CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
Cooper Rush’s Wife Savagely Trolls Giants After Dallas Cowboys Win
No longer putting up with the critics, Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn savagely trolls the New York Giants following the Dallas Cowboys’ big win. In her latest Instagram Story, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s wife declared, “No better play in football than victory formation. Two years ago almost to the freaking day, the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz. Fast Forward.. Monday freaking night in MetLife starting for AMERICAS TEAM. Look at God.”
AthlonSports.com
Former NFL Player Uses 3 Words To Describe The Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are making a pretty controversial lineup decision tonight vs. the New York Giants. Jason Peters, an all-time great offensive tackle, is expected to make his debut for the NFC East franchise tonight. However, the Cowboys are expected to play Peters at guard instead of tackle. It's a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cowboys at Giants: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley - 3 Keys in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.
atozsports.com
Cowboys blasted for key decision ahead of MNF
The Dallas Cowboys have made a notable roster move ahead of Monday night’s game against the New York Giants. A decision that is already being met with pushback before the rivalry matchup. Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters will be in uniform for the Cowboys against the Giants. Peters was...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 4: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage and TV map have been released for Week 4. There are four nationally broadcasted games this week, with the NFL making its first trip to London for the 2022 NFL schedule. CBS will broadcast nationally in both the early and late windows on Sunday, while FOX will have just one national broadcast this week.
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 4 predictions and picks against the spread: Could backup RBs Alexander Mattison, Jamaal Williams, and Khalil Herbert step up?
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 4 predictions and picks for all 16 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 4 picks and predictions. Each week of the NFL season features...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jets rookie wideout Garrett Wilson 'excited' for QB Zach Wilson's return
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury during the preseason, forcing him to miss the start of the 2022 regular season. Heading toward a Week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears Wilson is inching closer to returning to the field. On Wednesday, Jets head coach...
FOX Sports
Are the Dallas Cowboys a top-10 team in the NFL?
Following an emphatic victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys have vaulted into the No. 10 spot in USA Today's latest NFL power rankings. This is certainly a welcome sight for Cowboys fans, especially considering many wrote the team off after Dak Prescott's thumb injury.
MetLife Stadium could see Cowboys’ Jerry Jones snag World Cup Final for AT&T Stadium, report says
The 2026 World Cup is coming to MetLife Stadium. The World Cup Final is another story altogether. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram (via ESPN) reported AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, is in line to get the 2026 World Cup finale. According to ESPN soccer/fútbol analyst Herculez Gomez, the 2026...
