of Its Upcoming Release Below Are The October Benefits For The Fortnite Crew Subscription Service
Information about the October 2022 awards for Fortnite Crew members has leaked. Fortnite has a monthly subscription service called Fortnite Crew that costs $11.99 and grants access to exclusive goodies every month. A new Outfit, Back Bling, Glider, and Pickaxe are included in each month’s Fortnite Crew Pack for subscribers. In addition, Fortnite Crew members will earn a monthly stipend of 1,000 V-Bucks to use in the game’s Item Shop.
dexerto.com
Popular Modern Warfare AR still has high pick rate in Warzone despite abysmal KD
One of the most popular weapons in Warzone is a once-meta Modern Warfare assault rifle — but players are still using it despite the terrible stats it puts up. Many Warzone players have a lot of nostalgia for former meta weapons, with guns from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War falling out of favor as the Vanguard weapons became ever more powerful.
dexerto.com
Crazy NBA 2K23 college quest glitch lets players get VC & XP fast
Accumulating XP and VC in NBA 2K23 requires countless hours of gameplay; however, a simple glitch expedites the process. NBA 2K23 received glowing reviews for gameplay innovations, but microtransactions and outrageous VC prices bog down an otherwise great experience. 2K incentivizes purchasing microtransactions by offering expensive MyPlayer cosmetic items and...
dexerto.com
How to change FIFA 23 commentators & turn off critical commentary
If you’re wondering how to turn off critical commentary in FIFA 23 or change the commentator entirely, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ll show you exactly what to do. Missing an open goal or big chance in a match can be annoying at the best...
Ars Technica
Console hacker reveals PS4/PS5 exploit that is “essentially unpatchable”
Longtime console hacker CTurt has blasted what he calls an "essentially unpatchable" hole in the security of the PS4 and PS5, detailing a proof-of-concept method that should allow for the installation of arbitrary homebrew applications on the consoles. CTurt says he disclosed his exploit, dubbed Mast1c0re, to Sony via a...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2’s “alienating” phone verification is preventing some fans from playing
Fans looking forward to playing Overwatch 2 when it launches on October 4 are freaking out over the game’s SMS verification that could keep them from being unable to play the game. Overwatch 2 is less than ten days away and Blizzard has continued to drip-feed details about the...
dexerto.com
How to fix FIFA 23 ‘unrecoverable error’ anti-cheat message
An issue is preventing PC players from launching FIFA 23, but fortunately, there are a few simple workarounds to help. Here’s everything you need to know about fixing the issue. FIFA 23 officially launched on September 27 for players that purchased the Ultimate Edition, allowing access the game three...
Will Overwatch 2 be Paid?
Overwatch 2 is launching in one week, replacing the original Overwatch completely. But some players might be confused over just how much the new game is going to cost. Overwatch 2 is the long-awaited sequel to popular hero shooter Overwatch. Developed by Blizzard, Overwatch took the gaming community by storm, reinventing the team online multiplayer genre. But with plenty of other games emerging in its wake, many of which are free-to-play, the original Overwatch began to drop off of players' radars. With the game needing a refresh, Overwatch 2 began development, and after an intense waiting period the game is finally launching on Oct. 4.
dexerto.com
FIFA 23 FUT chemistry calculator: How to get more team & player chem
FIFA 23 chemistry has changed in Ultimate Team and if you want to know how to get more chemistry, for team or players, you’ve come to the right place. Figuring out how chemistry works in FIFA 23 has been a challenge for lots of Ultimate Team players, no question about it.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends squad stunned after finding Nessie easter egg in Gun Run
At the start of Gun Run, Apex Legends teams are being labeled Nessie Squad, an incredibly rare occurrence that few know about. A holdover from Respawn Entertainment’s Titanfall days, Nessie has long counted as a fan-favorite Easter egg in Apex Legends. Notably, plushie versions of the creature lay scattered...
dexerto.com
Wattson’s Thunder Kitty skin is finally getting a recolor in Apex Legends
An Apex Legends leak has revealed that Wattson’s iconic Thunder Kitty skin will finally be receiving a recolor, and it’s got fans excited. Arriving back in Season 2 of Apex Legends, Wattson may not have the highest pick rate in the Outlands, but she’s certainly one of the most popular personalities on the roster.
How to set up Overwatch 2 SMS protection as part of the Defense Matrix
Your Overwatch 2 account will require an eligible phone number as a Defense Matrix security measure
