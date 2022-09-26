UPDATE: Probable Path of Hurricane Ian Continues to Threaten Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDW News Today
Hurricane Ian Grows to Category 4, Tornado Watch in Effect For Walt Disney World & Universal Orlando Resort
Hurricane Ian has grown in strength to a Category 4, nearly a Category 5, as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast this morning. As the storm grows closer, weather conditions are worsening in Central Florida, and Orange County is now under a tornado watch. Hurricane Ian has reached wind forces...
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort Now Under Hurricane Watch
The National Weather Service has issued a Hurricane Watch for Orange County, Florida, where both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort are located. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane-force winds are possible in the next 48 hours. The peak wind forecast is 55-65 mph with gusts up to 80...
Here's What Disney World, Universal Do During a Hurricane
In the wee hours of Sept. 27, Hurricane Ian struck the Western coast of Cuba with winds up to 125 mph, heavy rain, and surge flooding. Now, the Category 3 hurricane has moved into the Gulf of Mexico, and Key West is already seeing 40-50 mph winds and heavy rain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
disneyfoodblog.com
Holiday Inn Near Disney Springs Modifying Services for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is headed toward Florida, and things are changing quickly as everyone gets prepared. Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld are all closing for the next couple of days, schools closures have been announced, and Florida is under a state of emergency. Hotels in the Orlando area have begun offering special pricing for evacuees, and we’ve also seen no availability for hotels in Disney World. Now, we’ve got an update on changes happening at a hotel near Disney World.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Closing Due to Hurricane Ian
Universal Orlando Resort has just announced their theme parks and CityWalk will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. All three locations will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. The closure affects Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park, and Universal CityWalk Orlando. At this time, the resort hotels are operating as scheduled.
themainstreetmouse.com
Walt Disney World Closes Due to Hurricane Ian
Michele Atwood is the Owner/Editor of The Main Street Mouse and it’s subsidiaries and author of the books “Moving to Main Street U.S.A.” “How Many Sleeps Till Disney?” and “How Many Sleeps Till Disneyland?” Michele also contributes Disney news to the Joe Kelley Morning Show on 107.3 WDBO in Orlando. She and her family made the move from Michigan to the Orlando area to pursue their Disney dreams. Michele is a life long Disney fan, and has two sons who have followed suit, each going on their first Disney trip before their first birthday’s. Part of the goal Michele has for The Main Street Mouse is not only to keep members informed, but to create somewhat of a Disney Family by relating to others through personal experiences and opinions. Also, Michele is making it a priority to share stories of inspiration and hope to other Disney Fans in an effort to share the Magic and hopefully make a difference in the lives of others.
wdwinfo.com
Orlando Airport Opens New Walt Disney World Store
Terminal C at the Orlando Airport was buzzing last week as cast members came together for a grand opening celebration of the new Walt Disney World store. A ribbon-cutting ceremony welcomed the first guests into the new retail space as cast members gathered for the celebration. A 3D character display,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disney Evacuates Ahead of Potentially ‘Catastrophic’ Hurricane Ian Following Gov. DeSantis Warning
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida with potentially deadly results, Disney has evacuated thousands of guests out of Disney World in Orlando. The storm continues to grow in strength as it draws closer to the state. It’s expected to grow into a Category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando hotel owner discounting rooms as Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida hotel owner is trying to show that he cares for those evacuating coastal areas that may be impacted by Hurricane Ian, by discounting rooms as more people head to Orlando for safety. "We’re from Destin and going to Orlando," explained Saddy Andrae who traveled...
WDW News Today
Hurricane Warning Issued for Orlando Area as Hurricane Ian Approaches
As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards Florida, the National Weather Service has upgraded its Hurricane Watch to a Hurricane Warning for much of Florida, including the Orlando area. Hurricane Warnings mean hurricane conditions are expected in the next 36 hours. Sustained winds of 74 miles per hour or higher...
westorlandonews.com
Here Comes Hurricane Ian: Orange County Information & Preparation
With Hurricane Ian ready to impact Orange County and all of Florida, local preparations have been under way around Orlando ahead of the storm and important information is available. The theme parks are shuttered, Orlando International Airport is closed, and Central Florida is in a weather lockdown. All of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wogx.com
What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
disneyfoodblog.com
Some Florida Hotels Offering Discounted Rates for Hurricane Evacuees
As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, we’re starting to see city governments and tourist destinations take precautions. We’ve been watching the weather closely as cities issue evacuation notices to residents and Disney World starts preparing for the possibility of severe weather hitting the theme parks. But if you’re one of the Florida residents who needs to evacuate and get to safety, we’ve got some important news for you.
allears.net
Disney World Has Weathered Hurricanes Before. Here’s When and What Happened.
Tropical Storm Ian is heading towards Florida, leaving many worried about the fate of their Disney World trip. We’ve been monitoring the storm, which is anticipated to strengthen into a hurricane. Though things can change, Orlando is currently in the projected cone, and the resort is always prepared for the possibility of a hurricane or big storm hitting. Let’s take a look at what happens when Disney World faces a hurricane.
Orlando Domino’s to Operate Under New Management
Mr. Salerno ensures that “people are first” will be a guiding principle during his tenure.
WDW News Today
Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Guests Asked to Stow All Outside Items, Guests in Tents Being Offered Alternate Accommodations Due to Hurricane Ian
Earlier we reported that the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Hurricane Ian for Orange and Osceola counties. The notice affects all of Walt Disney World property. Now, Disney has notified all guests at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground asking them to “remove and stow...
Comments / 0