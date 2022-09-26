Chicago Half Marathon and 5K on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday, September 25

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications advises residents to be aware of street closures and report suspicious activity to 9-1-1

The Chicago Half Marathon is set for this weekend in Jackson Park, Hyde Park and South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The Half Marathon start is at 7 a.m. and the 5K starts at 7:45 a.m. with the finish located at the golden Statue of the Republic. South DuSable Lake Shore Drive from 67th to 31st Street will close at 6 a.m. with rolling openings starting at 10 a.m. and fully reopened by 11 a.m.

Additional street closures include:

Beginning Saturday at 8 a.m.

Hayes from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Cornell

Richards Drive from Hayes to Marquette

Beginning Sunday at 6 a.m.

Cornell from Hayes to Midway Plaisance

Cornell from Hayes to Marquette

Marquette from S. Stony Island Ave to Cornell

Marquette from Cornell to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

For complete details, visit ChicagoHalfMarathon.com.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) advises residents and visitors to be aware of street closures, additional crowds and increased traffic in the area. As always, OEMC reminds everyone of the importance of always being aware of your surroundings and to report suspicious activity to on-site event security or by calling 9-1-1.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you See Something Say Something. The city reminds the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity to 9-1-1. If you notice something suspicious, notify onsite security or call 9-1-1. If You See Something, Say Something™ is a national anti-terrorism public awareness campaign that emphasizes the importance of reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities.

Citywide deployments for the weekend are planned in order to ensure the safety and security of the public. The OEMC will monitor events and weather conditions citywide from the Operations Center and coordinate public safety resources as needed., OEMC, Chicago Police Department and city departments collaborate to share communications regularly through daily coordination calls that allows for enhanced citywide coordination and activation of safety plans.

Public Health Guidance on Monkeypox: The Chicago Department of Public Health encourages anyone with symptoms of Monkeypox (MPV) to see a healthcare provider to get tested; if you do not have access to a provider, please call 312-746-4835 or visit findhealthcarecenter.hrsa.gov to get connected. There is a vaccine available for those who are at highest risk, although supplies right now are limited. If you are experiencing any symptoms, avoid close contact with others and take a break from sex, going out to bars, gyms, clubs, and other events. Do not share personal items and wash your hands and clean shared surfaces regularly. For more information, visit www.chicago.gov|mpv.

Public Health Guidance on COVID-19: The Chicago Department of Public Health strongly urges everyone to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines including all recommended boosters. If you are not vaccinated, wear a mask, avoid crowded areas of the festival and stay at least six feet away from other groups. Do not attend if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or tested positive for COVID-19 5 days prior, even if you’re vaccinated

Weather and Public Safety: OEMC will monitor events through a collaboration with public safety partners. OEMC advises Chicagoans to be aware of weather conditions and to follow instructions and heed all warnings from public safety officials. Residents are encouraged to check the weather before heading out. For the most up-to-date information, please tune into local media or download a weather app.

OEMC issues alerts and notifications needed to keep residents and attendees up to date on weather conditions and emergencies.

NotifyChicago alerts, sign up at org

alerts, sign up at org CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3

Public Transportation: For all large events, public transportation is encouraged. Public transit is the most affordable, convenient, and environmentally friendly way to get to and from summertime events. For more information, visit CTA at TransitChicago.com and Metra.com.

Grant Park and Lakefront Poles Markers | Location Identifiers: For public safety on the lakefront, residents and visitors are reminded to be aware of the numbers attached to the light poles throughout the Grant Park area and along some areas of the lakefront. The green signs with white letters and numbers are located on DuSable Lake Shore Drive from 2400 North to 6600 South and on the lakefront from Oak Street to Fullerton and Montrose to Foster to help residents reference their location to friends, family and first responders if there is an emergency and you call 9-1-1.

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov/OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook (@coemc), Twitter (@ChicagoOEMC) and Instagram (chicago_oemc_911).

