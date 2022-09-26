ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UPDATE: Probable Path of Hurricane Ian Continues to Threaten Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort

By Justin Giglio
WDW News Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
disneyfoodblog.com

Holiday Inn Near Disney Springs Modifying Services for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is headed toward Florida, and things are changing quickly as everyone gets prepared. Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld are all closing for the next couple of days, schools closures have been announced, and Florida is under a state of emergency. Hotels in the Orlando area have begun offering special pricing for evacuees, and we’ve also seen no availability for hotels in Disney World. Now, we’ve got an update on changes happening at a hotel near Disney World.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Closing Due to Hurricane Ian

Universal Orlando Resort has just announced their theme parks and CityWalk will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. All three locations will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. The closure affects Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park, and Universal CityWalk Orlando. At this time, the resort hotels are operating as scheduled.
ORLANDO, FL
themainstreetmouse.com

Walt Disney World Closes Due to Hurricane Ian

Michele Atwood is the Owner/Editor of The Main Street Mouse and it’s subsidiaries and author of the books “Moving to Main Street U.S.A.” “How Many Sleeps Till Disney?” and “How Many Sleeps Till Disneyland?” Michele also contributes Disney news to the Joe Kelley Morning Show on 107.3 WDBO in Orlando. She and her family made the move from Michigan to the Orlando area to pursue their Disney dreams. Michele is a life long Disney fan, and has two sons who have followed suit, each going on their first Disney trip before their first birthday’s. Part of the goal Michele has for The Main Street Mouse is not only to keep members informed, but to create somewhat of a Disney Family by relating to others through personal experiences and opinions. Also, Michele is making it a priority to share stories of inspiration and hope to other Disney Fans in an effort to share the Magic and hopefully make a difference in the lives of others.
ORLANDO, FL
wdwinfo.com

Orlando Airport Opens New Walt Disney World Store

Terminal C at the Orlando Airport was buzzing last week as cast members came together for a grand opening celebration of the new Walt Disney World store. A ribbon-cutting ceremony welcomed the first guests into the new retail space as cast members gathered for the celebration. A 3D character display,...
WDW News Today

Hurricane Warning Issued for Orlando Area as Hurricane Ian Approaches

As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards Florida, the National Weather Service has upgraded its Hurricane Watch to a Hurricane Warning for much of Florida, including the Orlando area. Hurricane Warnings mean hurricane conditions are expected in the next 36 hours. Sustained winds of 74 miles per hour or higher...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Here Comes Hurricane Ian: Orange County Information & Preparation

With Hurricane Ian ready to impact Orange County and all of Florida, local preparations have been under way around Orlando ahead of the storm and important information is available. The theme parks are shuttered, Orlando International Airport is closed, and Central Florida is in a weather lockdown. All of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Some Florida Hotels Offering Discounted Rates for Hurricane Evacuees

As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, we’re starting to see city governments and tourist destinations take precautions. We’ve been watching the weather closely as cities issue evacuation notices to residents and Disney World starts preparing for the possibility of severe weather hitting the theme parks. But if you’re one of the Florida residents who needs to evacuate and get to safety, we’ve got some important news for you.
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

Disney World Has Weathered Hurricanes Before. Here’s When and What Happened.

Tropical Storm Ian is heading towards Florida, leaving many worried about the fate of their Disney World trip. We’ve been monitoring the storm, which is anticipated to strengthen into a hurricane. Though things can change, Orlando is currently in the projected cone, and the resort is always prepared for the possibility of a hurricane or big storm hitting. Let’s take a look at what happens when Disney World faces a hurricane.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Guests Asked to Stow All Outside Items, Guests in Tents Being Offered Alternate Accommodations Due to Hurricane Ian

Earlier we reported that the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Hurricane Ian for Orange and Osceola counties. The notice affects all of Walt Disney World property. Now, Disney has notified all guests at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground asking them to “remove and stow...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

